BULLARD 3, BECKVILLE 1: BECKVILLE - The Class 4A Bullard Lady Panthers earned a 25-10, 22-25, 25-12, 25-12 win over the Class 2A Beckville Ladycats on Friday.
Lexi Barr came up with 13 digs in the loss for Beckville. Kellen Weaver finished with 12 kills and seven blocks, Carli Tuttle 11 assists, Maddie McAfee nine kills, Hannah Hester 19 assists, four digs and three kills, Ayanna Burroughs two kills and two blocks, Adyson Davis four kills and Ava Henigan six digs.
ETHS 3, CHAAMP 1: The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers rallied for a 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 win over CHAAMP on Friday.
Rebekah Dragoo had 15 digs, seven kills and two aces for ET Homeschool. Jourdan Sikorski added 18 digs, Brynlee Wright six kills, six blocks and six digs, Molly Beth Neal eight kills, two blocks, 12 digs, 16 service points and two aces, Gracie Tucker 17 points, two aces, 12 assists and seven digs, Graceyn Pace 15 assists and 12 digs and Zoe Rettig 15 digs and four kills.