■ HENDERSON SWEEPS: HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions earned a pair of wins over the weekend, knocking off Waskom (25-22, 26-24, 13-25, 25-19) and sweeping past Gladewater (25-18, 25-16, 25-12).
Taylor Helton had 12 kills and two blocks, Analena Tavo 10 kills, 10 digs and two blocks, Cora Jimerson 15 assists and nine digs and MicahAnne Castles 19 digs and four aces against Waskom.
Helton led with seven kills, four blocks and two aces, and Jimerson had 12 assists, three kills, two aces and seven digs against Gladewater.
The Lady Lions (6-3) will host Troup and Elysian Fields in a dual today starting at 4:30 p.m.
■ WEST RUSK SPLITS: HAWKINS — The West Rusk Lady Raiders fell to host team Hawkins (25-19, 25-8, 25-7) and defeated New Diana (25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21) in a tri-match on Saturday.
Against Hawkins, Cynthia Paredes had five digs, Faith Cochran six digs, Jamie Casey five kills and eight digs, Macie Blizzard five digs, Piper Morton 18 digs, Shynise Smith eight digs and Stormie LeJeune 11 assists and eight digs.
LeJeune had 22 assists and six digs against New Diana. Mortan had five kill, two blocks and 16 digs, Blizzard 15 digs, Kaelyn King four kills and 13 digs, Julia Hendrix three aces, four kills and eight digs and Casey 13 kills and 12 digs.
On Friday, the Lady Raiders swept Gladewater (25-17, 25-21, 25-12).
Casey recorded five aces, four kills and 10 digs. Hendrix added five digs and three aces, King three aces, three kills, three assists and seven digs, Morton eight digs and four kills, Smith two aces, four kills and 11 digs and LeJeune 11 assists, eight digs, two kills and two aces.