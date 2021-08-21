VanW. OAK WINS GOLD: The White Oak Ladynecks remained unbeaten on the year and captured the championship at the Van Tournament on Saturday with wins over Mount Pleasant (25-20, 25-10), Van (23-25, 25-15, 25-21) and Carthage (25-16, 23-25, 25-20).
Anna Iske fired off 39 service points and nine aces to go along with 13 kills and six blocks for the 13-0 Ladynecks. Lexi Baker had 18 points, four aces, 26 kills, 27 digs and 37 receptions, Emma Hill 20 points, 78 assists and 12 digs, Calee Carter 10 kills and two blocks, Addison Clinkscales 16 kills and three digs, Emma Nix seven kills, Kaylee Wilkinson 25 points, four aces, 25 receptions and 32 digs, Brazie Croft 33 points, five aces, 13 receptions and 14 digs and Mallory McKinney 24 points, three aces, 11 receptions and 11 digs.
LeonBECKVILLE THIRD: JEWETT — The Beckville Ladycats defeated Southwest Christian (25-20, 25-23) and Leon (25-21, 25-12) and fell to Bremond (27-25, 26-24) to place third at the Leon Tournament on Saturday.
Kinsley Rivers had 11 kills and nine digs in the win over Southwest Christian. Sophie Elliott added 10 digs and 28 assists, Laney Jones nine digs, Avery Morris seven kills and 13 digs, Maddie McAfee two kills, M.J. Liles four kills, Aubrey Klingler two aces and two kills and Amber Harris two kills, six digs and two blocks.
Morris ripped 10 kills and added eight digs against Leon. Elliott had 24 assists and six digs, Jones four digs, Rivers six kills and eight digs, McAfee two digs, Liles three kills, Klingler two kills and Harris four kills, two aces and 10 digs.
Elliott handed out 2 assists and added six digs in the loss to Bremond. Jones added six digs, Rivers eight kills and 14 digs, Morris 16 kills, nine digs and two aces, Klingler four digs, Karissa McDowell five digs and Harris 10 digs.
LufkinGILMER 3, N. DIANA 0: LUFKIN — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes notched a 25-11, 24-26, 25-12 win over New Diana on Saturday.
Taylor Garrett had four digs and four kills in the loss for New Diana. Amber Hitt had one dig, Torri Ward five assists, 14 digs, three aces and five kills, Starrmia Dixon a block, a kill and a dig, LiAnn James five digs, Addison Ridge eight assists, two blocks, 18 digs and seven kills, Peyton Abernathy three digs and two kills, Mallory Rudd an ace and Maleigha Phillips and Layla Stapleton a dig apiece.
The teams met later in the day, and Gilmer rallied for a 16-25, 25-16, 25-14 win.
Garrett finished with six kills, four digs and three blocks for New Diana. Ward had nine assists, four digs and six kills, Dixon two kills, James 11 digs, Ridge nine assists, 17 digs and four kills, Abernathy two digs, Rudd two kills and Phillips three digs.
In a win over Tatum (25-22, 25-21), Garrett had six kills, two aces and six digs for New Diana. Ward finished with seven kills, seven digs and four assists, Dixon two digs, James seven digs, Ridge three kills, nine assists and 11 digs, Abernathy two digs, Rudd two aces and two digs and Phillips three digs.
RedwaterPITTSBURG EARNS SILVER: REDWATER — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates defeated Como-Pickton, Liberty-Eylau and the Redwater JV on Saturday to earn the Silver Bracket championship at the Redwater Tournament.
Gabbi Brown finished the day with 23 assists, seven digs, two aces and three kills for Pittsburg. Chelsey Blalock had 19 assists, eight digs, four aces and two kills, Kyleigh Posey 11 kills, 13 digs and three aces, Elyssia Lemelle 12 kills and 18 digs, Natalie Styles 13 kills, five aces and 10 digs, Abby Wylie three kills, Daytona Torrey eight digs and Laila Rhymes 10 kills, two digs and two aces.
CollegePANOLA 3, EASTFIELD 0: BAYTOWN — At the Lee College Invitational, the Panola Fillies swept past Eastfield College 25-13, 25-11, 25-14 on Saturday.
Tamara Chavez led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills. Andressa Ribeiro Soares added six, and Luisa Hoffman and Izabely Benjamin added five apiece. Benjamin led with three aces, Hoffman had three blocks, Erin Perez had 20 digs, Kristen Stewart nine digs, Soares seven digs and Chavez, Benjamin and Vitoria Mattos five digs apiece. Mattos had 15 assists and Leticia Cazzoni Correa 12.
LATE FRIDAY
ET HOMESCHOOL 3, OVERTON 0: Jordan Parker recorded 10 kills, Skye Cotton added seven and Abigail Gallant and Rebekah Dragoo chipped in with five apiece as East Texas Homeschool earned a 25-23, 25-14, 25-15 win against Overton.
Jordan Parker and Jenna Parker added two assists apiece for the Lady Chargers, and Jordan Parker also added five blocks and six digs. Dragoo had 14 digs, Jenna Parker 11 and Abby Campbell five. Hannah Simpson led with 17 assists, and Meredith Corley was close behind with 16.
Mary Fenter had 12 kills and 27 digs in the loss for Overton. Kaley McMillian finished with 10 digs and 16 assists, Avery Smith 18 digs and Alex Brown 15 digs and two aces.
TROUP 3, B. SANDY 1: TROUP — Bailey Blanton had 12 kills, Jessie Minnix 10 and Jaycee Eastman seven as Troup earned a 25-22, 22-25, 25-13, 26-24 win over Big Sandy.
Tara Wells handed out 18 assists, and Blanton was close behind with 17. Karsyn Williamson finished with 14 digs, Chloie Haugeberg seven and Wells six, and Haugeberg had three blocks.
Callie Minter had 12 kills, 10 assists and six digs in the loss for Big Sandy. Allie McCartney finished with 12 digs and two kills, Breaunna Derrick 17 digs and two kills, Brylie Arnold four aces, two digs, six kills and four blocks, Mackenzie Dais six kills, Mya Jones three digs and five assists and MaRyiah Francis four kills and three blocks.
McCartney (12-for-12), Davis (7-for-7) and Jones (18-for-18) were all perfect on their serves.
TST 3, ARP 2: ARP — The Arp Lady Tigers dropped a 25-18, 21-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8 decision to Trinity School of Texas on Friday.
Abby Carpenter had 24 digs, two kill and two aces in the loss for Arp. Abby Nichols chipped in with 21 digs, Ariana Padron 18 digs and two kills, Kayleigh Odom 10 kills, Kyia Horton 39 assists, 11 digs, two kills and two aces, Lexi Ferguson five kills, Madi Birdsong 11 kills, Madi Shores nine digs and three aces, Madision Evans six kills and Trinidy Dixon five digs, five kills and five aces.
GREENVILLE 3, T. HIGH 1: TEXARKANA — The Greenville Lady Lions earned a 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16 win over Texas High.
Jaycee Kennedy finished with 16 kills, 11 service points and four blocks in the loss for Texas High. Mally Lumpkin had eight kills, 15 digs and 12 points, Bella Cherry 12 kills, 15 assists and 17 points, Kailyn Williams 21 assists, 13 points and 14 digs and Valeria Perez 18 points and 27 digs.