N. DIANA 3, TYLER HEAT 0: DIANA — Addison Ridge filled the stat sheet with 14 kills, eight assists, eight aces and seven digs, Raegan Reece handed out 18 assists for the Lady Eagles and New Diana swept a 25-8, 25-9, 25-15 decision over Tyler HEAT on Tuesday.
Taylor Garrett had nine kills, six digs, three blocks and two aces for the Lady Eagles. LiAnn James finished with six digs, Peyton Abernathy seven kills and three aces, Maleigha Phillips one ace, Reece four kills, two digs and three aces and Layla Stapleton three kills.
ET HOMESCHOOL 3, L-KILDARE 0: Jordan Parker and Skye Cotton ripped nine kills apiece, and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Charters swept past Linden-Kildare, 25-13, 25-5, 25-12.
Abigail Gallant and Rebekah Dragoo had five kills apiece, and Abby Campbell chipped in with four. Dragoo led with six aces. Hannah Simpson added four and Campbell three. Jenna Parker came up with 12 digs, Jordan Parker six, Dragoo five and Campbell four, and Simpson (19) and Meredith Corley (12) combined for 31 assists.
C. HILL 3, NACOGDOCHES 1: NACOGDOCHES — Katelyn Allen and Shyla Starks recorded 10 kills apiece, Lexie Correa (24) and Paola Sanchez (14) combined for 38 assists and the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15 win over Nacogdoches.
D.J. Kincade had nine kills, 11 digs, three blocks and seven aces for Chapel Hill. Allen finished with six digs, Starks seven digs, Kiyah Miner six kills, Sanchez four digs and Correa seven digs
GRACE 3, CENTER 2: CENTER — The Center Lady Roughriders dropped a 25-22, 15-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-3 decision to Grace on Tuesday.
Gracie Whisenant came up with 39 digs in the loss for Center. Kaylee Cox added 21 digs, Mickihiya Cartwright 21 assists, seven digs and two kills, Madision Pieper 15 digs, Gabby Whisenant one dig, May Johnson 10 kills, 27 digs and two aces, Kaiya Hubbard three kills and 23 digs, Breanna Windham six digs, three kills and two aces and Aniyah Boykins four kills, six blocks and 13 digs.