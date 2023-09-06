ETHS 3, KING'S 0: Zoe Rettig knocked down seven kills to go along with 10 digs and two aces, and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers earned a 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 sweep over King's Academy.
Rebekah Dragoo also had nine kills and 10 digs for ETHS. Gracie Tucker finished with 13 service points, five aces, three digs and 12 assists, Graceyn Pace 13 assists, six digs and two aces and Jourdan Sikorski nine digs and three kills.
MCKINNEY CHR. 3, B. HILL 1: McKinney Christian earned a 25-22, 11-25, 25-20, 25-19 win over Brook Hill on Tuesday.
Mia Vrbova had four blocks, 10 digs, three kills, two aces and four assists in the loss for Brook Hill. Gracie Dawson produced two blocks, 12 digs and 20 kills, Julianna Mize two blocks, 23 digs and 14 kills and Cassidy Clark 10 digs, three kills and 28 assists.