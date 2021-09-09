GILMER 3, QUITMAN 0: QUITMAN — Kirsten Waller and Karlye Johnston combined for 23 kills to lead the way at the net for Gilmer in a 25-16, 25-9, 25-18 win over Quitman.
Lesley Jones added seven kills, Abbey Bradshaw five and Mallory Tate four. Johnston and Jaycee Harris had three aces apiece, and Kyleigh Pate and Harris had five digs apiece. Emma Fenton led with 20 assists, and Harris was closed behind with 18.
CollegePANOLA 3, LEE 2: BAYTOWN — The Panola College Fillies overcame Lee College on the road with a five-set victory (25-17,23-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-12) improving to 10-1 on the season and undefeated 4-0 in conference.
Tamara Chavez collected a double-double and pushed the Fillies offense past Lee College. Chavez led with 20 kills while also gathering 16 digs, four blocks and three aces.
Izabely Benjamin added 18 kills, while hitting a .279 attack percentage. Andressa Soares chipped in with 17 digs, eight kills and two aces on the five-set match. Vitoria Mattos had a career-high of 43 assists and 12 digs, collecting her a double-double. Mattos also served six aces on the night in a great team effort to hold off the Lady Rebels. Erin Perez held down the back row by collecting 27 digs and nine assists for the Fillies.
The Fillies will participate in the CenTex Invitational in Temple this weekend, taking on Cedar Valley at noon and Western Texas College at 4 p.m. on Friday and Hill College at 4 p.m. and Temple at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Panola will host No. 16 Trinity Valley at 7 p.m. on Monday.