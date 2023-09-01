LONGVIEW: At the Caddo Mills Tournament, the Longview Lady Lobos defeated Caddo Mills (25-13, 25-23), Arlington Bowie (25-10, 25-11) and Mesquite Poteet (25-13, 25-16) in pool play action.
Trinity Jackson had eight kills, 10 digs and 10 assists against Caddo Mills, three kills, two aces, five digs and eight assists against Arlington Bowie and four kills, two aces, 10 digs and eight assists against Poteet. Kennedy Jeffrey had 11 assists, two aces and four digs against Caddo Mills, six assists against Bowie and 10 assists and three aces against Poteet.
Brianna Converse finished the day with 19 kills, 24 digs, a block and two aces, DaNaucia Johnson had 12 kills, Fatima Traore 24 digs, Lailah Horton two kills, Aubrey Orban four aces and 11 digs and Jaharia Hunterfour aces and a kill.
The Lady Lobos(12-7) will return to action on Saturday.
GILMER 3, W. OAK 2: GILMER - The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes rallied from a first set loss to earn a 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13 win over the White Oak Ladynecks on Friday.
Lacey Wilson knocked down 24 kills and came up with 24 digs in the win for Gilmer. Alex Werbeck had 38 assists and eight digs, Alexis Kemp 14 digs, Mallory Tate 15 kills and three blocks, Livi Brown three blocks, Jayna Rucker seven kills, brie Jones eight digs and Brinly Jones nine digs.
Addison McClanahan had 12 kills, four blocks and two aces in the loss for White Oak. Calee Carter knocked down 18 kills to go along with five digs and 22 receptions. Peyton Thompson recorded three aces, 10 receptions and four digs, Andee Bridges five kills, Alli Sims four kills, 20 assists, four digs and three aces, Addison Clinkscales four aces, five kills and five digs, Londyn Bodovsky three kills and Karsyn Edwards 19 receptions and eight digs.
TATUM 3, BECKVILLE 0: TATUM - Kamdyn Scott turned in a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs, Taydem Barker and Camryn Milam combined for 33 assists and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 win over Beckville on Friday.
Barker finished with 19 assists and three digs, and Milam had 14 assists and three digs. Gracie Pace chipped in with four digs, Karly Stroud eight digs and two aces, Taylor Jacobs two digs, Jayda Jones three digs and five kills, Katelyn Jacobs two blocks and Alexandria Brown four digs and three kills.
Lexi Barr had eight digs in the loss for Beckville. Kellen Weaver chipped in with six kills, two blocks and two digs, Carli Tuttle eight assists and three digs, Maddie McAfee seven kills and four digs, Hannah Hester nine assists, Karsyn Coleman five kills and Ayanna Burroughs three kills and two blocks.
N. DIANA 3, TYLER 1: DIANA - Chloe Green ripped 23 kills, Taryn Reece dished out 34 assists and the New Diana Lady Eagles rallied for a 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 win over Tyler High School.
Green also recorded 18 digs and five aces, and Reece filled the state sheet with two kills, two blocks, three aces and nine digs. Gaby Martinez chipped in with three kills, eight blocks, three aces and six digs, Jolie Ballard two kills, five aces and 10 digs, Peyton Abernathy eight kills and five blocks, Starrmia Dixon two kills, two blocks and two digs, Avery Howard two aces and nine digs and Bella Autrey six digs.
OVERTON 3, KING'S 0: OVERTON - Kayla Nobles dropped in 14 kills, Kaylee Stevens dished out 24 assists and the Overton Lady Mustangs improved to 19-5 on the season with a 25-6, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of King's Academy.
Nobles also recorded three blocks, 12 digs and three aces, and Stevens had three digs and five aces. Catherine Dennis finished with seven kills, two blocks, 26 digs and two aces, Halle Mayfield three kills, four digs and five aces and Avery Smith 25 digs.
HAWKINS 3, JEFFERSON 2: JEFFERSON: Alaya Scoggins finished with 14 kills, Skylar Murray added eight kills for the Lady Hawks and Hawkins notched a 25-18, 16-25, 16-25, 25-22, 17-15 win over Jefferson.
Scoggins also had four blocks, Londyn Wilson six kills, Taetum Smith 19 assists, Jaci Smith 10 assists and nine digs and Jentri Evans, Kalyn Ellison and Abby McQueen five digs apiece.
ET HOMESCHOOL: The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers swept past Tyler Classical Academy, 25-10, 25-4, 25-17.
Graceyn Pace had four aces and 14 assists for ETHS. Brynlee Wright finished with seven aces, Zoe Rettig nine kills, Molly Beth Neal six kills and Rebekah Dragoo six kills and six digs.
W. POINT 3, FERRIS 0: WILLS POINT - Jyllian Phillips finished with 12 points, 16 digs and two aces, and the Wills Point Lady Tigers swept past Ferris, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16.
Mavery Salisbury recorded seven points, seven kills and 18 assists. Sadie Bannister added eight points, seven kills, two blocks and four aces, Bailey Parmer 13 points, 11 assists and two aces, Laynee Massey four kills, Kensli Lancaster six digs, Camryon Redding five kills, Hunter Stokes five kills and Addison Douglas four kills and two blocks.