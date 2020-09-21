■ BULLARD 3, KILGORE 0: BULLARD — The No. 8 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers earned a 25-20, 25-12, 25-16 sweep of Kilgore on Friday.
Libby Eitel had 27 assists and 13 digs for Bullard (12-2, 4-0). Keili Richmond added 11 kills and five digs, Emily Bochow eight kills, two blocks and two aces, Elizabeth Conner seven kills and three digs, Korleigh duBose 14 digs and Claire Cannon eight digs.
■ DAINGERFIELD 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers swept to a 25-17, 25-18, 26-24 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears in District 15-3A action.
Diamond Jeter dished out 21 assists and added two aces, three kills and two digs for Daingerfield, now 2-2 in district play. Joi Akinsuroju added two aces and five digs, Adisen Key two aces and six digs, Jaylee Barron six digs, Karley Nix seven kills, Ashlyn Bruce two aces and four kills, Breanna Durham two kills, Genesis Allen 10 kills and two blocks, Kayleigh Phillips 24 digs and two aces and Natalie Beasley two blocks.
Kamryn Floyd, Alexis Boyd and JaKiyah Bell all had five kills and Hai’leigh Oliver added four in the loss for Gladewater. A’alatiah Turner had six blocks, Boyd five, Oliver three and Shelby Weaver two. Lexi Hart led with four digs. Oliver had eight assists, Bell five and Trinity Mooney fouR.
■ BIG SANDY 3, OVERTON 0: OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs dropped a 25-17, 25-13, 25-10 decision to Big Sandy on Friday, falling to 2-2 in district play.
Mary Fenter had four kills and five digs, Brylie Smith three kills and five digs and Kaley McMillian two kills, 12 digs, four assists and two aces in the loss for Overton.
■ PRAIRILAND 3, RAINS 2: EMORY — Prairiland rallied for a 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 15-10 win over Rains on Friday, handing Rains its first loss of the season (13-1).
Leo Terry had 16 digs and five assists for Rains. Breana Durica finished with one block, Storey Smith six killsand 10 digs, Jasey Campbell seven kills, three blocks and three digs, Krislynn McGinty two digs, Kaitlyn Brock nine digs and 18 assists, Katy Traylor four kills, three blocks and two digs, Chanlee Oakes 12 kills, three blocks and four digs and Harley Kreck 28 kills, 22 digs and 13 assists.
