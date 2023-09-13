CARTHAGE 3, GILMER 0: CARTHAGE -Addison Rowe filled the state sheet with 10 kills, two blocks, nine digs, 13 assists and six aces, and the Carthage Lady Dawgs earned a 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 sweep over Gilmer in District 17-4A action.
Jacie Bagley added eight kills and two blocks, Ryleigh Green four digs and five kills, Dawson Delaney four digs and five kills, McKenzie Ortigo 14 digs, Daniella Farias 12 digs, Callie Whalen three digs and 17 assists, Kylee Richie two kills, Avery Griffin two digs and Kayla Teague six digs and four blocks.
C. HEIGHTS 3, W. OAK 1: NACOGDOCHES - The White Oak Ladynecks dropped a 25-15, 15-25, 25-16, 25-22 decision to Central Heights on Tuesday.
Addy Young finished with 25 assists, seven service points and two digs in the loss for White Oak. Addison Clinkscales had eight points, two aces, 15 kills, five digs and 11 receptions, Calee Carter nine kills, six points and six digs, Ludovica Pollizzi five points, four aces and two kills, Addison McClanahan nine kills, two receptions and two points and Karsyn Edwards seven points, 17 digs and 18 receptions.
W. RUSK 3, SABINE 0: NEW LONDON - Alexa Gibson and Carlie Buckner combined for 34 digs, Bella Mata handed out 20 assists and the West Rusk Lady Raiders earned a 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 sweep over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Gibson had 19 digs, Buckner 15 digs and seven kills and Mata 10 digs to go along with her 20 assists. Hannah Haffner finished with three aces, five kills and three blocks, Irelind Hunt 10 kills, Keke Murphy 10 digs and Kimora Pryor three kills, two blocks and five digs.
For Sabine in the loss, Cale Brown had 10 kills, 10 digs, four aces and two blocks. Addy Carney finished with two digs, Sarah Roberts two aces, three kills and five digs, Carah Strait one kill, Caitlyn Stewart six digs, Ella Roberts 12 kills and seven digs, Camryn Tatum two digs, Keeley McCann three kills, 23 assists and two digs, Carol Anguiano two kills and two digs and Emily McBride three digs.
ARP 3, E. FIELDS 1: ARP - The Arp Lady Tigers picked up a 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday in District 16-3A action.
Myah Silliman had six kills, Alison O'Brien and Madison Owens four apiece and Kirsten Commander and Kaleigh Merrit three each in the loss for Elysian Fields. Taylor Youngblood led with 15 digs, and Kayle Commander added four. Owens finished with four aces. silliman had seven assists, O'Brien five and Merrit three.
OVERTON 3, LCS 0: Kayla Nobles came up with 25 digs to go along with six kills and three aces, Kayllee Stevens finished with 22 assists and five digs and the No. 10 ranked Overton Lady Mustangs notched a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 win over Longview Christian School.
Catherine Dennis finished with 12 kills, three blocks and 17 digs for Overton, which improved to 21-5 on the year. Ja'Miya O'Neal had eight kills, two blocks and five digs, Halle Mayfield five kills, five digs and six aces and Avery Smith 27 digs.
JEFFERSON 3, WASKOM 1: WASKOM - The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs notched a 3-1 win over the Waskom Lady Wildcats on Tuesday.
Jada Spencer had six digs in the loss for Waskom. Payton Myers finished with three digs, four kills and seven assists, Taniya Hamilton 10 digs, two aces and seven kills, Anna Grace four digs, four aces and six assists, Jaynia Miles five digs, five aces, seven kills and four blocks, Vianney Abeja six aces and Macie Moody one block.