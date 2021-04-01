From Staff Reports
LETU SWEEPS: LeTourneau University’s volleyball team swept East Texas Baptist University in a pair of matches Wednesday at Solheim Arena. The YellowJackets (14-5, 11-5 American Southwest Conference) won the first match, 25-12, 26-24, 25-8, 25-13, before winning the second, 25-12, 25-21, 26-24.
With these two wins, LETU clinched the second seed entering the ASC Championship Tournament April 9-10.
Kianna Crow had 16 kills, 10 digs, three serving aces and two blocks in the first match. Madison Denega had nine kills, 15 digs, and hit .261. Allison Smith totaled eight kills, four blocks and a .313 attack rate, while Camryn Hill had a career-high eight kills. Hill also had two blocks, and hit .250. Samantha Winkel had 22 assists, five digs, a kill and an ace. Natalie Daveport contributed 17 assists, seven digs and two kills. Courtney Edge had 27 digs, four assists and an ace. Natalie Connelly and Skylar Fowler each had two kills. Connelly and Fowler had three and two blocks, respectively.
In the second match, Smith had a career-high 10 kills and seven blocks. Crow had 10 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Denega had six kills, nine digs, two aces and a block, while Connelly had five kills, five digs, two aces and two blocks. Davenport tallied 17 assists and four digs, and Winkel had 13 assists, five digs and an ace. Hill had three kills and a career-high three blocks, while Fowler had two kills and a career-high three blocks. Edge had 19 digs and an ace.
The YellowJackets will be back in action at 4 and 6 p.m. today against Mississippi University for Women at Solheim Arena for their final game of the regular season.
TVCC 3, PANOLA 2: ATHENS — The Panola College Fillies dropped a 25-18, 25-23, 26-28, 18-25, 15-13 decision to host team Trinity Valley on Thursday in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Volleyball Tournament at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Panola (7-4) will face Victoria (4-18) at 9 a.m. today in an elimination game. Victoria was a 25-20, 25-13, 25-15 loser against Blinn on Thursday.
The Fillies have defeated Victoria twice this season, earning 3-0 sweeps on Feb. 11 and March 8.