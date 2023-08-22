TATUM 3, P. TREE 0: TATUM - Taydem Barker handed out 18 assists to go along with four digs, Kamdyn Scott hammered home 10 kills and the No. 4 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 win over Pine Tree.
Scott also had four blocks and 12 digs for Tatum. Alexandria Brown added three digs, Katelyn Jacobs five kills, Kaysen Foster four kills, seven digs and three aces, Camryn Milam six assists, three digs and two aces, Karly Stroud two assists and eight digs, Aundrea Bradley eight kills and Gracie Pace two digs.
P. TREE DROPS 2: TATUM - The Pine Tree Lady Pirates fell to Neches and Tatum on Tuesday.
Laney Schroeder finished the night with 18 digs, 12 kills, five blocks and four aces. Lauren Vasquez added 15 digs and two aces, Allison bean 37 assists and 10 digs, Alaina Boyd seven kills and six digs, Ewoma Ugbini 10 kills and two blocks, Alaysha Horton two kills, Hudson Smith five kills and two blocks, Charlie Wedding 24 digs and Indy Salazar 23 digs.
KILGORE 3, BECKVILLE 1: KILGORE - The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs rallied from a set down to earn a 20-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-22 win over the Beckville Ladycats.
Bryonne Brooks had 24 blocks and nine kills for Kilgore. Maleah Thurmond finished with eight blocks and 25 kills, Brooke Couch and Phenix Rivers three aces apiece, Maddison Harris and Reese Burgess six aces apiece and T'Ajah Dennis six blocks.
Lexi Barr recorded 16 digs and three aces for Beckville. Kellen Weaver added seven kills, five blocks, two digs and three aces, Carli Tuttle 11 assists, Maddie McAfee three kills and two digs, Hannah Hester 10 assists, two kills, three digs and two blocks, Karsyn Coleman four kills and two blocks and Addyson Davison seven kills, four blocks and five digs.
HENDERSON WINS 2: MARSHALL - The Henderson Lady Lions defeated Jefferson (25-20, 25-14, 25-15) and Marshall (27-25, 14-25, 25-17, 25-8) on Tuesday in a tri-match.
Kate Charlo had 16 kills, 11 digs, two aces and two blocks against Jefferson and 28 kills, 18 digs, six aces and four blocks against Marshall. Nolyn Norris finished with 13 kills, 15 digs and three aces against Jefferson and 10 kills, 14 digs and two blocks against Marshall. Mary Ella Hampton dished out 35 assists against Jefferson and 40 against Marshall. Preslie Costlow had four kills in each match, adding two blocks against Marshall. Ashlee Rodriguez had nine total blocks on the night. Libby Rockey finished with 11 digs against Jefferson and 29 against Marshall, and Tara McNew had 10 total digs on the night.
T. HIGH 3, CARTHAGE 0: CARTHAGE - The No. 15 ranked Texas High Lady Tigers earned a 25-18, 25-19, 27-25 win over Carthage on Tuesday.
Dawson Delaney had eight kills, Jacie Bagley five kills and Addison Rowe four kills, nine digs and 12 assists for Carthage in the loss. McKenzie Ortigo finished with 10 digs, Ryleigh Green nine digs and Daniella Farias seven digs.
WHITEHOUSE 3, W. OAK 0: WHITE OAK - Class 5A Whitehouse earned a 27-25, 25-13, 25-13 over Class 3A White Oak on Tuesday.
Addison Clinkscales had 11 kills, nine digs, five aces and seven receptions in the loss for White Oak. Alli Sims finished with 18 kills and six digs, Calee Carter nine kills, 12 digs and 21 receptions, Peyton Thompson seven receptions and five digs and Ludovica Polizzi three kills.
N. DIANA 3, GILMER 0: DIANA - Ava Smith and Taryn Reece combined for 25 kills and 28 digs, leading the New Diana Lady Eagles to a 26-24, 25-17, 27-25 sweep over Gilmer.
Smith had 13 assists, 11 digs, two aces and five blocks, and Reece finished with 12 assists and 17 digs for the Lady Eagles. Gaby Martinez chipped in with six blocks, three digs, two assists and two kills, Chloe Green 10 kills, two blocks and seven digs, Peyton Abernathy four kills and three blocks, Starrmia Dixon seven kills and five digs, Jolie Ballard three aces and six digs, Avery Howard five digs and Kiley Stanley one dig.
HARMONY 3, SABINE 1: LIBERTY CITY - The Harmony Lady Eagles overcame an early set loss to earn a 15-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 win over the No. 15 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals on Tuesday.
Rendi Seahorn knocked down 21 kills and added three blocks and nine digs for Harmony. Gabby Hector handed out 24 assists to go along with nine digs. Addie Young finished with 10 digs, Mally Davidson seven digs, Maecy Toland two kills and three blocks, Lexi Aslin four digs and Lakyn Trimble two assists.
Keeley McCann had 23 assists, seven digs and four aces in the loss for Sabine. Addy Carney added one dig, Sarah Roberts four kills, 13 assists and 15 digs, Cale Brown 19 kills, 13 digs and five aces, Caitlyn Stewart seven aces, two kills and three digs, Ella Roberts seven kills and 11 digs, Camryn Tatum four kills, Carol Anguiano one dig, Gracie Parrot two digs and Emily McBride two kills and two digs.
GARRISON 3, W. RUSK 0: NEW LONDON - The Garrison Lady Bulldogs handed West Rusk a 25-15, 29-27, 25-22 setback on Tuesday.
Jimena Rivera had five aces and 11 digs for Garrison. Catie York finished with five kills, Lexi Huffman six kills, Reece Jasick five kills, Emily Sanchez five aces and six digs and Estefania Rivera six aces, five kills and 32 assists.
HAWKINS 3, O. CITY 0: HAWKINS - Alaya Scoggins led the way with eight kills, two digs and two aces for Hawkins as the Lady Hawks earned a 25-21, 25-10, 25-23 sweep over Ore City.
Skylar Murray finished with six kills for the Lady Hawks. Taetum Smith put up 23 assists to go along with five aces, four digs and two kills, and Abby McQueen chipped in with five kills.
OVERTON 3, S. AUGUSTINE 0: OVERTON - The No. 12 ranked Overton Lady Mustangs got nine kills and 18 digs from Kayla Nobles to go along with 18 assists from Kaylee Stevens on the way to a 25-11, 25-6, 25-11 win over San Augustine.
Nobles also had three aces, and Stevens added two digs and a couple of aces for the 13-3 Lady Mustangs. Catherine Dennis finished with eight kills, two blocks, 10 digs and two assists, and Avery Smith chipped in with 13 digs and two aces.
GARY 3, B. SANDY 0: GARY - The Gary Lady Bobcats earned a 25-16, 25-11, 25-8 sweep over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Makayla Woodfin had seven kills, two digs and two aces for Gary. Katherine Philley finished with six kills, Aubrey Kennedy four kills and eight assists, Abigail Johnson four kills and Cheyenne Woodfin seven assists and two kills.