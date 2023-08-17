SPRING HILL: Tyhia Mack filled the stat sheet with 58 assists, 25 digs, seven kills, two blocks and two aces in three matches, and the Lady Panthers opened the Lufkin Tournament with pool play wins over White Oak (25-17, 25-7), Little Cypress-Mauriceville (25-21, 26-24) and Nederland (25-17, 25-20).
Carli Manasse had 18 kills and two blocks for Spring Hill, which will resume pool play action on Friday. Jovi Spurlock added eight digs, Caylee Lewis 10 kills and five blocks, Alexa Johnson one kill, Lesley Sanchez 19 kills, five blocks, 10 digs and five aces, Abby Fisher three assists, 25 digs and three aces, Kyndall Witt two digs, Savannah Irwin 11 kills, 18 digs and four aces and Elizabeth Corbitt 10 kills and two blocks.
NEW DIANA: The Lady Eagles went 1-2 in pool play at the Lufkin Tournament on Thursday, defeating Nacogdoches (25-11, 25-12) and falling to Splendora (25-15, 25-21) and Lufkin (25-18, 25-21).
Gaby Martinez had five kills, two aces and four digs against Nacogdoches. Jolie Ballard added three kills and five digs, Chloe Green seven kills and three aces, Peyton Abernathy four kills and two blocks, Taryn Reece four kills, four aces and seven digs, Avery Howard five digs and Kiley Stanley one dig.
Ava Smith recorded four assists against Splendora. Reece had seven assists, Green six kills and six digs, Martinez three kills and three blocks, Abernathy three blocks, Bailee Hagler two aces, Howard two digs, Bella Autrey one dig and Ballard six digs.
Against Lufkin, Martinez finished with three kills, two blocks and four digs, Ballard two kills, four aces and five digs, Green seven kills and four digs, Smith two kills, Reece eight assists and six digs, Abernathy one block, Howard two aces and five digs, Hagler two digs and Stanley one dig.
TATUM: At the Lufkin Tournament, the Lady Eagles defeated Gladewater (25-12, 25-11) and Houston Bellaire (15-25, 25-17, 26-24) and fell to Madisonville (25-21, 25-21) in pool play action.
Against Madisonville, Gracie Pace had seven digs, Aundrea Bradley three kills, Karly Stroud nine digs and two aces, Jayda Jones two kills, Camryn Milam two digs and five assists, Kaysen Foster three digs and four kills, Taydem Barker four digs and 16 assists, Kamdyn Scott three digs and 10 kills, Katelyn Jacobs four digs and two kills and Alexandra Brown three digs and two kills.
Pace finished with two assists against Bellaire. Bradley had three kills, Stroud 12 digs and three assists, Taylor Jacobs five digs and two aces, Milam two digs and four assists, Foster six digs and 10 kills, Barker five digs, 21 assists and two kills, Scott five blocks, 11 digs and 15 kills and Katelyn Jacobs two blocks and three kills.
Scott finished with seven kills, three digs and two aces against Gladewater. Katelyn Jacobs had three kills, Barker 10 aces and 16 assists, Foster three digs and four kills, Milam three assists, Jayda Jones two aces, Taylor Jacobs two aces, Stroud three aces and Bradley four kills.
BECKVILLE: The Ladycats went 3-0 in pool play action at the West Rusk Tournament, defeating All Saints (25-19, 25-13), Union Grove (25-11, 25-11) and Leverett’s Chapel (25-5, 25-8).
Kellen Weaver had six kills and two blocks, Karsyn Coleman five kills, Carli Tuttle two aces and Hannah Hester 10 assists against All Saints.
Weaver had nine kills and four blocks, Hester 13 assists and Maddie McAfee four kills and two aces against Union Grove, and Weaver finished with five kills and three blocks and Adyson Davis four kills against Leverett’s Chapel.
TROUP: At the Brownsboro Tournament, the Lady Tigers defeated Mildred (25-12, 25-10) and Kerens (25-11, 25-19) in pool play on Thursday.
Bailey Blanton had 10 kills and Chloie Haugeberg seven against Mildred. Haugeberg and Chayne Graves led with three aces apiece. Payton Wells had nine digs and Blanton seven, and Graves dished out 12 assists while Qhenja Jordan added nine.
Against Kerens, Blanton and Emory Cover had six kills apiece, with Haugeberg adding four. Jordan had four aces, Graves three and Cover two. Shiloh Sluder recorded two blocks, Blanton six digs, Cover five and Wells four, and Graves and Jordan recorded seven assists apiece.
BROOK HILL: At the North Hopkins Tournament, Brook Hill defeated Ector (25-10, 25-8), Trenton (25-23, 25-10) and North Hopkins (23-25, 25-16, 25-18) on Thursday in pool play matches.
Gracie Dawson had 11 digs and 10 kills, Julianna Mize four digs and five kills, Cassidy Clark 20 assists and two digs, Blair Brister 14 digs and five aces and Drea Tonroy five kills against Ector.
Mia Vrbova finished with five digs, three kills and six aces against Trenton. Dawson added 10 digs and four kills, Mize three digs and four kills and Clark two aces and 12 assists.
Against North Hopkins, Vrbova recorded two blocks and four aces, Dawson three blocks, 11 digs and 11 kills, Mize three digs and 10 kills, Clark three kills and 23 assists and Brister four digs and two assists.
ALL SAINTS: All Saints lost to Beckville and defeated Union Grove and Leverett’s Chapel in pool play at the West Rusk Tournament on Thursday.
Kennedy Wood had 20 kills and 14 digs in the three pool play matches. Kayla DeCampos added 31 assists, four digs and two aces, and Olivia Goedeke finished with 15 digs.
WILLS POINT: Host team Wills Point defeated Sunset (25-5, 25-0) and Creekview (25-14, 25-20).
In other action, Creekview def. Sunset (25-3, 25-5), Sulphur Springs def. Rains (25-23, 20-25, 25-20) and Terrell (25-15, 26-24); Rains def. Terrell (26-24, 25-21), Ennis def. Commerce (25-19, 22-25, 25-23); Commerce def. Cedar Hill (25-18, 21-25, 25-20) and Ennis def. Cedar Hill (25-13, 25-15).