WHITE OAK: The Ladynecks hosted the Shirley Atkins Tournament and went 3-0 in pool play on Thursday with wins over Pittsburg (25-3, 25-17), Big Sandy (25-3, 25-15) and Pine Tree (25-15, 25-15).
Calee Carter finished the day with 26 kills, 21 digs, 20 receptions and two aces for the Ladynecks. Addison Clinkscales had 11 kills, 10 digs, five receptions and five aces. Ludovica Polizzi recorded 13 kills, Alli Sims 61 assists and five aces, Karsyn Edwards 16 digs and 18 receptions and Addison McClanahan 11 kills, 10 aces and two blocks.
Pool C and D teams will compete in pool play on Friday at the middle school, with bracket play set for Saturday at the middle school and high school.
Pool C games Friday include Hallsville vs. Carthage at 8:30 a.m., Queen City vs. Alba-Golden at 9:30 a.m., Hallsville vs. Alba-Golden at 10:30 a.m., Queen City vs. Carthage at 11:30 a.m., Carthage vs. Alba-Golden at 12:30 p.m. and Hallsville vs. Queen City at 1:30 p.m.
Pool D games Friday include Henderson vs. Quitman at 8:30 a.m., Texas High vs. North Lamar at 9:30 a.m., Henderson vs. Texas High at 10:30 a.m., North Lamar vs. Quitman at 11:30 a.m., Quitman vs. Texas High at 12:30 p.m. and North Lamar vs. Henderson at 1:30 p.m.
KILGORE: At the Marshall Tournament, Kilgore went 3-0 in pool play with wins over Frankston (25-11, 25-22), Garrison (25-19, 25-18) and Carthage’s JV (19-25, 26-24, 25-17).
BECKVILLE: At the Shirley Atkins Tournament in White Oak, the Ladycats defeated Elysian Fields (25-22, 25-17) and Gilmer (22-25, 26-24, 25-23) and fell to Pleasant Grove (25-17, 25-3).
Against Elysian Fields, Lexi Barr had two dis, Kellen Weaver six kills and three aces, Carli Tuttle 10 assists, Maddie McAfee six kills, Hannah Hester eight assists and three kills and Addyson Davis four kills.
Barr finished with 10 digs against Gilmer. Weaver added 10 kills and four blocks, Tuttle eight assists, two aces and five digs, McAfee a kill and an ace, Hester nine assists, two kills, four digs and four blocks, Karsyn Coleman two kills and Davis five kills and three blocks.
Weaver had three kills against PG. Barr finished with six digs, Tuttle four assists, McAfee three digs, Hester four assists and four digs, Ava Henigan two kills and three digs and Ayanna Burroughs a kill and a block.
NEW DIANA: At the Marshall Tournament, New Diana fell to Marshall (25-22, 30-28) and Franklin (25-18, 25-22) and defeated Garrison 2 (25-14, 25-12) in pool play action on Thursday.
Ava Smith had three kills, nine assists and seven digs against Marshall, six digs against Franklin and three kills, three aces and two digs against Garrison. Taryn Reece added 13 assists and nine digs against Marshall, 16 assists and five digs against Franklin and 14 assists, four aces and five digs against Garrison. Chloe Green finished the day with 34 kills and 22 digs, Gaby Martinez 14 kills and three blocks, Starrmia Dixon three kills and two digs, Jolie Ballard 34 digs, Avery Howard 13 digs and seven kills and Peyton Abernathy six kills.
TRINITY SCHOOL: The Trinity School of Texas Lady Titans fell to Carlisle (25-12, 25-8), the Central Heights JV (25-12, 25-17) and Chester (25-11, 25-18) in pool play at the Gary Tournament.
Morgan Teague had 12 points and two aces on the day for TST. Maggie Downing finished with eight points and four kills, and Ellie Cochran recorded 12 blocks.
GRACE 3, A. SAINTS 0: TYLER — Abby Hahn came up with 37 digs to pace Grace in a 3-0 win over All Saints.
Abbey Johnson and Kennedy Wood finished with 14 kills apiece, with Johnson adding 10 digs and Wood 11. Kayla DeCampos chipped in with 49 assists and eight digs.