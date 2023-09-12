S. HILL 3, C. HILL 0: The No. 8 ranked Spring Hill Lady Panthers moved to 2-0 in District 17-4A play with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-8 sweep over Chapel Hill at Panther Gymnasium.
Lesley Sanchez had 11 kills, two blocks, three aces and seven digs for Spring Hill, which improved to 26-4 on the season. Tyhia Mack handed out 34 assists to go along with seven digs and three kills. Carli Manasse finished with five kills and eight digs, Jovi Spurlock three digs, Caylee Lewis four kills, Alexa Johnson one kill, Abby Fisher three aces and nine digs, Savannah Irwin seven kills, two aces and seven digs and Elizabeth Corbitt eight kills.
Spring Hill hosts Center on Friday.
HALLSVILLE 3, TYLER 0: TYLER — Teagan Hill hammered home 16 kills, Kaycin Farrell added 13 kill shots and the No. 9 ranked Hallsville Ladycats picked up a 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 win over Tyler High on Tuesday.
Farrell added six digs, and Hill had nine digs and a couple of blocks for the Ladycats. Olivia Vineyard had two digs, Savanah Sutton seven digs, Miller Goswick five kills, Lauren Pyle two aces, six kills, seven digs and 34 assists, Bella Anguiano two digs, Andi Davis two aces, Presley Johnson three digs, Leah Conley five kills and three digs and Macie Nelson eight digs.
MARSHALL 3, MT. PLEASANT 0: MARSHALL — Claire Abney filled the stat sheet with 15 assists, seven digs and eight kills, and the Marshall Lady Mavericks earned a 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 sweep over Mount Pleasant in District 15-5A action.
Alyssa Helton added nine kills, eight digs and three blocks for Marshall. Ava Burke finished with three digs, Hannah Carlile two blocks, Makayla Jones four digs, four kills and three blocks, Presley Doyle two kills, Alaila Allen two kills and four blocks, Sarah Jane Palmer three digs, Ahjia James 13 assists and four digs, Terria Wilson three kills and eight blocks and Danika Cantu eight digs.
HENDERSON 3, KILGORE 0: KILGORE — Kate Charlo knocked down 24 kills to go along with three assists, two blocks and six digs, and the Henderson Lady Lions earned a 25-14, 25-15, 25-19 sweep over Kilgore on Tuesday in District 17-4A action.
Libby Rockey finished with three aces, two assists and nine digs for Henderson. Mary Ella Hampton had 29 assists, five digs and two aces, Ashlee Rodriguez three blocks, Lilliane Pollock four kills and eight digs and Brinklee Bowman three kills and two digs.
N. DIANA 3, JACKSONVILLE 1: DIANA — Chloe Green finished with 12 kills, three aces and seven digs, Taryn Reece and Ava Smith combined for 27 assists and the New Diana Lady Eagles notched a 25-11, 22-25, 25-17, 25-11 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Reece had 16 assists, three aces and 14 digs, and Smith finished with 11 assists, two kills, three blocks, two aces and three digs for the Lady Eagles. Gaby Martinez recorded seven kills, five blocks and three digs, Jolie Ballard two kills, eight aces and 14 digs, Peyton Abernathy four kills, four blocks, three aces and two digs, Avery Howard and Bailee Hagler a kill and a dig apiece, Starrmia Dixon three kills and seven blocks and Kiley Stanley 10 digs.
TATUM 3, TROUP 0: TATUM — The No. 7 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles swept past Troup on Tuesday in District 16-3A action.
Kamdyn Scott finished the night with 14 kills and 15 digs for Tatum. Alexandria Brown had three digs and two kills, Taydem Barker three aces, four digs and 14 assists, Caysen Foster 12 digs, two aces and six kills, Camryn Milam seven digs and 17 assists, Jayda Jones three digs and three kills, Aundrea Bradley three digs and three kills, Karly Stroud 12 digs and Gracie Pace two digs.
HAWKINS 3, TST 0: HAWKINS — Alaya Scoggins dominated at the net with 12 kills and a couple of blocks, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 25-12, 25-7, 25-19 sweep over Trinity School of Texas on Tuesday.
Skylar Murray recorded six kills and Haylie Warrick five for Hawkins. Taetum Smith handed out 17 assists. Jaci Smith finished with six assists, and Jentri Evans came up with six digs.
BECKVILLE 3, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY — Carli Tuttle and Hannah Hester handed out eight assists apiece for Beckville in a 25-21, 25-8, 25-15 sweep over Ore City.
Hester added four kills and two aces, and Tuttle finished with three aces. Lexi Barr chipped in with two digs and an ace, Kellen Weaver seven kills, seven aces and two blocks, Maddie McAfee five kills and Ava Henigan three digs and two aces.
EDGEWOOD 3, COMMERCE 0: EDGEWOOD — The Edgewood Lady Dogs moved to 2-0 in district play with a 25-9, 25-16, 25-11 win over Commerce.
Bailey Brooks led Edgewood with 10 kills, and Kennedy Kovar was close behind with nine. Khrissy Prince set it all up with 25 assists.