CARTHAGE 3, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs swept to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 win over Marshall on Tuesday.
Addi Rowe filled the stat sheet for Carthage with six kills, four blocks, 15 digs, 16 assists and six aces. Mckenzie Ortigo added 11 digs and three aces, Jacie Babley three kills and three digs, Ryleigh Green six kills, two digs and three aces, Dawson Delaney 10 kills and 14 digs, Sanaa Allison five blocks and two digs, Daniella Farias 10 digs, Callie Whalen two aces, five digs and six assists, Kilee Richie and Jakayla Teague one kill apiece, Avery Griffin six digs and Taylor Dixon three digs.
Makayla Jones had four kills, Claire Abney 12 assists and Danika Cantu eight digs in the loss for Marshall.
P. GROVE 3, TATUM 2: TATUM - The No. 9 ranked (4A) Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks notched a 25-18, 24-26, 19-25, 25-21, 15-10 win over the No. 10 ranked (3A) Tatum Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Kamdyn Scott finished with 13 kills, three blocks and 13 digs in the loss for Tatum. Alexandria Brown had four kills and three digs, Taydem Barker 24 assists, 18 digs and three aces, Kaysen Foster 10 kills and 20 digs, Camryn Milam 20 assists and nine digs, Jayda Jones six digs and 13 kills, Aundrea Bradley 11 kills and five digs, Karly Stroud 25 digs and Gracie Pace nine digs.
N. DIANA 3, Q. CITY 2: DIANA - Chloe Green hammered home 27 kills, Taryn Reece dished out 38 assists and the New Diana Lady Eagles rallied for a 20-25, 25-14, 25-21, 16-25, 15-12 win over Queen City on Tuesday.
Green also came up with 16 digs, and Reece added two aces and 10 digs. Gaby Martinez chipped in with four kills, Peyton Abernathy nine kills and two blocks, Starrmia Dixon three kills and three digs, Avery Howard three kills and five digs, Kiley Stanley two aces and four digs and Jolie Ballard two assists and 18 digs.
ET HOMESCHOOL 3, LCS 0: The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers swept past Longview Christian School on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14.
Rebecca Dragoo had 16 kills and four digs for ETHS. Gracyn Pace added 18 assists, Zoe Rettig eight kills, three digs and 10 service points and Gracie Tucker 16 service points.
GARRISON 3, GROVETON 1: The Garrison Lady Bulldogs notched a 27-25, 23-25, 25-9, 25-15 win over Groveton on Tuesday.
Jimena Rivera had eight digs for Garrison. Catie York finished with three kills, Reece Jasick two kills and five digs, Sarah Traxler three digs, Stef Rivera three digs and two kills and Tati McDaniel five digs.