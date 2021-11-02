Class 5AHALLSVILLE 3, WHITEHOUSE 2: NACOGDOCHES – Hallsville’s volleyball team jumped to a 2-0 lead in its bi-district matchup against Whitehouse before seeing Whitehouse force a fifth, but the Ladycats of Hallsville pulled away and won in five sets with scores of 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 12-25, 15-8.
Hallsville advances to area round of the playoffs with an overall record of 24-11 after going 9-3 in district play. Whitehouse’s season comes to an end with a final record of 20-19 after going 7-3 against district opponents.
Ayden McDermott had nine kills and three aces. Olivia Simmons had nine kills and six blocks. Cate Thomas came away with seven kills and one block. Brooke Girsson had six kills and an ace.
Hallsville will battle Highland Park on Thursday back in Athens. The start time has yet to be determined.
Class 4ACARTHAGE 3, LA VEGA 0: ATHENS — The No. 3 ranked Carthage Lady Bulldogs opened the playoffs with a sweep, rolling past Waco La Vega 25-9, 25-11, 25-7.
Faith Kruebbe and Makhai Lewis had nine kills apiece, with Kruebbe adding nine digs, Lewis seven digs, Mara Hodges six kills and nine digs and Talynn Williams 20 service points and 11 digs.
Sadie Smith set it all up with 30 assists.
Class 3ASABINE 3, TROUP 2: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Cale Brown dominated at the net with 12 kills and 11 blocks, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals opened the playoffs by rallying for a 20-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-15, 5-11 win over the Troup Lady Tigers.
Brown added three digs for Sabine. Maddie Furrh chipped in with 10 kills and 23 digs, Ally Gresham 21 digs, Kathryn Dalby five kills and four blocks, Ella Roberts two kills, four digs and two blocks, Peyton Childress three aces, five kills, four blocks and 10 digs, Kaleigh Carney six digs, Caitlyn Stewart 11 assists and three digs and Riley Lux 15 assists and six digs.
HARMONY 3, P. PEWITT 0: ORE CITY — Jenci Seahorn and Rendi Seahorn combined for 26 kills, Lillie Jones nd Gabby Hector came up with 13 digs apiece and the Harmony Lady Eagles notched a 25-23, 25-13, 25-22 win over Paul Pewitt to open the playoffs.
Jenci Seahorn had 16 kills, 11 digs, six blocks and two assists, and Rendi Seahorn added 10 kills, six digs, four aces and two blocks. Lanie Trimble finished with 15 assists and 10 digs, Lillie Jones 13 digs and three kills, Gabby Hector 13 digs and seven assists, Addie Young six digs and two aces and Danielle Ison four digs.
TATUM 3, H. SPRINGS 0: At Pine Tree’s Pirate center, Abby Sorenson handed out 37 assists and Summer Dancy-Vasquez came up with 22 digs to lead Tatum past Hughes Springs, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14, in a bi-district playoff match.
Kaylei Stroud had seven digs, Karly Stroud six, Makensi Greenwood three, Kerrigan Biggs four, Macy Brown eight and Sorenson five. Kaylei Stroud and Brown had three aces apiece. Brown led with 11 kills. Kaylei Stroud added 10, Biggs seven, Janiya Kindle six and Myra Andrade and Aundrea Bradley two apiece.
ATLANTA 3, MINEOLA 1: The Atlanta Lady Rabbits rallied from a set down to earn an 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win over Mineola in bi-district playoff action.
Destinee Wells had eight points, 19 digs, three aces and seven kills for the Lady Rabbits. Kaylon Partain finished with six points, 42 digs, three aces and four kills, Amaya Williams nine kills, three blocks and four digs, Alley Jefferson six points and 16 digs, AnneMarie Hanner four points, four digs and 22 assists, Rylie Pattillo 13 points, 13 digs, four aces and 23 assists, cara Taylor 10 points and four digs, Sabriiyah Young four digs, six kills and four blocks, Kym Sheppard four digs, 17 kills and four blocks, Kinlee Hamilton three digs and two kills and JaNeisah Fields three kills and two blocks.
Class 2ABECKVILLE 3, B. SANDY 0: The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats useda combined 25 kills from Kinsley Rivers and Avery Morris along with 29 assists from Sophie Elliott to open the playoffs with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-5 sweep over Big Sandy.
Morris had 15 kills, six digs and three aces, Rivers 10 kills, five digs and two blocks and Elliott four digs. M.J. Liles chipped in with four kills, Aubrey Klingler a kill and a dig, Karissa McDowell and Amber Harris seven digs apiece and Harris two kills.
HAWKINS 3, GARY 0: Tenley Conde recorded five aces, six kill and six digs for Hawkins as the Lady Hawks opened the playoffs with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 sweep of Gary at Spring Hill’s Panther Gymnasium.
Makena Warren finished with nine kills and four digs. Laney Wilson added three kills and four digs, Carmen Turner and Taetum Smith four digs apiece, Jordyn Warren 18 assists, two aces, three kills and three digs and Trinity Hawkins nine assists, three aces, three kills and four digs.
The Lady Hawks will face Cumby at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Mount Pleasant High School.
U. GROVE 3, TIMPSON 2: HENDERSON — Avery brooks came up big at the net with 15 kills, adding 17 digs and four aces for Union Grove as the Lady Lions opened the playoffs by rallying for a 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13 win over Timpson.
Sydney Chamberlain added 19 digs for Union Grove. Samantha Coleman finished with eight kills and 14 digs, Brady Colby 38 assists and three aces, Gracie Winn three blocks, eight digs and four kills, Analiece Jones 10 kills, five digs and three blocks and Alison Yohn five kills.
OVERTON 3, SHELBYVILLE 2: NACOGDOCHES — The Overton Lady Mustangs held on for a 25-9, 25-20, 10-25, 21-25, 15-10 bi-district win over Shelbyville on Monday.
Mary Fenter paced the Lady Mustangs at the net with 17 kills, adding 17 digs, two assists and five aces. Kaley McMillian handed out 28 assists to go along with four aces, 21 digs, two blocks and three kills. Kayla Nobles chipped in with 13 kills and three digs, Chloe Laws 25 digs and six kills, Makayla Gurley 27 digs and four aces, Alex Brown four kills and 20 digs and Avery Smith 24 digs.
Overton will take on Quinlan Boles at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in Grand Saline in an area match.