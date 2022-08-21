S. HILL 3, MARSHALL 1: MARSHALL - Carolann Bowles dominated at the net with 19 kills, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers notched a 25-17, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23 win over Marshall.
Bowles added four blocks, five aces and six digs for Spring Hill. Abby Caron finished with 12 kills, six blocks and four digs, and Carli Manasse had eight kills, four blocks, three aces and two digs. Caylee Lewis finished with two kills, Lesley Sanchez three kills, Abby Fisher 15 digs, Tyhia Mack 41 assists, three kills and six digs, Savannah Irwin six digs, Halee Bray two assists, Natalie Fisher 14 kills and two digs and Faith Copeland three aces and two digs.
TERRELL TOURNAMENT
PT WINS BRONZE: TERRELL - The Pine Tree Lady Pirates went 5-2 for the weekend and won the Bronze Bracket at the Terrell Tournament.
Jalen Scroggins finished with 28 kills, 24 digs and 10 blocks for the Lady Pirates. Laney Schroeder had 21 kills, 19 digs and eight aces, Ja'Naysha Gipson 23 kills, 13 digs and two blocks, Natalie Buckner 10 kills, nine assists, 19 digs, 10 aces and three blocks, Natalie Buckner 10 kills, nine assists, 19 digs, 10 aces and three blocks, Ezmeriah Gonzalez three assists, 33 digs and four aces, Carmen Chatman 11 kills, 75 assists, 31 digs, seven aces and five blocks, Charlie Wedding two assists, 23 digs and two aces and Fyndi Henry two assists, 23 digs and four aces.
LONGVIEW GOES 1-2: TERRELL - The Longview Lady Lobos went 4-2 overall and 1-2 on the final day to finish fifth in the Gold Bracket of the Terrell Tournament.
Brianna Converse finished the weekend with 17 kills and two aces. Jakayla Morrow had 11 kills and four blocks, Brayleigh Mitchell 10 kills, Janyiah Green five kills and three blocks, Triniti Jackson 23 assists, three kills and five aces, Kennedy Jeffery 17 assists, four digs and two aces, Tyra Taylor 26 digs, Fatima Traore 12 digs and Aniyah Runnels four blocks and four kills.
Longview fell to Royse City (25-19, 25-17) and Woodrow Wilson (25-20, 25-23) and defeated Princeton (25-20, 25-20) on Saturday.
LUFKIN TOURNAMENT
WO FINISHES 5TH: LUFKIN - The White Oak Ladynecks went 6-3 over the weekend place fifth at the Lufkin Tournament, moving to 16-4 on the season.
On Thursday, White Oak defeated Madisonville (25-17, 25-13) and Cleveland (25-17, 25-6) and fell to Lufkin (25-15, 27-25). On Friday, the Ladynecks defeated Hemphill (25-11, 25-7 and Woodville (25-7, 25-16) and lost to Lancaster (25-21, 25-10), and the team closed out the weekend Saturday with a loss to Nederland (25-20, 23-25, 25-18) and wins over Splendora (25-21, 25-18) and Kingwood Park (25-15, 25-20).
Anna Iske finished the weekend with 42 kills, 32 digs, 16 blocks, 12 aces, 43 points and eight receptions. Emma Hill had 150 assists, seven kills, 53 digs, eight aces and 41 points, Calee Carter 37 kills, four blocks, 15 points and two aces, Mallory McKinney 67 digs, 66 receptions, 50 points and 11 aces, Karsyn Edwards 40 digs, nine kills, four aces, 45 receptions and 26 points, Emma Nix 21 kills, 16 points, four digs, five aces and eight points, Addison McClanahan 38 kills and 12 blocks, Addison Clinkscales 32 kills, five blocks, 11 aces, 26 points and 14 digs and Karlyn Jones 37 digs and 24 receptions.
LEON TOURNAMENT
BECKVILLE GOES 1-2: LEON - The Beckville Ladycats fell to Leon (25-18, 25-19) and Cayuga (25-21, 25-23) and defeated Rockdale (25-14, 25-17) on the final day of the Leon Tournament.
Amber Harris had 11 kills and three digs, Sophie Elliot 12 assists and seven digs and Maddie McAfee two kills against Leon.
Against Rockdale, Harris finished with five kills, 10 digs and two blocks, Elliot 19 assists and six digs, Karsyn Coleman five kills and three blocks and Kellen Weaver three kills.
Karissa McDowell finished with 19 digs, Elliot 16 assists, 10 digs and three kills and Harris eight kills, 11 digs and two assists against Cayuga.
HUGHES SPRINGS TOURNAMENT
ARP FINISHES SECOND: The Arp Lady Tigers defeated Hughes Springs (26-24, 25-20) and Wolfe City (25-22, 25-15) before falling to Paul Pewitt (25-17, 18-25, 25-18) in the title match at the Hughes Springs Tournament.
Kyia Horton had 52 assists, 24 digs, nine kill and four aces for Arp on Saturday. Maddie Birdsong finished with 27 kills, 13 digs and five aces, Cyla Nelson six kills and eight digs, Kyleigh Pawlik five kills, four blocks and two digs, Aubrey Poole 10 kills, eight digs, three blocks and two aces, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth 11 digs, Abby Nichols 38 digs and nine kills and Addison Carpenter 42 digs, two kill and three aces.
VAN TOURNAMENT
SABINE DROPS 2: VAN - The Sabine Lady Cardinals fell to Henderson (16-25, 25-19, 25-12) and Cumby (22-25, 25-19, 25-17) on Saturday at the Van Tournament.
Against Henderson, Cale Brown had 13 kills and three digs, Ella Roberts six kills and nine digs, Peyton Childress six kills, Kathryn Dalby four kills and two aces, Riley Lux 28 assists, Caitlyn Stewart 10 digs, Katie Stansberry five digs and Tessa Peterson four digs.
Against Cumby, Dalby had six kills and four aces, Kamryn Mann five kills, two aces and two digs, Roberts two kills, two aces and seven digs, Childress four kills, Brown three kills, Lux 20 assists and two digs, Carol Anguiano one block, Peterson four digs, Stewart five digs and Stansberry two digs.
BULLARD WINS: VAN - The Bullard Lady Panthers went 5-0 and won the Championship Bracket of the Van Tournament over the weekend.
Bullard defeated Mineola (25-18, 25-12) and Mount Pleasant (25-14, 25-18) in pool play on Friday and then knocked off Lone Oak (25-14, 25-11), Van (18-25, 27-25, 25-14) and Henderson (24-26, 25-21, 25-16) for the title.
Olivia Anderson had 29 kills and 20 digs on Saturday for Bullard. Paige Whiteland added 21 kills, Campbell Clark 18 kills and five blocks, Rylee Miller eight kills, Taylor Clark 72 assists, 21 digs and five aces, Libby Luscombe 19 digs, Riley Roberts 22 digs and Callie Bailey 52 digs and five aces.