DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, OVERTON 0: OVERTON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks posted a 25-13, 25-14, 25-21 sweep of Overton on Friday.
Logan Jaco and Makena Warren combined for 23 kills to pace Hawkins. Jaco had 14 and Warren nine, while Carmen Turner added five kills and Tenley Conley four. Lynli Dacus finished with 20 assists, Jordyn Warren 13 and Jaco five blocks.
Mary Fenter finished with five kills, six digs and two aces in the loss for Overton. Kaley McMillian had three kills, nine digs and two aces, Jewely English 16 digs and three aces and Ta’leyah Tilley five digs and three assists.
OTHER
GILMER 3, CARTHAGE 2: CARTHAGE — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes notched a five-set win over Carthage on Friday in non-district action.
Kirsten Waller had 11 kills, Reece Couture and Haylee Jordan 10 apiece, Madyson Tate eight, Karlye Johnston five and Abbey Bradshaw four for the Lady Buckeyes.
Waller and Jordan led with four blocks apiece, and Tate chipped in with three. Raeven Harris came up with 32 digs. Peyton Warren had 16, Jordan 11, Johnston and Bradshaw 10 apiece and Couture eight. Jaycee Harris finished with 16 assists, and Karsyn Lindsey had 14.
Sadie Smith had 45 assists, 18 digs and two kills in the loss for Carthage. Caroline Baldree added two kills and three digs, Erin Dodge 17 digs, Talynn Williams six digs, Mara Hodges 12 service points, 12 digs and four kills, Kaliya Timmons four kills and two blocks, Makhai Lewis 11 kills on 13 swings to go along with four blocks and three digs and Faith Kruebbe 17 kills and 13 digs.
GARY 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER — The Gary Lady Bobcats notched a 25-15, 25-18, 25-12 win over Gladewater on Friday in non-district play.
Jakiyah Bell and Hai’leigh Oliver had four kills apiece, Kamryn Floyd three and Alexis Boyd two in the loss for Gladewater. Lexi Hart fired off two aces. Boyd had seven blocks, Bell six and Shelby Weaver three, and Floyd led with four digs. Hart added three digs, and Gracie George, Trinity Mooney and Livia Prince all added two. Deja Martin finished with five assists and Mooney four.