MARSHALL TOURNAMENT
SH SPLITS: MARSHALL - The Spring Hill Lady Panthers defeated Tyler (25-15, 25-17) and fell to Tatum (25-20, 25-20) in pool play action on Thursday.
Against Tyler, Natalie Fisher had 12 kills, Carli Manasse five kills, Abby Caron 10 kills, three digs and two aces, Lesley Sanchez two kills, Abby Fisher 11 digs, Tyhia Mack 14 assists and four digs, Carolann Bowles two kills, Halee Bray eight assists and Delaney Gray three digs.
Mack had 14 assists and Natalie Fisher six kills in the loss to Tatum. Manasse finished with three digs, Caron four kills and two blocks, Sanchez five kills, Abby Fisher six digs, Bowles four kills and Savannah Irwin six digs.
Spring Hill (8-4) will face Liberty-Eylau at 8 a.m. on Friday.
TATUM WINS 2: MARSHALL - The Tatum Lady Eagles defeated Spring Hill (25-20, 25-20) and Liberty-Eylau (25-11, 25-17) on Thursday in pool play.
Kaylei Stroud had 14 digs and five kills against Spring Hill. Karly Stroud finished with nine digs and two assists, Kerrigan Biggs four blocks and five kills, Lily Luna two digs, Kaysen Foster three digs and five kills, Kamdyn Scott two digs and three kills, Abby Sorenson seven digs and 20 assists and Aundrea Bradley two digs and six kills.
Against L-E, Sorenson had five digs and 14 assists, Scott two digs and three kills, Tayden Barker two digs and four assists, Foster three digs and four kills, Luna three digs, Biggs two blocks and eight kills, Karly Stroud seven digs and four aces and Kaylei Stroud two digs and five kills.
WHITE OAK TOURNAMENT
W. OAK WINS 3: WHITE OAK - The host White Oak Ladynecks went 3-0 in pool play on Thursday at the Shirley Atkins Tournament, defeating Pine Tree (25-22, 25-18), Centerville (25-14, 25-11) and Henderson (25-13, 25-11).
Calee Carter had 25 kills and five blocks in the three matches. Emma Hill handed out 63 assists to to go along with three aces and eight digs. Addison Clinkscales finished with 21 kills, six digs and three aces, Anna Iske seven kills, 20 digs and four blocks, Mallory McKinney 24 digs, 20 receptions and three aces, Trinity Noll 12 digs and seven receptions, Karsyn Edwards 16 digs and 15 receptions and Addison McClanahan 12 kills and three blocks.
Bracket play begins on Saturday.
BECKVILLE WINS 3: WHITE OAK - The Beckville Ladycats opened pool play with wins over Gilmer (25-21, 25-23, Quitman (25-14, 25-12) and Alba-Golden (25-6, 25-16) on Thursday.
Against Gilmer, Sophie Elliott had 20 assists and seven digs, M.J. Liles five blocks, Amber Harris six kills and 21 digs, Avery Morris eight kills and five digs and Karissa McDowell eight digs.
Elliott finished with 13 assists and five digs, McDowell eight digs, Liles three kills and two blocks, Harris eight kills and five digs, Morris three digs and two aces and Laney Jones six digs against Quitman.
Harris came up with 12 digs and added two blocks and six kills against Alba-Golden. Elliott had 19 assists and six digs, Morris eight kills and six digs and Jones five digs.
ARP TOURNAMENT
N. DIANA GOES 2-1: ARP - The New Diana Lady Eagles defeated East Texas Homeschool (25-19, 23-25, 15-13) and Union Gove (25-16, 25-13) and fell to Garrison (23-25, 25-18, 15-12) in pool play action on Thursday.
Taryn Reece dished out 25 assists and added five digs for New Diana against ET Homeschool. Garry Martinez added 13 kills and two digs, Avery Howard five digs, Peyton Abernathy four aces, two kills, six digs and seven blocks, Chloe Green 12 kills and eight digs, Starrmia Dixon two kills and six blocks, Sophie Oubre three digs and Shaylee Stanley eight digs.
Against Union Grove, Oubre had four digs, Stanley five digs, Abernathy two kills and three blocks, Howard three kills and three digs, Martinez four kills and seven digs, Dixon one kill, Green seven kills and four digs and Reece 14 assists and three aces.
Reece finished with 17 assists and two kills against Garrison. Green chipped in with seven kill and three aces, Martinez two aces, five kills and 14 digs, Dixon three kills, Oubre three kills, four blocks and six digs, Abernathy one kill and Stanley and Howard five digs apiece.
ARP WINS 3: ARP - The host Lady Tigers earned wins over Leverett's Chapel (25-17, 25-20), Troup's JV (25-12, 25-20) and Big Sandy (25-10, 25-12) on Thursday.
Kyia Horton finished the day with 48 assists, six digs, five kills and 10 aces for Arp. Maddie Birdsong added 22 kills, nine digs and two aces, Cyla Nelson seven kills, seven digs and two aces, Kyleigh Pawlik seven kills and three blocks, Aubrey Poole seven kills, five digs and three blocks, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth 10 digs, Sydne' Garrett three kills and three digs, Abby Nichols 23 digs and seven kills and Addison Carpenter 38 digs.