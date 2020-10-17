DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 3, LONGVIEW 1: The Hallsville Ladycats, led by Ashley Jones’ 38 assists and a combined 17 kills from Ayden McDermot and Cate Thomas, earned a 25-11, 30-28, 11-25, 25-19 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Saturday at Lobo Coliseum.
McDermott had 10 kills, two aces and four digs. Thomas finished with seven kills, a .500 hitting efficiency and five blocks, Olivia Simmons six kills and two blocks, Mallory Pyle six kills and four digs, Macie Nelson 11 digs and Jones eight digs and two blocks.
For Longview in the loss, Miah Colbert recorded 13 kills and two blocks, Brayleigh Mitchell eight kills, Jakayla Morrow four kills and two blocks, Peja Mathis three kills and two blocks, Amirah Alexaner 12 assists and four digs, Anna Skinner eight assists, Angell Evans 18 digs and Jailyn Rusk 11 digs.
DISTRICT 15-4A
GILMER 3, PITTSBURG 0: PITTSBURG — The No. 15 ranked Gilmer Lady Buckeyes used a balanced attack at the net to earn a 25-9, 25-8, 25-9 sweep of Pittsburg.
Karlye Johnston and Kirsten waller had 10 kills apiece, and Reese Couture added eight hammers for Gilmer. Haylee Jordan finished with six kills, Abbey Bradshaw five and Aaleya Morton and Lesley Jones two apiece. Jordan had three blocks and 21 digs. Raeven Harris added 14 digs, Morton 12, Bradshaw and Johnston five apiece, Karsyn Lindsey four, Alexandria Chamberlain three and Waller, Jaycee Harris and Couture two apiece.
Jaycee Harris led with 26 assists. Lindsey added 12 and Raeven Harris two.
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — The No. 4 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 25-12, 25-8, 25-13 sweep over Daingerfield on Friday.
For Daingerfield in the loss, Joi Akinsuroju had two digs, Diamond Jeter eight assists, Adisen Key two digs, Jaylee Barron three digs, Karley Nix two kills, Ashlyn Bruce two aces, four kills and four blocks, Genesis Allen a kill and a block, Kylah Haley two kills and Kayleigh Phillips two aces and 12 digs.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, TIMPSON 0: TIMPSON — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats moved to 24-2 overall and 8-0 in district play with a 25-14, 25-7, 25-20 sweep of Timpson.
Sophie Elliott recorded 18 assists and four digs, and Allison Baker added 11 assists, six digs, three kills and three aces for the Ladycats. Lindsey Baker chipped in with five kills, Kinsley Rives eight kills, eight digs and two aces, avery Morris seven kills, seven digs and two assists, Hannah Sharpless three digs, M.J. Weatherford three kills, Kaylee Fletcher a kill and a dig, Karissa McDowell one dig, Amber Harris six aces, four kills, eight digs and three assists and Macy Davis three kills.
Beckville will host Gary on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 19-2A
B. SANDY 3, U. GROVE 2: BIG SANDY — Chyler Ponder pounded down 24 kills, Calle Minter handed out 47 assists and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats held on for a 26-24, 25-27, 25-13, 24-25, 15-13 win over Union Grove.
Ponder added 18 digs and three aces, and Minter recorded 20 digs and three kills for the Lady Wildcats. Gracie Jenison had 14 kills and 21 digs, Brylie Arnold nine kills and two blocks, Breaunna Derrick three kills 18 digs, two aces and three assists, Allie McCartney 14 digs and MaRyiah Francis three kills.
Ponder (14-14), Jenison (14-14) and Arnold (20-20) were all perfect at the service stripe.
For Union Grove in the loss, Carleigh Judd recorded 22 kills, two blocks and nine digs. Avery Brooks added 20 kills, 10 digs and three aces, Makena Littlejohn 38 assists, Sydney Chamberlain 23 digs and Gracie Winn 18 digs.
DISTRICT 12-3A
RAINS 3, EDGEWOOD 0: EMORY — Harley Kreck filled the stat sheet with 13 kills, three blocks, eight digs, 14 assists and four aces to lead No. 11 ranked Rains to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 sweep of Edgewood.
Chanlee Oakes added four kills for Rains, now 19-1 on the year. Cambree Oakes finished with four kills and two blocks, Katy Traylor seven kills and two digs, Kaitlyn Bock five digs and 13 assists, Krislynn McGinty four digs, Jasey Campbell two kills, Storey Smith three kills, three digs and two aces and Leo Terry 13 digs and four aces.