From Staff Reports
CARTHAGE 3, LONGVIEW 1: CARTHAGE — Faith Kruebbe finished with 16 kills and 10 digs, Sadie Smith dished out 23 assists and the Carthage Lady Dawgs notched a 25-19, 25-12, 19-25, 25-10 win over Longview.
Kruebbe added 10 digs for Carthage. Makhai Lewis had 10 kills and three blocks, Mara Hodges seven kills and nine digs, Ja’Kyra Roberts seven kills and Erin Dodge 17 digs.
The Lady Lobos were paced by Brianna Converse with 11 kills and five digs. Brayleigh Mitchell finished with six kills and eight digs, GeCamri Duffie five kills, Jakayla Morrow and Aniyah Runnells four kills and two blocks apiece, Anna Skinner 15 assists and six digs, Mariah Thompson six assists and six digs and Amirah Alexander seven digs.
S. HILL DROPS 2: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers dropped both ends of a tri-match against Beckville (25-13, 25-18, 25-15) and Lufkin (25-23, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15) on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
For the day, Carli Manasse had 16 kills and two aces. Victoria Bradshaw finished with nine kills, Abby Caron seven kill and three blocks, Carolann Bowles 16 kills, two block and two aces, Janie Bradshaw 30 digs, Caylee Mayfield five kills and Mia Traylor 30 assists, eight kills and three aces.
BECKVILLE WINS 2: The Beckville Ladycats improved to 11-2 on the year with wins over Spring Hill (25-13, 25-18, 25-15) and Lufkin (25-12, 25-8, 20-25, 25-21 on Tuesday at Spring Hill’s Panther Gymnasium.
Against Spring Hill, Avery Morris had 15 kills, to aces, 10 digs and three blocks. Kinsley Rivers added 12 kills, two aces, 10 digs and two blocks, Sophie Elliott 29 assists and 10 digs, Laney Jones five digs, M.J. Liles three kills, Aubrey Klingler two aces and four digs, Karissa McDowell nine digs and Amber Harris four kills and eight digs.
Elliott had 54 assists, 11 digs and two aces against Lufkin. Morris hammered home 27 kills and added 13 digs. Rivers had 16 kills, 12 digs, two aces and two blocks, Maddie McAfee two kills, M.J. Liles four kills and two blocks, Klingler three kills and 10 digs, McDowell 10 digs and Harris 11 digs, seven kills and two aces.
HALLSVILLE 3, TATUM 0: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats swept past Tatum on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20.
In the loss for Tatum, Summer Dancy-Vasquez came up with 25 digs. Kaylei Stroud had 10 digs and four kills, Makensi Greenwood three digs and three aces, Kerrigan Biggs two blocks and six kills, Aundrea Bradley three kills and Abby Sorenson seven digs and 17 assists.
HENDERSON 3, RUSK 2: RUSK — The Henderson Lady Lions dropped a couple of sets early, but stormed back to earn a 25-13, 26-28, 18-25, 25-21, 16-14 win over Rusk.
Taylor Helton finished with 15 kills and five blocks for Henderson. Taylor Lybrand added 15 kills and four blocks, Ty’Esha Mosley 11 kills, Ty’Ra Mosley five kills, Kara Washington five kills and 19 digs, Ally Brooks 20 digs, Abbey Everitt 12 digs and Jaci Taylor 11 digs. Camille Freeman set things up for the Lady Lions with 49 assists.
W. OAK 3, TIMPSON 0: TIMPSON — The White Oak Ladynecks, led by Emma Hill’s 39 assists and Brazie Croft’s 20 service points, moved to 8-0 on the year with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of Timpson.
Lexi Baker added 10 digs, 10 receptions, 12 kills and seven points for White Oak. Croft had nine digs and nine receptions, Anna Iske nine kills, five points and four blocks, Hill eight points, Calee Carter four kills and two blocks and Kaylee Wilkinson eight points and 13 digs.
GLADEWATER 3, L. CHAPEL 0: GLADEWATER — Kiyah Bell served up eight points and handed out four assists to lead the Gladewater Lady Bears past Leverett’s Chapel, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21.
Alexis Boyd added three kills and three blocks for Gladewater. Lexi Hart had three kills, and Gracie George and Kiyonna Parker finished with five service points apiece.
HARMONY 3, KILGORE 1: HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn pounded down 16 kills, Lanie Trimble handed out 16 assists and the Harmony Lady Eagles rallied for a 19-25, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11 win over Kilgore.
Seahorn added nine aces, seven blocks and two digs, and Trimble finished with three kills and two digs for Harmony. Gabby Hector chipped in with nine assists and five aces, Lillie Jones five digs, three kills, three blocks and three aces, Rendi Seahorn two kills, five digs and three aces, Danielle Ison four kills, Grace Kalenak two kills and Addie Young a couple of aces.
J. BOWIE 3, O. CITY 0: SIMMS — The James Bowie Lady Pirates earned a 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 sweep over Ore City on Tuesday.
Jacee Burks had five kills and four blocks, Josie Reynolds two kills and two blocks and Tori Cummins six digs in the loss for Ore City.
The two teams will meet again on Friday in Ore City.
E. FIELDS 3, CENTER 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Freshman Allie O’Brian handed out 15 assists, Brianne Beavers and Kerrigan Love ripped eight kills apiece and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets earned a 27-25, 25-17, 25-22 sweep of Center.
Morgan Shaw added 11 assists and four kills for Elysian Fields. Gracie Struwe had nine digs, and Kelsey O’Brian recorded five kills and five digs.
MINEOLA 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Mineola earned a 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 sweep over Daingerfield on Tuesday.
For Daingerfield in the loss, Diamond Jeter finished with 16 assists and two digs. Sydney Key had two digs, Kylah Haley two aces and six digs, Karley Nix five kills and six digs, Ashlyn Bruce nine kills, six blocks and two digs, DeAsia Williams, Chrislyn Boyd and Anyha Ellison two digs apiece, Terry Gholston eight digs, Alexis Williams one ace and Genesis Allen seven kills, two blocks and two aces.
HAWKINS 3, HEAT 0: HAWKINS — Makena Warren paced Hawkins with 10 kills, adding three aces, three digs and two blocks, and the Lady Hawks swept past Tyler HEAT 25-9, 25-14, 25-16.
Tenley Conde added seven kills and Lynli Dacus added five for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren handed out 14 assists, and Trinity Hawkins chipped in with 11.
The Lady Hawks will compete in the West Rusk Tournament this weekend.
A-GOLDEN 3, U. GROVE 0: UNION GROVE — Alba-Golden earned a sweep of Union Grove on Tuesday, winning in 25-20, 26-24, 25-22 fashion.
Gracie Winn had nine assists for Union Grove in the loss. Ali Yohn added four aces, Sydney Chamberlain 11 digs and Avery Brooks 11 kills.
W. RUSK 3, OVERTON 0: NEW LONDON — The West Rusk Lady Raiders swept past Overton, earning a 25-19, 29-27, 25-16 win.
Mary Fenter had 14 kills and 27 digs in the loss for Overton. Kaley McMillian added 18 digs, 19 assists and two kills. Alex Brown came up with 30 digs to go along with three kills and two assists. Chloe Laws finished with 28 digs and three kills, and Avery Smith had 22 digs.
Overton will participate in the North Hopkins Tournament this weekend.
QUITMAN 3, B. SANDY 0: QUITMAN — Carley Spears set it all up with 23 assists, adding six aces, five digs and two blocks for Quitman in a 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of Big Sandy.
Ava Burroughs added 12 kills and two blocks for Quitman, which also got eight digs and four aces from Alexis O’Neal and seven kills and five digs from Brooklyn Marcee.
Calle Minter finished with four digs and three kills for Big Sandy. Brylie Arnold had four blocks, Allie McCartney 11 digs and two kills, Breaunna Derrick 10 digs and three kills and MaRyiah Francis and Mackenzie Davis three blocks apiece. McCartney was 9-for-10 serving, and Minter finished 8-for-9 from the line.
T. HIGH 3, N. LAMAR 0: TEXARKANA — Jaycee Kennedy and Bella Cherry combined for 21 kills, and the Texas High Lady Tigers notched a 25-20, 25-16, 26-24 win over North Lamar.
Kennedy had 11 kills and seven blocks, and Cherry finished with 10 kills, 15 assists, 12 digs and 11 service points. K.K. Williams had 11 points, Cy Hopkins 18 points, Valeria Perez 15 digs and Mally Lumpkin 15 points and seven kills.
Late MondayTST 3, OVERTON 2: Trinity School of Texas rallied from a set down to earn a 15-25, 25-11, 25-21, 14-25, 15-9 win against the Overton Lady Mustangs.
Mary Fenter had 19 kills and 26 digs in the loss for Overton. Kaley McMillian added 29 assists, seven aces, 15 digs and two kills, Kayla Nobles seven kills and two digs, Chloe Laws 32 digs, five kills and three aces, Alex Brown 32 digs, five kills and four aces, Makayla Gurley 21 digs and two aces and Avery Smith 25 digs.