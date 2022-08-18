TerrellLONGVIEW WINS 3: TERRELL — The Longview Lady Lobos knocked Corsicana (25-14, 25-8), Rowlett (25-15, 25-15) and Irving MacArthur (25-15, 25-23) on Thursday to open the Terrell Tournament.
Brianna Converse had four kills and three digs, Jakayla Morrow four kills and two blocks, Brayleigh Mitchell three kills, Anna Skinner five aces and four digs, Triniti Jackson eight assists and three digs and Kennedy Jefferey five assists and four aces against Corsicana.
Mitchell hammered home nine kills and Jackson had 15 assists against Rowlett. Converse finished with four kills, two blocks, five aces and four digs, Morrow six kills and three blocks, Mitchell two blocks, Janiyah Green three kills, Jackson three kills and three digs, Jefferey four assists and Kyra Taylor five digs.
Against MacArthur, Converse finished with five kills, six digs and two aces, Morrow three kills, Aniyah Runnels three kills and four blocks, Jackson four assists and four kills, Jefferey eight assists, Skinner five aces and five digs and Amirah Alexander 10 digs.
HALLSVILLE SPLITS: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats swept Henderson (25-20, 25-13, 25-21) and fell to Lufkin (25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 23-25, 15-13).
Lauren Pyle had 38 assists, five digs, four kills and two aces against Henderson. Macie Nelson finished with seven digs and two assists, Charli Baker 10 digs, three kills and two assists, Chloe Wright eight kills, Cate Thomas 13 kills, Olivia Simmons seven kills and two blocks, Savannah Sutton 14 digs, Maci Mahan three kills, Teagan Hill seven kills and three digs and Annabelle Sutton 11 digs.
Pyle handed out 40 assists to go along with 21 digs against Lufkin. Nelson had 25 digs and eight assists, Leah Conley three digs, Baker 15 digs and two assists, Presley Johnson three kills and two digs, Wright six kills and eight digs, Thomas 11 kills, Simmons 10 kills and five digs, Sutton three aces and 23 digs, Mahan six kills and five digs, Hill nine kills and seven digs and Sutton 17 digs.
West RuskKILGORE SPLITS: NEW LONDON — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs defeated Gary (25-7, 25-14) and fell to Grace (23-25, 27-25, 25-15) on Thursday to open the West Rusk Tournament.
Bryonne Brooks had seven kills and six digs for Kilgore against Gary. Catherine Dennis finished with two digs, Alana Mumphrey 16 assists, four digs and two kills, Maleah Thurmond four kills and two digs, Jazmine Vasquez five digs, three aces and two kills, Maurine Witt five digs and five aces and Isabell Witt eight digs and three kills.
Against Grace, Mumphrey finished wit h21 assists, 11 digs and two kills. Brooks recorded eight kills, two blocks and two aces, Reese Burgess four digs, Brooke Couch three kills and three digs, Dennis four kills, four digs and two aces, Maddison Harris four digs, Summer Hayden eight digs and two kills, Thurmond five kills, Vasquez 16 digs and two aces and Isabell Witt four digs.
LufkinTATUM GOES 2-1: LUFKIN — That Tatum Lady Eagles defeated Woodville (25-10, 25-10) and Splendora (25-12, 25-18) and fell to Nederland on Thursday to open the Lufkin Tournament.
Against Woodville, Abby Sorenson had 14 assists, Camryn Milam six and Karly Stroud. Kaylei Stroud and Kerrigan Biggs both finished with six kills. Kaysen Foster and Aundrea Bradley recorded three apiece, and Janiya Kindle and Kamdyn Scott recorded two apiece. Biggs had two blocks, Foster and Scott four aces apiece and Milam four digs. Foster also chipped in with three digs.
Sorenson had 11 assists and Milam five against Splendora. Kaylei Stroud and Foster had five kills apiece, and Biggs chipped in with four. Karly Stroud led with 11 digs, while Foster had eight, Sorenson three and Kaylei Stroud two and Karly Stroud paced the Lady Eagles with four aces. Soren fired off three aces, and Kaylei Stroud and Foster added two apiece.
Against Nederland, Sorenson had 21 assists and Milam four. Biggs finished with nine kills, Foster six, Kaylei Stroud five, Scott four and Bradley two. Scott had three blocks and Biggs two. Karly Stroud finished with 11 digs, Kaylei Stroud seven, Foster six and Sorenson three, and Kaylei Stroud had three aces. Milam finished with two aces.
Hughes SpringsEF GOES 2-1: HUGHES SPRINGS — Elysian Fields fell to Arp (25-13, 25-22) and defeated Ore City (25-10, 25-17) and DeKalb (25-17, 23-25, 25-16) at the Hughes Springs Tournament on Thursday.
Presley Doyle, Kyleigh Griffin, Ava Henigan and Kerrigan Love all had two kills against Arp. Gracey Struwe had 10 digs, Henigan nine digs and four aces and Allison O’Brien six assists.
Against Ore City, Henigan had seven kills, six digs and two aces, Kyleigh Stephens five kills and two aces, Love five kills, Struwe six digs and O’Brien 13 assists.
Henigan had nine kills, Doyle five and and Love four against DeKalb. O’Brien dished out 17 assists, Griffin and Love had two aces apiece, Henigan 15 digs, Struwe 11 digs and O’Brien and Griffin eight digs apiece.
ARP WINS 3: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Arp Lady Tigers notched wins over Elysian Fields (25-13, 25-22), DeKalb (25-21, 25-18) and Ore City (25-15, 25-17) on Thursday.
Kyia Horton finished the day with 43 assists, 22 digs, eight kills and three aces. Maddie Birdsong added 27 kills, 24 digs and three aces, Cyla Nelson 11 kills and 13 dis, Audrey Poole two kills, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth 10 digs, Bree Hammock six kills and three blocks, Abby Nichols five kills and 14 digs and Addison Carpenter 29 digs and three kills.