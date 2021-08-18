From Staff Reports
LeonBECKVILLE WINS 3: JEWETT — The No. 8 ranked Beckville Ladycats opened pool play in the Leon Tournament with wins over Madisonville (25-6, 25-9), Onalaska (25-10, 25-9) and Palestine (25-16, 25-5).
Against Palestine, Sophie Elliott had 17 assists, Laney Jones three digs, Kinsley Rivers four kills and three blocks, Avery Morris six kills, seven digs and two blocks, M.J. Liles two kills, Aubrey Klingler two aces, Karissa McDowell four digs and Amber Harris six kills, five digs and two blocks.
Harris finished with six kills and six digs against Onalaska. Liles had three kills, Maddie McAfee two kills and two digs, Morris five kills and nine digs, Rivers six kills, three digs and two blocks and Elliott 22 assists and five digs.
Morris and Rivers had six kills apiece against Madisonville. Rivers added two aces and seven digs, Elliott 18 assists, Laney Jones two aces and two digsKlingler two kills and two digs and Harris three kills, three aces and three digs.
LufkinTATUM SPLITS: LUFKIN — The Tatum Lady Eagles defeated Coldspring-Oakhurst (25-13, 25-13, 25-14) and fell to Nederland (25-16, 25-8, 25-19) in pool play action on Thursday.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez had five digs and four aces against Coldspring-Oakhurst. Kaylei Stroud finished with four digs and 13 kills, Makensi Greenwood four digs, three aces and three kills, Kerrigan Biggs two aces and seven kills, Janiya Kindle six kills, Abby Sorenson six digs, four aces and 33 assists and Aundrea Bradley seven kills.
Sorenson had five digs and 18 assists against Nederland. Bradley finished with five kills, Biggs two aces, Greenwood 14 digs and three kills, Kindle two blocks, three digs and three kills, Karley Stroud seven digs, Kaylei Stroud 21 digs and eight kills and Dancy-Vasquez 19 digs.
N. DIANA SPLITS: LUFKIN — The New Diana Lady Eagles defeated Latexo (25-19, 25-13, 25-10) and fell to Lufkin in pool play on Thursday.
Taylor Garrett had six kills and three digs against Latexo. Amber Hitt recorded a block, Torri Ward 11 assists, 10 kills and four digs, Starrmia Dixon four blocks, LiAnn James three digs and four aces, Addison Ridge 12 assists, nine kills, six aces and three digs, Mallory Rudd three digs and Maleigha Phillips one dig.
Phillips had two digs against Lufkin. Rudd added three digs, Ridge 13 digs, seven kills and nine assists, James seven digs and three assists, Dixon two blocks, Ward nine assists, nine digs, six kills and two aces and Garrett seven kills, two blocks and three digs.
West RuskCHARGERS GO 2-1: NEW LONDON — The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers defeated Center (25-19, 25-17), and Big Sandy (25-14, 25-17) and fell to Harmony (25-17, 26-16) on Thursday in pool play.
Jordan Parker had eight kills, Rebekah Dragoo six and Skye Cotton three against Center. Abby Campbell led with three aces and 10 service points. Jenna Parker finished with 13 digs, Jordan parker nine, Dragoo eight and Campbell five, and Meredith Corley (9) and Hannah Simpson (8) were the assist leaders.
Cotton led with seven kills, Campbell added six and Dragoo finished with five against Big Sandy. Jenna Parker had four aces, Hannah Simpson three, Campbell two and Jordan Parker five. Dragoo had 12 digs, Jenna Parker nine and Jordan Parker five, and Simpson finished with 13 assists and Corley six.
Against Harmony, Jordan Parker had six kills, Campbell five and Cotton four. Dragoo led with 12 digs. Jenna Parker had eight, Simpson seven and Jordan Parker six, and Corley dished out nine assists. Simpson also recorded six assists.
North HopkinsOVERTON GOES 2-1: SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Overton Lady Mustangs defeated Yantis (25-19, 25-12) and Trenton (25-23, 25-18) and fell to Prairiland (25-21, 25-16) in pool play action on Thursday.
Kaley McMillian finished the day with 30 assists, 22 digs, eight kills and eight aces for Overton. Alex Brown added 51 digs, five aces and four kills, Mary Fenter 12 kills, 31 digs, four aces and three blocks, Chloe Laws 30 digs, seven aces and eight kills and Kayla Nobles seven kills and six digs.
Overton will host East Texas Homeschool on Friday and then return to tournament action on Saturday.