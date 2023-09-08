P. TREE 3, MT. PLEASANT 0: At the Pirate Center, Allison Bean handed out 23 assists, Lauren Vasquez came up with 15 digs and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates opened District 15-5A play with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 sweep over Mount Pleasant.
Bean added six digs and two aces, and Vasquez fired off seven aces for the Lady Pirates. Laney Schroeder had four digs, five kills, two aces and three assists, Chloe Steber three kills, Alaina Boyd four digs, six kills and three aces, Charlie Wedding 11 digs, Hudson Smith six digs and three kills, Indy Salazar 10 digs and two aces and Alaysha Horton four kills.
HALLSVILLE 3, LONGVIEW 0: The No. 11 ranked Hallsville Ladycats opened District 15-5A play with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 sweep over Longview at Lobo Coliseum on Friday.
Lauren Pyle had 25 assists, five digs, six kills and two aces for Hallsville. Teagan Hill finished with 15 kills and five digs, Macie Nelson three assists nd 17 digs, Leah Conley three kills and three digs, Presley Johnson two aces, two assists and eight digs, Miller Goswick three kills, Savannah Sutton three aces and six digs and Kaycin Farrell eight kills, five blocks and five digs.
Triniti Jackson had 10 kills, two blocks, 14 digs and 18 assists in the loss for Longview. Lailah Horton finished with eight kills and two assists, Brianna Converse seven kills, four blocks and five digs, Jaharia Hunter six kills, Kennedy Jeffery 10 assists and five digs and Fatima Traore 21 digs.
S. HILL 3, KILGORE 0: KILGORE — The No. 3 ranked Spring Hill Lady Panthers opened District 17-4A action with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 win over Kilgore on Friday.
Carli Manasse had 10 kills, four aces and five digs for Spring Hill, which improved to 25-4 on the season.
Jovi Spurlock finished with nine dig and three aces, Caylee Lewis nine kills, Lesley Sanchez eight kills and six digs, Abby Fisher 13 digs, Kyndall Witt two digs, Savannah Irwin four kills, three aces and three digs, Elizabeth Corbitt three digs and Tyhia Mack 31 assists, four kills and seven digs.
Bryonne Brooks finished with 10 kills in the loss for Kilgore. Maleah Thurmond had eight kills, and Makayla Smith and T’Ajah Dennis added a kill and a block apiece.
CARTHAGE 3, CENTER 0: CENTER — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs got a combined 15 kills from Addi Rowe and Jacie Bagley on the way to a 25-9, 25-12, 25-19 sweep over Center to open District 17-4A play.
Rowe finished with eight kills, 12 digs and eight assists, and Bagley chipped in with seven kills, two blocks and three digs. Ryleigh Green finished with six kills and three digs, Dawson Delaney four kills, three digs and three aces, McKenzie Ortigo 22 digs and two assists, Daniella Farias 10 digs, Callie Whalen four digs and 10 assists, Kilee Richie three kills, Avery Griffin nine digs, Taylor Dixon two kills and Jakayla Teague one dig.
TATUM 3, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — The No. 11 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles opened District 16-3A play with a 25-14, 25-3, 25-8 sweep over Jefferson.
Kamdyn Scott finished with three blocks, six digs, four aces and 12 kills for Tatum. Alexandria Brown added two digs, Katelyn Jacobs two blocks and two kills, Taydem Barker five digs, four aces and 10 assists, Kaysen Foster four digs, two aces, two assists and nine kills, Camryn Milam three aces and 10 assists, Jayda Jones two kills, Karly Stroud five digs and four assists and Gracie Pace two digs.
E. FIELDS 3, WASKOM 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Madison Owens knocked down 10 kills, Taylor Youngblood finished with 12 digs and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets opened District 16-3A play with a 25-3, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18 win over Waskom.
Allison O’Brien added three aces and seven digs for EF. Youngblood had two aces, Myah Silliman two aces and five kills and Bailey Vickers two blocks.
N. DIANA 3, QUITMAN 0: DIANA — The New Diana Lady Eagles earned a 25-9, 25-19, 25-23 non-district sweep over Quitman on Friday.
Taryn Reece finished with 19 assists, five kills and five digs for New Diana. Gaby Martinez chipped in with three kills, three aces and three digs. Chloe Green had nine kills and three digs, Peyton Abernathy four kills and two blocks, Ava Smith four kills, four assists and 10 digs, Starrmia Dixon four kills and two blocks, Kiley Stanley two assists and four digs and Jolie Ballard 11 digs.
HARMONY 3, B. SANDY 0: BIG SANDY — In a non-district match, the Harmony Lady Eagles got 17 kills and four digs from Rendi Seahorn and 24 assists and four kills from Gabby Hector in a 25-7, 25-13, 25-18 sweep over Big Sandy.
Maecy Toland added four kills and three blocks for Harmony. Addie Young finished with eight digs, Trista Tittle three kills, Lakyn Trimble two blocks and Mally Davidson four digs.