HALLSVILLE 3, GILMER 1: GILMER - Chloe Wright and Teagan Hill combined for 24 kills, Lauren Pyle filled the stat sheet with 34 assists, nine digs, two aces and a block and Hallsville notched a 25-3, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16 win over Gilmer.
Wright had 13 kills, nine digs and two blocks, Hill 11 kills, six digs and seven blocks, Cate Thomas six kills, four blocks and two digs, Olivia Simmons three kills, six blocks and four digs, Charli Baker 11 digs, Savannah Sutton 12 digs and two aces, Annabelle Sutton three aces and 13 digs and Presley Johnson two aces, two blocks, four kills and 13 digs.
KILGORE 3, ARP 0: KILGORE - Alana Mumphrey handed out 34 assists to go along with six digs, two aces and wo kills, and Maleah Thurmond (13) and Bryonne Brooks (10) both reached double digits in kill shots as Kilgore swept past Arp, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16.
Brooks added 16 digs and two aces, Brooke Couch four kills and five digs, Catherine Dennis nine digs and three aces, Summer Hayden four kills and three digs, Thurmond five digs, Jazmine Vasquez nine digs, Maurine Witt three digs and Isabell Witt two digs.
For Arp in the loss, Kyia Horton finished with 16 assists and five digs. Maddie Birdsong added nine kills, five digs and two aces, Cyla Nelson three kills, Kyleigh Pawlik two blocks, Aubrey Poole two kills, two blocks and three digs, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth three digs, Bree Hammock one kill, Abby Nichols one 11 digs and Addison Carpenter 19 digs and four aces.
TYLER 3, O. CITY 0: The Ore City Lady Rebels dropped a 25-16, 25-10, 25-11 decision to Tyler on Friday.
Josie Reynolds had two assists and three blocks in the loss for Ore City. Susi Lara and Stormy Redmond had three digs apiece, Brynn Richardson four kills and three blocks, Tori Cummins two aces and two assists, Kayla Peckman two kills and two digs, Rennie Harris one kill and Brooke Byrd three digs.
PITTSBURG 3, MPCH 0: Chelsey Blalock led the way with 24 assists and nine digs as the Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned a 25-22, 28-26, 25-17 sweep of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Tatum Reynolds added five digs for Pittsburg, which also got two kills from Pamela Kellum, three kills and eight digs from Randieuanna Jeffery, two kills and eight aces from Emie Castaneda, two assists from Audrina Landin, eight kills and six digs from Elyssia Lemelle, seven kill and six digs from briana Hernandez and four digs from Krystal Campo.
E. FIELDS 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Ava Henigan ripped 10 kills, Allie O'Brien added 20 assists and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets earned a 25-5, 25-9, 25-14 sweep of Daingerfield.
Presley Doyle added seven kills and two blocks, Kerrigan Love one block, Gracey Struwe and O'Brien five digs apiece, Love and Kyleigh Stephens three aces apiece and Maddie Owens three assists.
LUFKIN TOURNAMENT
TATUM WINS 3: LUFKIN - The Tatum Lady Eagles defeated New Diana (25-15, 25-7, Cleveland (25-12, 25-14) and Kingwood Park (25-23, 25-20) on Friday at the Lufkin Tournament.
Against New Diana, Abby Sorenson had 25 assists, two kills, five digs and two aces for the Lady Eagles. Gracie Pace added three digs, Kaylei Stroud eight kills and six digs, Karly Stroud six digs, Lily Luna three digs, Kerrigan Biggs three kills, Kaysen Foster 10 kills and two digs and Kamdyn Scott four kills.
Pace had three digs against Cleveland. Camryn Milam added two assists, Kaylei Stroud six digs and four kills, Karly Stroud six digs and six aces, Biggs two digs and four kills, Foster five digs and six kills, Scott two aces and two kills and Sorenson three aces and 15 assists.
Sorenson finished with eight digs and 13 assists against Kingwood Park. Pace had two digs, Milam two digs, two aces and two assists, Kaylei Stroud 14 digs, two aces and three kills, Karly Stroud 17 digs, two aces and four assists, Biggs two digs and four kills, Foster seven digs and seven kills and Aundrea Bradley three kills.
LEON TOURNAMENT
BECKVILLE GOES 2-1: LEON - On Day two of the Leon Tournament, the Beckville Ladycats fell to Franklin (25-14, 25-16) and defeated Kennard 25-17, 25-8) and Snook (25-14, 25-10).
Amber Harris had six kills, Sophie Elliot eight assists and 10 digs and Laney Jones 12 digs against Franklin. Harris finished with seven kills, 12 digs, three blocks and three assists, Elliot 17 assists, M.J. Liles five kills and Jones nine digs against Kennard, and against Snook, Harris had six kills, nine digs and two aces, Elliot 16 assists and four digs and Liles six kills.
The Ladycats also went 2-1 on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday, falling to Bremond (16-25, 25-20, 25-19) and defeating Brazos Christian (26-24, 25-22) and Palestine (25-9, 25-19).
Harris recorded eight kills and 12 digs, Elliot 17 assists and 12 digs, Karissa McDaniel eight digs and Jones eight digs against Bremond.
Harris had seven kills, 12 digs, three blocks and three assists, Elliot 15 assists, 11 digs and three kills, Liles six kills and Jones 10 digs against Brazos Christian, and Jones 11 digs, McDaniel 13 digs, Elliot 21 assists, eight digs and two kills and Harris nine kills and three digs against Palestine.
VAN TOURNAMENT
SABINE WINS 2: VAN - Cale Brown finished with 28 total kills and Riley Lux dished out 41 assists as the Sabine Lady Cardinals defeated Quitman (25-16, 25-17) and Caddo Mills (25-14, 21-25, 25-19) on Friday at the Van Tournament.
Against Quitman, Brown had 13 kills, two digs and three aces, Lux 21 assists, Peyton Childress four kills, three blocks and two digs, Ella Roberts three kills and eight digs, Tessa Peterson six digs and Caitlyn Stewart five digs.
Brown had 15 kills, three blocks and four digs against Caddo Mills. Lux handed out 20 assists to go along with four aces and four digs. Childress finished with three kills and two digs, Kathryn Dalby two kills and four aces, Roberts 15 digs and Stewart and Peterson five digs apiece.
HENDERSON GOES 1-1: VAN - The Henderson Lady Lions fell to host team Van (25-22, 25-12) and defeated New Boston (25-19, 25-17) at the Van Tournament on Friday.
Against Van, Camille Freeman finished with 12 assists, Kara Washington eight kills, three digs and two aces, Abbey Everitt seven digs, Addison Standley two kills and two digs, Kate Charlo one kill and one block and Nolyn Norris two digs.
Everitt came up with 20 digs against New Boston. Washington added 10 kills and eight digs, Freeman 23 assists, 11 digs and three aces, Ty'Ra Mosley four kills, five blocks and three digs, Standley six kills, Charlo five kills, Libby Rockey three digs and Norris three aces.
WEST RUSK TOURNAMENT
TROUP GOES 3-0: NEW LONDON - The Troup Lady Tigers knocked off Carlisle (25-18, 25-12), Cumberland Academy (25-19, 25-15) and Center (13-25, 25-17, 25-12) at the West Rusk Tournament.
Bailey Blanton had 10 kills, Tara Wells 13 assists and Qhenja Jordan 10 assists and Wells and Karsyn Williamson five digs apiece in the win over Carlisle.
Against Cumberland Academy, Blanton and Chloie Haugeberg had six kills apiece, Jordan 12 assists and Wells six, Jordan five aces and Williamson five digs.
Haugeberg and Jordan had six kills and Blanton five against Center. Wells has 14 assists and Jordan five, Jordan and Blanton four aces apiece and Williamson 10 digs.