DISTRICT 15-5A
MT. PLEASANT 3, P. TREE 1: MOUNT PLEASANT - The Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers notched a 3-1 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Friday.
Gianna Spearman finished with 15 digs, six kills, three aces and two blocks in the loss for Pine Tree. Jalen Scroggins added nine kills, five blocks and four digs, Mallory Armstrong six digs and three kills, Alaina Boyd two blocks, two digs and four kills, Carmen Chatman 13 assists, 17 digs and three kills, Natalie Buckner four digs and four kills, Tatum Cates two aces and 10 digs, Aderria Williams 12 assists, three digs and two aces and Jamaya Davis 22 digs, Brooklyn James one kill.
DISTRICT 16-4A
BULLARD 3, S. HILL 2: BULLARD - The No. 21 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers held on for a 25-23, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16, 15-13 win over Spring Hill on Friday.
Mia Traylor finished with 43 assists, six kills, nine digs and two aces in the loss for Spring Hill, now 4-2 in district play. Carolann Bowles knocked down 20 kills and added eight digs, seven aces and two assists. Carli Manasse recorded five kills and seven digs, Abby Caron seven kills and two blocks, Eden Gossett five digs, Erin Gregson seven digs and three aces, Janie Bradshaw 21 digs, seven aces and six assists, Caylee Mayfield eight kills and Natalie Fisher 14 kills and four digs.
Bullard (20-8, 6-0) was paced by Taylor Clark with 47 assists, three aces and nine digs. Callie Bailey had 25 digs, Grace O'Bannon 11 digs, Campbell Clark 13 kills, Emily Bochow 14 kills and Olivia Anderson 18 kills, six digs and two aces.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, SABINE 0: LIBERTY CITY - The top-ranked White Oak Ladynecks remained unbeaten (6-0) in district play and improved to 29-1 overall with a 25-16, 25-8, 25-8 sweep over Sabine.
Emma Hill dished out 28 assists and added 21 service points and six aces for the Ladynecks. Anna Iske had seven kills, seven points, two blocks and two aces. Lexi Baker led with 11 kills, adding seven digs, 10 receptions and nine points, Addison Clinkscales recoded six kills, two receptions and two digs, Emma Nix three kills, Calee Carter two kills, Kaylee Wilkinson 13 digs, 10 points, four aces and five receptions and Brazie Croft 11 points, two aces, four digs and four receptions.
O. CITY 3, GLADEWATER 2: GLADEWATER - The Ore City Lady Rebels held on for a 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-6 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears on Friday.
For Gladewater in the loss, Kiyona Parker had five digs and four kills, Zandy Tyeskie five kills and 14 assists, Kiyah Bell 17 kills and 10 assists, Princess Williams six kills and Hadassah Balcorta seven digs.
H. SPRINGS 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD - Cori Johnson racked up 11 kills to pace the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 sweep over Daingerfield.
Emma McKinney had 15 assists and four digs, and Maggie Pate finished with six kill and two blocks for Hughes Springs.
Diamond Jeter had 14 assists, two digs and two aces in the loss for Daingerfield. Aaryanna Wallace finished with two digs and three aces, Karley Nix six kills, five digs and tw oaces, Ashlyn Bruce seven kills, four blocks and two digs, Chrishlyn Boyd nine digs, Terry Gholston five digs, Genesis Allen three kills and two blocks and La'Nycia Lewis five aces and three digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
WASKOM 3, W. RUSK 2: WASKOM - The Waskom Lady Wildcats improved to 4-2 in district play with a 25-12, 19-25, 23-25, 25-11, 15-13 win over No. 10 ranked West Rusk.
LaDaija Thomas had 25 digs and four aces for Waskom. Alaina Dyson finished with 16 digs, six assists, five aces and seven kills, Anna Claire Reeves eight assists, nine digs and three aces and Catherine Bailey six kills.
ARP 3, JEFFERSON 0: ARP - The Arp Lady Tigers used 26 assists from Kyia Horton, 15 digs from Ariana Padron and nine kills from Madi Birdsong to earn a 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 win over Jefferson.
Horton added three aces, three kills and four digs and Padron three aces. Abby Carpenter recorded eight digs and two aces, Abby Nichols 10 digs and two aces, Ashley Lopez six digs, Kayleigh Odom seven kills and two blocks, Lexi Ferguson four kills, Madi Shores one dig, Madison Evans four kills and Trinidy Dixon three kills and four aces.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, MPCH 0: MOUNT PLEASANT - Jenci Seahorn led the way with 19 kills and 12 digs, Lanie Trimble and Gabby Hector combined for 28 assists and the No. 3 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles notched a 25-16, 25-13, 25-11 sweep over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Trimble had 15 assists, three kills, four digs and three aces, and Hector added 13 assists and two aces. Rendi Seahorn chipped in with eight aces, eight digs nd four kills, Lillie Jones 11 digs, Addie Young five digs, Danielle Ison two digs and Grace Kalenak two kills.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, TIMPSON 0: TIMPSON - The No. 3 ranked Beckville Ladycats moved to 33-3 overall and 3-0 in district play with a 25-18, 25-8, 25-9 sweep over Timpson on Friday.
Amber Harris recorded 10 kills and nine digs, and Kinsley Rivers and Avery Morris knocked down nine kills apiece. Rivers also led with 17 digs and added three blocks, and Morris chipped in with five digs and three blocks. Sophie Elliott led with 29 assists, adding 15 digs. Laney Jones came up with five digs, Maddie McAfee a kill and a dig, M.J. Liles four kills, Aubrey Klingler four digs and Karissa McDowell five digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
OVERTON 3, L. CHAPEL 0: OVERTON - Kaley McMillian handed out 22 assists to go along with six aces, eight digs and two kills, and the Overton Lady Mustangs moved to 5-1 in district play (21-10 overall) with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 sweep over Leverett's Chapel.
Mary Fenter had eight kills, 12 digs, two blocks and two aces for Overton. Chloe Laws finished with three kills, 10 digs and four aces, Alex Brown seven kills and nine digs, Kayla Nobles seven kills, Makayla Gurley 20 digs, eight aces and two kills and Avery Smith 12 digs.
DISTRICT 14-4A
VAN 3, BROWNSBORO 0: BROWNSBORO - The Van Lady Vandals swept past Brownsboro, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 on Friday.
Allie Cooper had 10 kills and 18 digs in the loss for Brownsboro. Rilee Rinehart added 18 assists and four points, Khayla Garrett seven points, seven digs and three kills, Madison Hernandez 10 digs, Khyra Garrett five points and three kills, Lindsey Bersano 17 digs and five points, Riley Cawthon five digs and Tori Hooker two points.
PRIVATE SCHOOL
B. HILL 3, BRIGHTER HORIZONS 0: Brook Hill, led by Belle Reed's 17 kills and a 33-assist night from Mollee McCurley, rolled to a 25-8, 25-7, 25-9 sweep over Brighter Horizons.
Reed added five digs and two aces, and McCurley had six aces and three digs. Ella Hardee finished with nine kills and three digs, Grace Dawson three kills and five aces, Bethany Lavender four kills, Sarah Simms two aces, Drea Tonroy two kills, Landry McNeel two aces and two digs and Bethany Durrett three aces and five digs.
LATE THURSDAY
NON-DISTRICT
ET HOMESCHOOL 3, FORCE 0: Jordan Parker led with 10 kills, Jenna Parker had a team-leading 17 digs and Meredith Corley dished out 12 assists for East Texas Homeschool in a 25-23, 25-23, 25-15 sweep over Shreveport Force.
Jordan Parker also had five blocks and six digs, Jenna Parker seven points and Corley seven points and two digs. Abby Campbell chipped in with three kills, four digs, five points and two aces, Abbey Gallant four blocks, Hannah Simpson four digs and seven assists, Jaelyn Cleveland four blocks, three digs and five kills, Rebekah Dragoo two aces, 14 points and 10 digs, Skye Cotton two kills and Sydney Cunningham two blocks, three digs and two kills.
COLLEGE
PANOLA 3, WHARTON 1: WHARTON - The Panola College volleyball team improved to 18-3 overall and 7-2 in conference after defeating Wharton County Junior College in four sets on the road on Thursday.
Andressa Soares and Izabely Benjamin led Panola with 12 kills each. Soares recorded a double-double by adding 10 digs on her performance. Benjamin added nine digs and two blocks. Tamara Chavez finished with 10 digs and nine kills. Vitoria Mattos also recorded a double-double along with Soares by dishing out 37 assists and 10 digs. Erin Perez led the Fillies defense with 28 digs.
The Fillies return to action at home on Tuesday for "Fillies Camper Night" against Coastal Bend at 6 p.m. Wear your '21 camp t-shirt for free admission.