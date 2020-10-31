HAWKINS 3, SAN AUGUSTINE 0: TATUM — The Hawkins Lady Hawks advanced to the area round of the Class 2A playoffs with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-19 bi-district sweep of San Augustine on Saturday.
Lynli Dacus (27) and Jordyn Warren (20) combined for 47 assists for Hawkins. Logan Jaco had 19 kills, Makena Warren 17, Makena Warren nine digs and two blocks, Dacus eight digs, Josie Howard seven digs, Carmen Turner six digs and Laney Wilson, Victoria Miller and Jordyn Warren five digs apiece.
Morgan Jaco chipped in wit hsix kills and two blocks, Tenley Conde four kills and Jordyn Warren three kills.
Hawkins will meet Boles in Mineola on Tuesday, with a game time yet to be determined.