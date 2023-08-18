SPRING HILL: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers moved to 12-3 on the season with pool play wins over Huntington (25-7, 25-8), Lufkin (25-13, 25-13) and Houston Bellaire (16-25, 25-19, 25-12) on Friday at the Lufkin Tournament.
Carli Manasse knocked down 19 kills and added seven blocks and two digs in the three matches. Jovi Spurlock finished with two aces and 16 digs, Caylee Lewis eight kills, four blocks and two digs, Alexa Johnson three kills, Lesley Sanchez 17 kills, three blocks, two aces and 13 digs, Abby Fisher five assists, seven aces and 21 digs, Tyhia Mack 66 assists, five kills, two blocks, 10 aces and 15 digs, Kyndall Witt two digs, Savannah Irwin 13 kills and 15 digs and Elizabeth Corbitt 21 kills, three blocks and five digs.
TATUM: At the Lufkin Tournament, the Lady Eagles completed pool play on Friday with wins over Splendora (25-8, 25-16), Jacksonville (25-7, 25-13) and White Oak (25-21, 25-14).
Aundrea Bradley had two kills against Splendora. Karly Stroud added 10 digs and two aces, Jayda Jones two kills, Camryn Milam two assists and three digs, Kaysen Foster seven kills, six digs and three aces, Taydem Barker 11 assists, three digs and two aces, Kamdyn Scott three kills and eight digs, Katelyn Jacobs two blocks and two digs and Alexandria Brown two digs.
Gracie Pace had four digs against Jacksonville. Bradley finished with three kills, Stroud seven digs and three aces, Jones two kills, Milam six assists and three digs, Foster two digs, Barker nine assists, Scott seven kills, two blocks and three aces and Brown two digs.
Brown had two digs against White Oak. Katelyn Jacobs added three kills, Scott eight kills, 13 digs and two aces, Barker nine assists, three digs and two aces, Foster nine kills and two digs, Milam seven assists and nine digs, Stroud 10 digs and Bradley three digs.
CARTHAGE: The Lady Dawgs earned a 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 sweep over Texas High on Friday, with Ryleigh Green and Sanaa Allison combining for 15 kills and McKenzie Ortigo coming up with 15 digs.
Green had eight kills and 10 digs, Allison seven kills and two digs, Dawson Delaney four digs, Daniella Farias 14 digs and three aces, Callie Whalen seven digs and 12 assists, Kilee Richie six kills and two digs, Avery Griffin six digs, Taylor Dixon one block and Jakayla Teague two kills and four bocks.
SABINE: At the Van Tournament, the Sabine Lady Cardinals went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Mineola and Covington and a loss to Bullard.
Cale Brown finished the day with 24 kills and went over 1,000 kills for her career in the match against Bullard. She added four assists, five blocks and 25 digs.
Addy Carney had two digs for the Lady Cardinals. Sarah Roberts finished with two aces, eight kills, three blocks, 29 assists and 22 digs, Carah Strait six kills and two digs, Caitlyn Stewart six aces, two assists and 24 digs, Ella Roberts nine aces, 22 kills, three assists and 26 digs, Camryn Tatum six kills and six digs, Keely McCann 26 assists, 20 digs, seven aces and seven kills, Carol Anguiano two kills and two blocks, Gracie Parrot two digs, Landry Griffith a kill and a dig and Emily McBride six aces, 10 kills and five digs.
ELYSIAN FIELDS: At the Hughes Springs Tournament, Elysian Fields lost to Rivercrest (23-25, 25-10, 25-20), defeated the Hughes Springs JV (21-25, 25-12, 25-19 and swept Linden-Kildare (25-15, 25-17.
Kerrigan Love had seven kills and three aces against Rivercrest, nine kills, three aces and four digs against Hughes Springs and six kills against Linden-Kildare. Madison Owens had seven kills and two aces against Rivercrest, six kills and four digs against Hughes Springs and four digs and seven kills against Linden-Kildare.
Kirsten Commander finished the day with seven kills and two aces. Allison O'Brien had six kills, three aces, 37 assists and two kills, Myah Silliman 10 digs, Miley Holland 28 digs, Chloe James seven aces and Baylee Vickers two blocks.
WHITE OAK: On Thursday at the Lufkin Tournament, the Ladynecks defeated Little Cypress-Mauriceville (25-19, 25-19) and fell to Nederland (25-18, 25-12) and Spring Hill (25-7, 25-17).
Calee Carter finished the day with 12 kills, 33 receptions and eight digs. Addison McClanahan had 11 kills, Addison Clinkscales 12 kills, seven receptions and eight digs, Karsyn Edwards 25 receptions and 14 digs, Ludovica Polizzi six kills, Alli Sims 31 assists and Londyn Bodovsky four blocks.
MARSHALL: The Lady Mavs notched a 25-15, 25-22, 26-28, 25-9 win over Garrison on Friday.
Alyssa Helton finished with 10 kills, two blocks, 14 digs and two aces for Marshall. Ava Burke added three digs and three receptions, Claire Abney 19 assists, 11 digs and 16 kills, Hannah Carlile six kills and three blocks, Makayla Jones a kill and a dig, Presley Doyle seven kills and 13 digs, Sarah Jane Palmer four digs and four receptions, Ahjia James 17 assists and 11 digs, Molly Skinner 12 digs and eight receptions, Alex Stevens two aces, four blocks and three digs, Terria Wilson four block and Danika Cantu 22 digs and 10 receptions.
OVERTON: The Lady Mustangs went 2-1 in pool play at the West Rusk Tournament on Friday, defeating Garrison (25-10, 25-17) and Cumberland Academy (25-10, 25-19) and losing to Grace (25-23, 25-13).
Kaylee Stephens finished with 49 assists, two kills and 16 digs on the day. Catherine Dennis chipped in with 17 kills, 43 assists, three blocks and three aces, Halle Mayfield 11 kills, 10 digs and four aces and Kayla Nobles 23 kills, 35 digs, two blocks and eight aces.
RAINS: At the Wills Point Tournament on Thursday, the Ladycats lost to Sulphur Springs (25-23, 21-25, 25-20) and defeated Terrell (26-24, 25-21).
Jasey Campbell had six kills, 10 assists, four digs and four aces against Sulphur Springs and four kills, eight assists, three digs and two aces against Terrell. Emma Patterson recorded seven kills, six digs and four aces against Sulphur Springs and four kills, four digs and three aces against Terrell. Cambree Oakes had five kills and five digs against Sulphur Springs, and Karlee Chastain finished with seven kills and two blocks against Terrell.