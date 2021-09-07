LONGVIEW 3, WHITEHOUSE 2: Brianna Converse led a balanced attack at the net with 17 kills, and the Longview Lady Lobos earned a 25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 27-29, 15-8 win over the Whitehouse Lady Wildcats on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
Converse also had 12 digs, and teamed up at the net to form a troublesome trio with Jakayla Morrow (14 kills, four blocks) and Brayleigh Mitchell (13 kills, two blocks, six digs).
GeCamri Duffie had six kills, Amirah Alexander 15 digs and four assists, Kyra Taylor 10 digs and two aces, Anna Skinner 23 assists and five digs, Kennedy Jefferey 17 assists and two digs and Llyric Shaw five digs.
P. TREE 3, SABINE 1: Gianna Spearman came up with 22 digs, Carmen Chatman added 28 assists, four kills and 20 digs and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates rallied for a 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals at the Pirate Center.
Jalen Scroggins had eight kills, eight digs, three blocks and three aces for Pine Tree. Mallory Armstrong finished with seven kills and three assists, Tatum Cates eight digs and three assists, Jamaya Davis a team-leading 23 digs to go along with three assists and Madelyne Barkley two blocks, eight kills and four digs.
S. HILL 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers earned a 25-20, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Carolann Bowles led the way at the net for Spring Hill with 10 kills, adding two aces. Carli Manasse had five kills, two assists, two digs and two aces, Victoria Bradshaw two kills, Abby Caron eight kills, two blocks, three digs and four aces, Eden Gossett two aces, Janie Bradshaw 10 digs, Caylee Mayfield three kills, Mia Traylor 18 assists, four kills and three aces, Halee Bray nine assists and three aces and Natalie Fisher two aces.
For Elysian Fields in the loss, Allison O’Brien had eight assists and five digs. Breanne Beavers chipped in with three kills, three blocks and three aces, Kelsey O’Brien two kills and nine digs and Morgan Shaw three assists and four digs.
Spring Hill (13-12) opens district play at home on Friday against Kilgore.
W. OAK 3, WASKOM 0: WHITE OAK — The top-ranked White Oak Ladynecks moved to 22-1 on the year, closing out non-district play with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-5 sweep of Waskom.
Anna Iske finished with 12 service points, three aces and 10 kills for White Oak. Lexi Baker added five receptions, eight points, 13 kills and seven digs, Calee Carter six kills, Emma Hill 37 assists, five digs, 10 points and two aces, Kaylee Wilkinson six receptions, five points and 10 digs, Brazie Croft 14 points, three aces, five receptions and six digs and Addison Clinkscales five kills and two digs.
White Oak will visit Daingerfield on Friday.
HENDERSON 3, ALL SAINTS 0: HENDERSON — Camille Freeman and Tori Garcia combined for 29 digs, Ty’Esha Mosley had 10 kills and six blocks and the Henderson Lady Lions swept All Saints, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16.
Freeman led with 16 assists, adding five digs, and Garcia had 13 assists. Taylor Lybrand recorded six kills, two blocks and 10 digs for Henderson. Ty’Ra Mosley had two digs, Jaci Taylor eight digs, Neci Medford and Abbey Everitt three digs apiece and Ally Brooks two digs.
TATUM 3, TROUP 0: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles, led by Abby Sorenson’s 29 assists and nine kills apiece from Kaylei Stroud Kerrigan Biggs, opened District 16-3A play with a 25-8, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of Troup.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez had 20 digs and two aces for Tatum. Stroud added seven digs and two aces, Karly Stroud seven digs, Janiya Kindle three kills and five digs, Makensi Greenwood four digs, Macy Brown five kills, 10 digs and three aces and Aundrea Bradley six kills.
For Troup in the loss, Bailey Blanton had four kills, and Emory Cover and Chloie Haugeberg added three apiece. Tara Wells had eight assists and Blanton six. Karsyn Williamson finished with 18 digs and Wells six, and Blanton had three blocks.
BECKVILLE 3, MARSHALL 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats, paced by a combined 25 kills from Avery Morris and Kinsley Rivers, swept past Marshall, 25-19, 25-17, 28-26, on Tuesday.
Morris led with 13 kills, adding eight digs, and Rivers had 12 kills and 10 digs. Sophie Elliott dished out 35 assists and added 10 digs and two kills. Maddie McAfee recorded three assists, M.J. Liles a kill, a dig and a block, Aubrey Klingler three aces, two kills and four digs, Karissa McDowell six digs and Amber Harris 11 kills and seven digs.
Q. CITY 3, O. CITY 2: ORE CITY — The Queen City Lady Bulldogs rallied from two sets down to earn a 25-27, 16-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-9 win over Ore City.
Jacee Burks had four kills, three assists, four blocks and eight digs in the loss for Ore City. Victoria Jones added three kills, five assists and 12 digs, and Tori Cummins finished with 10 digs and two kills.
J. BOWIE 3, DAINGERFIELD 1: DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers dropped a 20-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-18 decision to James Bowie to close out non-district play.
Diamond Jeter had 15 assists and two kills for Daingerfield. Aryanna Wallace finished with a kill and a dig, Karley Nix five kills and seven digs, Ashlyn Bruce eight kills and 10 blocks, Chrishlyn Boyd five digs, Terry Gholston eight digs, Genesis Allen two kills and four blocks, La’Nycia Lewis five aces and 12 points and Sydney Key two aces and eight points.
U. GROVE 3, JEFFERSON 1: UNION GROVE — Avery Brooks finished with 15 kills and 16 digs, Gracie Winn handed out 26 assists to go along with 13 digs and the Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 3-1 win over Jefferson.
Analeice Jones recorded 11 digs, six kills and four aces for Union Grove, which also got six digs and two aces from Daytona Vaughn.
OVERTON 3, T.K. GORMAN 0: OVERTON — The No. 23 ranked Overton Lady Mustangs, led by Kaley McMillian’s 17 assists, nine aces, six digs and two kills, swept past T.K. Gorman on Tuesday, 25-10, 25-12, 25-14.
Mary Fenter added seven kills, 13 digs and five aces for Overton (16-9). Kayla Nobles had six kills and two blocks, Chloe Laws four kills, 14 digs and four aces and Avery Smith 19 digs.
Overton will open district play on Friday at Hawkins.
HAWKINS 3, ARP 2: HAWKINS — Makena Warren pounded down 20 kills and came up with seven digs, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 14-25, 15-13 win over Arp to close out non-district play.
Lynli Dacus finished with seven kills, four aces and eight digs for Hawkins. Laney Wilson notched six kills, Jordyn Warren 20 assists, Trinity Hawkins 10 assists and 11 digs and Carmen Turner eight digs.
For Arp in the loss, Abby Carpenter had 15 digs and two aces, Abby Nichols eight digs and two aces, Ariana Padron eight digs, Ashley Lopez 10 digs and two aces, Kayleigh Odom seven blocks, Kyia Horton five digs and 24 assists, Lexi Ferguson two kills, Madi Birdsong 12 kills and two blocks, Madi Shores three digs, Madison Evans four kills and two blocks and Trinidy Dixon six digs and seven kills.
BULLARD 3, EDGEWOOD 2: EDGEWOOD — The Bullard Lady Panthers rallied from two sets down to earn a 21-25, 26-28, 25-22, 25-15, 15-12 win over Edgewood.
Olivia Anderson (20) and Emily Bochow (18) combined for 38 kills, with Anderson adding 17 digs and Bochow seven blocks. Taylor Clark set it all up with 47 assists, adding 15 digs. Callie Bailey added 33 digs, Elizabeth Connor six kills and seven digs, Grace O’Bannon 10 digs and two aces and Libby Luscombe 18 digs.
B. HILL 3, BISHOP DUNNE 0: DALLAS — Brook Hill opened district play with a 25-4, 25-12, 25-12 sweep of Bishop Dunne Catholic School on Tuesday.
Belle Reed ripped 20 kills and added four digs and three aces for Brook Hill. Ella Hardee finished with three kills, nine digs and three aces. Bethany Lavender chipped in with four kills, Gracie Dawson five kills and two digs, Molle McCurley three digs and a team-leading 28 assists, Sarah Sims three kills and four aces and Grace Carpenter two kills.
SHELVYVILLE 3, HEMPHILL 0: SHELBYVILLE — Kate Lawson set things up with 25 assists, and the Shelbyville Lady Dragons earned a 25-6, 25-3, 25-11 sweep over Hemphill.
Lawson also had two digs, Kiana Bennett seven kills and four digs and Makayla Horton nine kills, five digs and seven aces.
MADISONVILLE 3, HUNTINGTON 0: HUNTINGTON — The Madisonville Lady Mustangs swept past Huntington, 25-23, 25-15, 26-24 on Tuesday.
Jessie Ellis had four kills and three blocks for Huntington. Layla Hlavaty finished with eight digs, four kills and two aces, Jolie Evett three aces, Kaylee Rivenbarksix digs and two aces, Callie Neal five digs and eight assists and Jenna Jones eight assists.
CollegePANOLA 3, TYLER 0: Panola College Volleyball traveled to Tyler Junior College on Monday and defeated the No. 5 ranked team in the country in three sets, (25-20, 25-21, 25-21).
The Fillies jumped out early, pushing past Tyler with a .469 hitting efficiency in game one and a .282 as a team overall for the night. Of the .282 team hitting percentage, the Fillies had five different players record at least four kills on a .250 or higher. Tamara Chavez (.381) led the Fillies with 19 kills while Luisa Hoffmann (.263) added eight kills on the night.
The offensive attack came with the strength of a total of 41 assists with Vitoria Mattos (31) and Leticia Correa (six) combining for 37.
Erin Perez, Andressa Soares, and Kristen Stewart led the Fillies defense with 13 digs each. The Fillies finished with a combined 52 digs as a team in their defensive performance to hold off the Lady Apache’s strong offense.
The Fillies will head to Baytown on Wednesday for their next conference match to face Lee College at 6 p.m.