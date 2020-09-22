Longview fought through an up-and-down night, including a dramatic elimination-saving rally.
But a steady attack from Whitehouse denied a second comeback for the Lady Lobos.
Behind a balanced and clean attack, Whitehouse took a marathon 3-2 win (25-14, 28-30, 25-21, 26-28, 15-10) over the Lady Lobos in non-district action on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
Whitehouse pulls even on the season at 2-2 while the Lady Lobos drop to 0-4.
The match had a little bit of everything — big rallies, big hits, errors and miscues.
And for the Lady Lobos, plenty of drama.
Down 2-1 and facing a 24-18 deficit in the fourth, the Lady Lobos, with help from several underclassmen, staged a huge rally to take the lead and then the win, 28-26, to force a fifth and deciding set.
The Ladycats, however, went back to its gameplan and used a number of players, and a 6-0 run aided by Lady Lobo errors, to take the 15-10 win and cap the two-hour-plus match.
In total, the five-game match featured 29 ties and a number of lead changes.
For Longview, sophomore Brayleigh Mitchell led the way with 15 kills, followed by 14 from senior Miah Colbert, who added seven blocks and two aces. Mitchell chipped in three blocks in a strong night at the net.
Jakayla Morrow, another sophomore, had eight kills and four blocks and Mallory Reeves and Peja Mathis added seven apiece.
Angell Evans turned in a stellar night defensively for the Lady Lobos, finishing with 29 digs. Sarah Frederick had 12 and Jailyn Rusk 11.
Three players paced the Lady Lobo offense with Elijiah Hatley dishing out 22 assists and Amirah Alexander and Anna Skinner adding 11.
Whitehouse got a number of big performances offensively, led by Paige and Megan Cooley, who dropped in kills from all over the court. Captain Aja Williams was a force at the net, denying several Lady Lobo kills throughout and Kate Idrogo, Macy Cabell and Hannah House solidified the Ladycat back line.
Longview started sluggish, falling behind 4-1 early as Whitehouse rolled to an easy 25-14 win.
The Lady Lobos, led by a strong start from Colbert, woke up in the second set. The senior had three blocks and a kill in a 6-1 start. But Whitehouse didn’t go quietly, rattling off a 6-0 run with Idrogo at the line and three kills from Avery Taylor.
Longview got kills from Reeves, Colbert and Morrow down the stretch for the 30-28 win.
Megan Cooley had a big block and Paige Cooley a game-winning kill in the third for a 25-21 Whitehouse win and 2-1 advantage after a 20-all tie.
Facing elimination, Rusk had an ace, Evans had three digs in a long rally and Rusk had another ace to cap a 7-0 run. The duo of Mitchell and Colbert then finished off the big comeback for Longview to force a fifth set.
But the early-season miscues and Whitehouse’s balanced scoring proved too much for another one.
Longview closes out non-district action against Tyler High with a 4:30 p.m. varsity start on Friday at Lobo Coliseum. The junior varsity will follow.