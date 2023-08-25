PINE TREE: At the White Oak Tournament, the Lady Pirates went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Big Sandy and Pittsburg and a loss to White Oak.
The Lady Pirates will open Gold Bracket play at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Allison Bean finished the day with 46 assists, two aces and two digs for Pine Tree. Laney Schroeder had two blocks, 16 digs, nine kills and two aces, Lauren Vasquez 15 digs, Ewoma Ugbini seven blocks and 19 kills, Hudson Smith two aces, 10 kills and four digs, Charlie Wedding four aces and 24 digs, Indy Salazar 14 digs, Alaina Boyd 12 kills and five digs and Alaysha Horton five kills.
LONGVIEW: In pool play at the Forney Tournament on Friday, the Lady Lobos went 2-2 with wins over Tyler Legacy (25-21, 25-19) and Mesquite Poteet (25-12, 25-19) and losses to North Crowley (25-18, 25-19) and Aubrey (25-21, 25-18).
Trinity Jackson had nine kills, two aces, 12 assists and eight digs against Legacy. Brianna Converse finished with eight kills, two blocks and 10 digs, Lailah Horton four kills, two assists and five digs, Kennedy Jefferey seven assists, two aces and three digs and Fatima Traore 12 digs.
Jackson had seven kills, 12 assists and 10 digs against Poteet. Horton finished with six kills, five assists and five digs, Converse three kills and 11 digs, Jaharia Hunter three kills, DaNaucia Johnson two kills and two blocks and Traore 15 digs.
Converse had four kills an six digs, Jackson two kills, five assists and six digs and Traore 10 digs against North Crowley, and against Aubrey Converse recorded seven kills and eight digs, Jackson seven kills, 12 digs, four aces and seven assists, Johnson six kills, Traore 10 digs and Jefferey 10 assists, two aces and six digs.
S. HILL 3, VAN 0: VAN - The Spring Hill Lady Panthers got a combined 20 kills from Carli Manasse and Lesley Sanchez to go along with 28 assists from Tyhia Mack on the way to a 25-21, 25-13, 29-27 sweep of Van on Friday.
Manasse had 11 kills, five blocks and five digs for the Lady Panthers. Sanchez finished with nine kills, four blocks and three digs. Mack had three kills, two blocks and 11 digs, Jovi Spurlock four digs, Caylee Lewis seven kills and five blocks, Abby Fisher 10 digs, Kyndall Witt two digs, Savannah Irwin two kills, two aces and eight digs and Elizabeth Corbitt two kills and two digs.
HARMONY 3, N. DIANA 1: HARMONY - Rendi Seahorn knocked down 15 kills, Gabby Hector handed out 28 assists and the Harmony Lady Eagles earned a 25-23, 25-13, 13-25, 25-16 win over New Diana.
Seahorn also recorded 15 digs and two aces, and Hector came up with nine digs. Addie Young and Mally Davidson added nine digs apiece, Maecy Toland four kills and two blocks, Isabel Morris four kills, Trista Tittle six kills, Hannah Martin five digs and Lakyn Trimble two digs.
For New Diana in the loss, Chloe Green had 16 kills and 15 digs, Gaby Martinez three kills, four blocks and two digs, Jolie Ballard 12 digs, Peyton Abernathy five kills and three blocks, Ava Smith four assists, two aces and seven digs, Taryn Reece two kills, 21 assists and 12 digs, Avery Howard nine digs, Starrmia Dixon five kills and Kiley Stanley three aces.
BROOK HILL: At the Gary Tournament, Brook Hill went 3-0 on both Thursday and Friday, defeating a non-varsity team (25-6, 25-11) to go along with victories over King's (25-11, 25-10) and East Texas Homeschool (25-16, 25-15) on Thursday and upending Alto (25-3, 25-5), Leverett's Chapel (25-7, 25-16) and Chester (25-14, 25-18) on Friday.
Mia Vrbova had seven digs and five kills on Thursday. Blair Brister finished with 11 digs and 10 kills, Julianna Mize 17 digs, 15 kills and three aces, Gracie Dawson 20 digs, 23 kills and four aces, Cassidy Clark 13 digs, six aces and 44 assists and Drea Tonroe three kills.
On Friday, Dawson recorded 22 digs, 17 kills and nine aces, Mize 12 digs, 16 kills and two aces, Clark three kills, five aces and 35 assists, Brister 13 digs and nine aces and Vrbova two blocks, 13 digs, five kills and five assists.
GRACE: Grace Community notched a 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 win over All Saints on Thursday.
Kennedi Pickrell and Aubrey Felton knocked down 10 kills apiece for Grace, with Pickrell adding two blocks, an ace and eight digs.
Ava Muns had 10 digs, Gracie Jewell three aces and 12 digs, Hannah Rath four kills and 26 digs, Keely Bozeman three kills, 13 digs and two blocks and Olivia Clark two kills and 17 digs.
W. POINT 3, S. SPRINGS 0: WILLS POINT - Jyllian Phillips served up 14 points to help lead Wills Point past Sulphur Springs 25-22, 25-17, 25-20.
Mavery Salisbury chipped in with 10 points, and Kinsli Lancaster added six for Wills point, which will take on Edgewood at 11 a.m. on Saturday.