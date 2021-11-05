White Oak entered Saturday’s UIL 3A Region II area round playoff matchup against Quitman as the top-ranked team in the classification, and wrapped up the meeting with a 25-21, 25-16 and 25-12 sweep. The District 15-3A champion Ladynecks improved their season record to 37-2, and will face District 16-3A champ Tatum in next week’s UIL 3A Region II quarterfinal battle.
Quitman, on the other hand, ends its 2021 season with a 22-16 record.
“My girls have been good all year long,” said White Oak head volleyball coach Carolee Musick. “They showed up this year to bring Ladyneck volleyball back to the forefront. They’ve taken steps forward this whole year, and they’re still taking steps forward.”
“They care so much that they got a little bit tight in our first game, and therefore couldn’t play their best,” Musick said of her team’s match on Saturday. “I believe that they learned their lesson. Quitman is a good team. We knew what we needed to do to execute and do well.”
The opening set saw White Oak jump out to an early 6-0 lead. Anna Iske’s kill and Lexi Baker’s tip over the net launched the Ladynecks’ early run, and Brazie Croft recorded a point on her serve to make it a 5-0 score. Baker finished the day with 15 kills and three digs, Croft earned 11 digs, and Iske recorded five kills.
2022 UT Arlington commit Ava Burroughs’ kill put Quitman on the scoreboard at 6-1, and launched the Lady Bulldogs’ 7-2 run that cut the White Oak advantage to 8-7.
White Oak regrouped with kills by Baker and Calee Carter to grow its lead to 13-7, but Quitman recorded an 8-2 run to tie the score at 15. Carter finished the match with four blocks and three kills.
The Ladynecks ultimately wrapped up a 25-21 set one win. Addison McClanahan’s kill gave them another lead at 16-15, Baker recorded three late kills, and Emma Nix earned a late point.
The second set had a different start, but a similar finish. Quitman scored the first two points of the period before White Oak bounced back with an 12-2 run to take an 12-4 lead. Baker recorded another kill during that stretch.
Then, Burroughs’ tip over the net started Quitman’s 7-1 answer, and the Lady Bulldogs’ block made it a 13-11 game.
Iske grew White Oak’s lead to 16-11 with back-to-back kills. Then, Addison Clinkscales added a pair of kills late, and Baker recorded one as well to help wrap up the Ladynecks’ 25-16 set two win. Clinkscales earned six kills in the match.
The third set was all White Oak as it wrapped up the match victory with a 25-12 set three win. The Ladynecks jumped out to an 11-3 lead because of a notable kill by Nix, and a score on Mallory McKinney’s serve.
Burroughs ended the Quitman drought, and started a Lady Bulldog stretch that included a 4-3 edge to cut White Oak’s lead to 14-7.
But, White Oak was ultimately too much on Saturday. Iske and Baker recorded back-to-back kills to make it an 18-8 game. Then, Baker added another kill at 19-9, and Carter earned one at 22-11.