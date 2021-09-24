DISTRICT 15-5A
MARSHALL 3, LONGVIEW 0: MARSHALL - The Marshall Lady Mavericks earned a 25-18, 25-14, 25-22 sweep over Longview on Friday.
For Longview in the loss, Brianna Converse had 10 kill and two digs. Brayleigh Mitchell finished with six kills, Jakayla Morrow three kills and three blocks, GeCamri Duffie two blocks, Anna Skinner nine assists and four digs, Kennedy Jeffrey six assists and two aces, Amirah Alexander 23 digs and Fatima Traore five digs and two aces.
DISTRICT 16-4A
S. HILL 3, CUMBERLAND 0: TYLER - The Spring Hill Lady Panthers earned a 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 road win over Cumberland Academy on Friday, moving to 16-15 overall and 3-1 in district play.
Mia Traylor had 18 assists, six aces and four kills for the Lady Panthers. Carli Manasse added eight kills, two digs and three aces, Victoria Bradshaw two kills, Abby Caron five kills, Eden Gossett four digs and four aces, Molly Seale three kills, Erin Gregson five aces, Janie Bradshaw six aces and six digs, Carolann Bowles six kills, Caylee Mayfield three kills, Halee Bray 10 assists and two aces and Natalie Fisher three kills.
LINDALE 3, KILGORE 0: KILGORE - The Lindale Lady Eagles notched a 25-8, 25-23, 25-12 win over Kilgore on Friday.
Brooke Couch and Catherine Dennis had three kills apiece, and Bryonne Brooks, Hayden Summer-Epps and Ashton Vallery all added two kills for Kilgore. Vallery also had eight assists and two digs. Alana Mumphrey finished with three assists, and Maleah Thurmond added three blocks.
Jasmine Vasquez led with nine digs. Nawny Sifford added eight, Couch, Dennis, Maddison Harris and Summer-Epps three apiece and Mumphrey two.
HENDERSON 3, C. HILL 0: HENDERSON - Camille Freeman dished out 27 assists and added seven digs and two aces for Henderson as the Lady Lions swept past Chapel Hill, 25-11, 25-18, 25-19.
Ty'ra Mosley had six kills for the Lady Lions. Ty'Esha Mosley added seven kills, Taylor Lybrand 10 kills and seven digs, Taylor Helton five kills and three aces, Abbey Everitt 10 digs, Jaci Taylor and Ally Brooks seven digs apiece, Libby Rockey five digs, Megan Moores two kills and Tori Garcia two digs.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 3, ATHENS 0: BROWNSBORO - The Brownsboro Bearettes opened district play with a 25-11, 25-6, 25-6 sweep over Athens, moving to 17-6 on the year.
Rilee Rinehart had 31 assists and 14 service points for Brownsboro. Allie Cooper recorded 14 points, 14 kills and two blocks, Khayla Garrett seven points, seven digs and six kills, Tori Hooker nine points and five kills, Khyra Garrett nine points and two kills, Lindsey Bersano six digs, Riley Cawthon five digs and Madison Hernandez seven digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY - The No. 1 ranked White Oak Ladynecks moved to 27-1 overall and 4-0 in district play with a 25-7, 25-9, 25-12 sweep over Ore City.
Lexi Baker led at the net with 16 kills for White Oak, adding seven service points, seven receptions, two aces and three digs. Anna Iske added six kills, 10 points and four aces, Emma Hill 35 assists, 13 points, four aces, two kills and two digs, Kaylee Wilkinson 12 points, five receptions and three points, Calee Carter four kills, Addison Clinkscales three kills, Ashlyn Eynon three kills, Addison McClanahan three kills, Emma Nix two kills, Mallory McKinney seven points, two aces, five digs and three receptions and Brazie Croft 16 points, three aces, four digs and four receptions.
N. DIANA 3, SABINE 2: DIANA - Addison Ridge filled the stat sheet with 18 kills, 18 assists, 34 digs and two aces for New Diana, and the Lady Eagles earned a 25-18, 20-25, 25-13, 18-25, 15-8 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Taylor Garrett had 12 digs, 14 kills, three blocks and two aces for New Diana. Torri Ward chipped in with 31 digs, 14 kills and 13 assists, Starrmia Dixon two blocks and two digs, LiAnn James seven assists, 15 digs and four aces, Peyton Abernathy 11 digs, seven aces and five kills, Mallory Rudd three digs and Raegan Reece one dig.
H. SPRINGS 3, GLADEWATER 1: HUGHES SPRINGS - Emma McKinney led the way with 18 assists and three aces, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs earned a 25-12, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears.
Cori Johnson added 12 kills and 10 digs, Grace Pippin 10 digs and Alyssa Baxter one block for Hughes Springs.
Gracie George finished with six digs in the loss for Gladewater. Kiyona Parker had five kills and five digs, Alise Sanders six kills, Kiyah Bell 13 kills and seven assists and Zandy Tyeskie five kills and 12 assists.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, ARP 0: ARP - The Tatum Lady Eagles got 34 assists from Abby Sorenson and a combined 21 kills from Kerrigan Biggs and Kaylei Stroud to earn a 25-11, 25-13, 25-13 sweep over Arp.
Sorenson added two kills, nine digs and three aces for Tatum. Biggs finished with 11 kills and four digs, Stroud 10 kills, seven digs and four aces, Macy Brown seven kills, Janiya Kindle five kills, Myra Andrade two kills, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 12 digs and two aces, Karly Stroud two digs, Makensi Greenwood four digs and Brown three digs.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, GARRISON 0: BECKVILLE - The Beckville Ladycats got 33 assists from Sophie Elliott and a combined 28 kills from Kinsley Rivers and Avery Morris to open district play with a 25-6, 25-9, 25-7 sweep over Garrison.
Elliott added three digs, Rivers had 15 kills, two digs and two blocks and Morris finished with 13 kills, six digs and three aces for Beckville (31-3, 1-0). Laney Jones chipped in with five digs and two aces, Maddie McAfee two digs, M.J. Liles three kills, Aubrey Klingler two aces and two kills, Karissa McDowell five digs and Amber Harris six kills, five digs and a couple of assists.
SHELBYVILLE 3, GARY 0: SHELBYVILLE - Kate Lawson handed out 25 assists to go along with nine digs, and the Shelbyville Lady Dragons earned a 25-18, 25-13, 25-23 sweep over Gary.
Kiana Bennett led with 15 kills and added eight digs, two blocks and four aces. Ma'Kayja Horton seven kills, eight digs and four aces and Cadience Thompson five kills and 10 digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
U. GROVE 3, U. HILL 0: BETTIE - Brady Colby handed out 18 assists and served up seven aces for Union Grove as the Lady Lions notched a 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 sweep over Union Hill.
Avery Brooks chipped in with nine kills, four digs and seven aces for the Lady Lions. Sydney Chamberlain had six digs and two aces, and Ana Jones recorded six kills and two blocks.
HAWKINS 3, CARLISLE 0: PRICE - Makena Warren and Lynli Dacus put down 11 kills apiece, Jordyn Warren handed out 22 assists and the Hawkins Lady Hawks remained unbeaten in district play (4-0) with a 25-15, 25-13, 26-24 sweep over Carlisle.
Tenley Conde added eight kills for Hawkins, which also got 11 assists from Trinity Hawkins and four digs apiece from Jordyn Warren and Carmen Turner.
LATE THURSDAY
ET HOMESCHOOL 3, HEAT 0: Jaelyn Cleveland led with 13 kills, Hannah Simpson and Meredith Corley combined or 27 assists and East Texas Homeschool notched a 25-4, 25-8, 25-9 sweep over Tyler HEAT.
Cleveland added two aces for the Lady Chargers. Simpson had 14 assists, 12 points, three digs and three aces, Corley 13 assists, seven points, three digs and two aces, Abby Campbell four aces, nine points, three digs and four kills, Abigail Gallant a dig, an assist and a kill, Jenna Parker 13 digs, 14 points and two aces, Jordan Parker nine kills, six points, five digs and two aces, Rebekah Dragoo four digs and four points, Skye Cotton five kills, Sydney Cunningham one kill and Jourdan Sikorsky one dig.
DALLAS CHRISTIAN 3, B. HILL 1: Dallas Christian earned a 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24 decision over Brook Hill on Thursday.
Belle Reed had 17 kills, 18 digs and two aces in the loss for Brook Hill. Ella Hardee finished with four kills, four aces and seven digs, Gracie Dawson four kills, four blocks and five digs, Mollee McCurley 12 digs and 15 assists, Bethany Durett eight digs and Caley Fitzgerald seven digs.
COLLEGE
NAVARRO 3, PANOLA 2: CORSICANA - The Panola College Fillies fell short in a five-set match against Navarro on Thursday (19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 17-19).
Tamara Chavez recorded a double-double with 14 kills and 15 digs on the match. Chavez also led the Fillies with seven service aces. Vitoria Mattos recorded a double-double, along with Chavez, with 31 assists, 11 digs, and three blocks. Izabely Benjamin followed, collecting 14 digs, nine kills, and two blocks.
Erin Perez led the Fillies defense with 18 digs and two assists trying to hold off Navarro but it wasn't enough.
Panola (16-3, 6-2) will host Brookhaven at 2 p.m. on Saturday.