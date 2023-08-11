LONGVIEW: The Lady Lobos defeated Ferris, Dallas Sunset and West Mesquite in pool play action at the Garland Tournament on Friday.
Against Ferris, Trinity Jackson had 20 assists, four kills and five digs. Lailah Horton added two assists and two kills, Fatima Traore two assists and 11 digs, Brianna Converse 12 kills and nine digs, DaNaucia Johnson 10 kills and Jaharia Hunter three kills, two blocks and two aces.
Jackson finished with 13 assists, seven kills and five digs against Sunset. Aubrey Orban had 11 assists, three aces and three digs, Converse 12 kills and five digs, Hunter four kills, Auburn Sheppard and Alyssa Grissom three kills apiece, Johnson three kills and four digs and Traore nine digs.
Converse recorded 12 kills, two blocks, two aces and eight digs against West Mesquite. Jackson had 14 assists, 11 kills and eight digs, Orban eight assists, Johnson four kills and five digs, Hunter three kills and Traore 11 digs and two aces.
SPRING HILL: At the Wimberley Tex-Fest Tournament, the Lady Panthers defeated Killeen (25-21, 25-20) and Victoria East (25-14, 25-18) and fell to Poth (22-25, 25-9, 25-27) in pool play action.
Carli Manasse finished the day with 19 kills, four aces and four blocks for the Lady Panthers. Jovi Spurlock had 12 digs, Caylee Lewis seven kills and three blocks, Lesley Sanchez 24 kills, three blocks, four aces and 14 digs, Abby Fisher 28 digs, six aces and seven assists, Tyhia Mack 63 assists, 12 kills and 13 digs, Savannah Irwin 16 kills, three aces and 13 digs and Elizabeth Corbitt 13 kills and five digs.
Spring Hill will compete in the gold bracket of the tournament, taking on host team Wimberley at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
WHITE OAK: The Ladynecks went 1-2 in pool play at the Garland Tournament on Friday, falling to Richardson (25-14, 25-19) and Frisco Independence (25-17, 25-15) and defeating South Garland (25-13, 25-4).
Addison Clinkscales finished with 15 kills, 13 digs and 17 receptions for the Ladynecks in the three matches. Calee Carter knocked down 20 kills to go along with 11 digs and two blocks. Karsyn Edwards had 26 receptions and 18 digs, Alli Sims 49 assists, Addy Young 17 assists, Addison McClanahan 11 kills and Andee Bridges eight kills.
TATUM: The Tatum Lady Eagles went 6-0 in the first two days of the Central Heights Tournament, knocking of Hardin (25-14, 25-11), Normangee (25-16, 25-11) and Huntington (25-9, 25-17) on Thursday and Buna (25-21, 25-16), CHSA (25-4, 25-11) and Gladewater (25-13, 25-13) on Friday.
Against Hardin, Gracie Pace had four digs, Karly Stroud 11 digs, Kaysen Foster 11 digs, two aces and six kills, Kamdyn Scott five digs, two blocks and six kills, Camryn Milam eight assists, Taydem Barker 12 assists, Taylor Jacobs two kills, Jayda Jones four kills and Katelyn Jacobs two kills.
Against Normangee, Aundrea Bradley finished with three digs and four kills, Stroud 14 digs and two assists, Taylor Jacobs two kills, Jayda Jones two digs and three kills, Milam three digs and eight assists, Caitlyn Jones two digs, Foster eight digs and five kills, Barker 15 assists, Scott four digs and nine kills, Katelyn Jacobs two digs and three kills and Alexandria Brown two kills.
Pace had five digs and two aces against Huntington. Stroud added 16 digs, four aces and three assists, Jayda Jones seven kills, Milam six digs and eight assists, Foster three digs and seven kills, Barker 11 assists, Scott seven kills, Katelyn Jacobs five kills and Brown two digs.
On Friday, Bradley had four kills and two digs against Buna. Stroud finished with 16 digs, four aces and three assists, Jayda Jones seven kills, Milam six digs and eight assists, Foster three digs and seven kills, Barker 11 assists, Scott seven kills, Katelyn Jacobs five kills and Brown two digs.
Barker had 15 assists, three digs and three aces against Buna. Bradley added four kills and two digs, Stroud 10 digs and two aces, Milam seven assists and two digs, Foster four kills, seven digs and three aces, Scott 10 kills and six digs, Katelyn Jacobs two kills and two blocks and Brown two kills.
Against CHSA, Pace had two digs, Bradley three kills, Stroud seven digs, Taylor Jacobs two kills, Jones three kills, Milam four assists, Foster two kills and eight aces, Barker 11 assists and three aces, Scott three kills and Katelyn Jacobs four kills.
Stroud had 10 digs and five aces against Gladewater. Bradley added two kills, Taylor Jacobs two digs, Jayda Jones two kills, Foster four kills, Barker 11 assists, three digs an six aces, Scott three kills and Brown two kills.
SABINE: At the Big Sandy Tournament, Sabine went 3-0 in pool play on Friday with wins over the New Diana JV (25-8, 25-9), Waskom (25-16, 25-20) and Gary (25-20, 25-19).
Cale Brown finished the day with 22 kills, four aces and two digs. Keeley McCann had eight aces, 24 assists and four digs, Addy Carney two aces, Sarah Roberts two aces, six kills and 25 assists, Carah Strait five kills, Caitlyn Stewart 15 digs, five aces and two kills, Ella Roberts seven aces, 12 kills, two solo blocksa nd 10 digs, Camryn Tatum two kills, Gracie Parrot two aces, Landry Griffith two kills, Anslee Brown one kill and Emily McBride six kills.
ELYSIAN FIELDS: At the Central Heights Tournament, Elysian Fields fell to Central Heights (25-12, 25-8) and Normangee (25-9, 25-8) and defeated CHSA (25-11, 25-12).
Against Central Heights, Allison O'Brien had five assists and two kills, and Myah Silliman and Miley Holland finished with five digs apiece. Kyleigh Stephens added three kills and two assists.
Madison Owens had five kills, Kerrigan Love three kills and three digs, O'Brien seven assists, Silliman eight digs and Holland four digs against Normangee.
Owens finished with five aces and four kills against CHSA. Bailey Vickers added two kills, O'Brien 13 assists, two aces and two kills, Love nine kills and Holland and Silliman nine digs apiece.
OVERTON: The Lady Mustangs went 3-0 in pool play at their own tournament on Thursday, defeating Christian Heritage (25-20, 25-10), Tyler King's Academy (25-12, 25-21) and Leverett's Chapel (25-14, 25-18).
Kaylee Stephens finished the day with 33 assists, 11 digs and 10 aces. Catherine Dennis had 19 kills, 38 digs and four blocks, Kayla Nobles 14 kills, 30 digs and seven aces, Ja'Miya O'Neal six kills and 29 digs and Halle Mayfield two kills, 30 digs and 11 aces.
On Friday, the Lady Mustangs visited Leverett's Chapel and notched a 25-18, 25-11, 27-25 win.
Nobles had 12 kills, 13 digs and two blocks, Dennis seven kills, 14 digs and six aces and Stephens 17 assists, two digs and seven aces.
Overton will return to action in its own tournament on Saturday.
KILGORE: At the Tyler Invitational, the Lady Bulldogs went 1-2 in pool play with a win over Mineola (19-25, 25-23, 25-10) and losses to Pleasant Grove (25-15, 25-22) and Pine Tree (25-13, 22-25, 25-14).
TRINITY SCHOOL: At the Overton Tournament on Thursday, the Trinity School of Texas Lady Titans went 0-3 in pool play with losses to Tyler Heat, All Saints and Leverett's Chapel.
EDGEWOOD: At the Tyler Invitational, Edgewood defeated W.T. White, New Boston and Sanger in pool play. The Lady Dogs will return to action in bracket play on Saturday.
Kassidy Paul had 48 kills, 20 blocks and nine aces in the three pool play games on Friday. Gracie Cates finished with 32 kills, 15 blocks, three aces and 37 digs. Bailey Brooks chipped in with 15 kills, 10 blocks and 28 digs, Kennedy Kovar 20 kills, 11 blocks and 12 digs, Avery Simmons 13 kills, Brilee Ditto 62 assists, 45 digs and seven aces, Khrissalyn Prince 23 assists and five aces, Trinity Hale 54 digs and Kagen Grant 35 digs.
ALL SAINTS: At the Overton Tournament, All Saints defeated Longview Christian (25-12, 25-15), Trinity School (25-12, 25-8) and Tyler HEAT (25-16, 25-19) in pool play.
Kennedy Wood had eight kills and five digs against Longview Christian and nine aces, six kills and four digs against Trinity School. Olivia Goedeka had seven digs against Longview Christian, Carcyn Erwin six kills against Trinity School and Kayla DeCampos 17 assists and five digs against Longview Christian and 18 assists and three digs against Trinity School.