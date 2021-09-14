DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 3, MT. PLEASANT 0: HALLSVILLE - Lauren Pyle handed out 32 assists, Ayden McDermot and Emma Rogers combined for 23 kills and the Hallsville Ladycats moved to 2-0 in district play (16-7 overall) with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Mount Pleasant.
Pyle had 10 digs, and McDermott and Macie Nelson finished with 18 digs apiece. Brooke Grissom finished with five kills and nine digs, Riley Rodriguez three assists and two digs, Mallory Pyle 16 digs, Abbi Fischer four kills and five digs, Teagan Hill three kills and four blocks and Olivia Simmons two kills.
DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 3, CUMBERLAND 0: KILGORE - The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs swept past Cumberland Academy on Tuesday, earning a 25-10, 25-22, 25-14 win.
Ashton Vallery finished with four aces for the Lady Bulldogs. Brooke Couch added seven aces and five kills, Maleah Thurmond four kills and three blocks, Catherine Dennis four kills, Bryonne Brooks five kills, Cailey Brown three aces, Summer Hayden-Epps a kill and a block and Alana Mumphrey four aces.
HENDERSON 3, LINDALE 2: LINDALE - The Henderson Lady Lions used a 20-kill night from Taylor Lybrand to earn a 25-10, 25-18, 19-25, 13-25, 15-12 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles.
Lybrand also had seven digs for Henderson. Ty'Esha Mosley added 10 kills and four digs, Taylor Helton eight kills and six digs, Camille Freeman 41 assists, eight digs and five aces, Kara Washington 35 digs and three kills, Ally Brooks 14 digs, Abbey Everitt 12 digs, Ty'Ra Mosley three digs, Jaci Taylor 22 digs and Kate Charlo three digs.
BULLARD 3, C. HILL 0: BULLARD - The Bullard Lady Panthers moved to 2-0 in district play (16-8 overall) with a 25-6, 25-18, 25-4 sweep of Chapel Hill.
Emily Bochow had 10 kills, four blocks, four aces and four digs for Bullard. Olivia Anderson finished with six kills and eight digs, Taylor Clark 19 assists, Callie Bailey eight digs and Grace O'Bannon four digs and five aces.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, N. DIANA 0: DIANA - The No. 1 ranked White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-8, 25-1, 5-18 sweep over New Diana on Tuesday.
Emma Hill dished out 35 assists and added 20 points, six aces and five digs for White Oak (24-1, 2-0). Lexi Baker had 14 kills, six digs, three points and six receptions. Anna Iske finished with eight points and six kills, Addison Clinkscales seven kills and three digs, Brazie Croft 14 points, five receptions and six digs, Mallory McKinney eight points, fourdigs and eight receptions and Kaylee Wilkinson 14 digs, five points and four receptions.
For New Diana in the loss, Shaylee Stanley had three digs, Layla Stapleton two kills and two digs, Reagan Reece two digs, Peyton Abernathy a kill and an assist, Addison Ridge five kills, five assists and six digs, LiAnn James three assists and 13 digs, Starrmia Dixon four digs, Torri Ward eight assists and seven digs and Taylor Garrett eight kills and two digs.
SABINE 3, GLADEWATER 0: LIBERTY CITY - Cale Brown led the way at the net with 15 kills, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals notched a 3-0 sweep over Gladewater.
Ella Roberts added two kills for Sabine. Maddie Furrh finished with 11 digs, seven kills and 10 service points, Ally Gresham eight points and 22 digs, Peyton Childress five kills and two digs, Riley Lux six assists, Caitlyn Stewart nine kills and two blocks, Caitlin Bates two kills, Bella Shaw two digs, Kathryn Darby one block and one kill and Kaleigh Carney three digs.
DAINGERFIELD 3, O. CITY 0: DAINGERFIELD - Diamond Jeter set things up with 21 assists, Ashlyn Bruce knocked down 10 kills and added eight blocks and Daingerfield earned a 25-18, 28-26, 25-13 win over Ore City.
Jeter also had six aces for Daingerfield. Aryanna Wallace added three kills, Sydney Key two aces, two kills and two digs, Kylah Haley three aces and six digs, Karley Nix four aces, seven kills and four digs, Chrishlyn Boyd five digs, La'Nycia Lewis four aces, Terry Gholston 10 digs and Genesis Allen two blocks and two kills.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, JEFFERSON 0: TATUM - Abby Sorenson finished with 27 assists, Kerrigan Biggs led with eight kills and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 25-8, 25-11, 25-11 win over Jefferson.
Kaylei Stroud had seven kills, Janiya Kindle five kills and Macy Brown four kills. Summer Dancy-Vasquez recorded six digs, Makensi Greenwood five digs and Karly Stroud and Paisley Williams four digs apiece and Kaylei Stround served up five aces. Greenwood added three aces, and Brown and Sorenson finished with a couple of aces apiece.
DISTRICT 14-3A
ATLANTA 3, Q. CITY 0: ATLANTA - Rylie Pattillo finished with eight service points and seven assists, Alley Jefferson added seven points and two aces and the Atlanta Lady Rabbits notched a 25-12, 25-20, 25-17 win over Queen City.
Cara Taylor chipped in with eight points for Atlanta. AnnMarie Hanner had two points and five assists, Destinee Wells 17 points and three aces, Kaylon Partain five points, two aces and two digs, Kym Sheppard seven kills, Kinlee Hamilton three kills and KeyMya Smith five kills.
DISTRICT 19-2A
OVERTON 3, CARLISLE 0: PRICE - The No. 24 ranked Overton Lady Mustangs moved to 17-10 overall and 1-1 in district play with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-11 sweep of Carlisle.
Mary Fenter had 10 kills, 12 digs, two assists and two aces for Overton. Kaley McMillian finished with six kills, 18 digs, 19 assists and three aces, Chloe Laws nine kills, 13 digs and two aces and Kayla Nobles seven kills, three digs, two assists and six aces.
Overton will visit Big Sandy on Friday.
HAWKINS 3, U. GROVE 0: UNION GROVE - The Hawkins Lady Hawks swept past Union Grove in district play on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16.
Hawkins, now 2-0 in district play, was led at the net by Makena Warren with11 kills. Warren added three aces and two blocks, Tenley Conde four kills, Jordyn Warren 18 assists and four aces, Lynli Dacus four aces and Carmen Turner 10 digs.
Sydney Chamberlain had eight digs, Avery Brooks five aces and Brady Colby nine assists in the loss for Union Grove.
TAPPS
CHCS 3, LCS 1: Natalie Pitts handed out 16 assists for Christian Heritage Classical School in a 3-1 win over Longview Christian School.
Mary White finished with 11 kills, two aces and six digs for CHCS, and Kayleigh Khan added four kills and six digs.
B. HILL 3, B. DUNNE 0: BULLARD - Belle Reed led the way for Brook Hill with 14 kills, 14 digs and five aces in a 25-14, 25-13, 25-8 sweep of Bishop Dunne.
Ella Hardee added five kills, 10 digs and seven aces for Brook Hill, now 2-0 in district play. Gracie Dawson had four kills, four digs and three aces, Sarah Sims eight digs and five aces, Bethany Lavender seven kills, Caley Fitzgerald nine digs, Bethany Durett seven digs, Grace Carpenter two kills and Mollee McCurley seven digs, three kills, two aces and 28 assists.
NON-DISTRICT
P. GROVE 3, S. HILL 0: TEXARKANA - The Spring Hill Lady Panthers dropped a 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 decision to Pleasant Grove in non-district play.
Carli Manasse had six kills, six digs and two blocks for the Lady Panthers. Janie Bradshaw finished with 12 digs and two assists, Carolann Bowles seven kills, four aces and two digs, Caylee Mayfield two kills and two digs, Mia Traylor 15 assists and eight digs, Natalie Fisher two kills and two aces and Caylee Lewis two kills.
CARTHAGE 3, TYLER 0: CARTHAGE - Faith Kruebbe knocked down a match-high 11 kills to lead the No. 6 ranked Carthage Lady Dawgs past Tyler in a swep, 25-8, 25-14, 25-7.
Makhai Lewis had eight kills and four blocks for Carthage. Ja'Kyra Roberts finished with five kills, Za'Kyra Myers four kills and Sadie Smith 20 assists and two kills.
HARMONY 3, ALL SAINTS 0: TYLER - Jenci Seahorn and Rendi Seahorn combined for 18 kills, Lanie Trimble and Gabby Hector teamed up for 23 assists and the No. 3 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles swept past All Saints, 25-7, 25-15, 5-15.
Jenci Seahorn had 10 kills, eight digs and seven blocks, Rendi Seahorn eight kills, seven digs and two aces, Trimble 13 assists, three digs and two kills and Hector 10 assists and eight digs. Lillie Jones chipped in with eight digs, two blocks and two kills, Danielle Ison seven digs and two kills, Addie Young four digs and Grace Kalenak two kills and two digs.
BECKVILLE 3, GILMER 0: GILMER - The No. 3 ranked (2A) Beckville Ladycats swept past 4A Gilmer on Tuesday, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13.
Sophie Elliott had 24 assists and nine digs, and Avery Morris led with 10 kills for Beckville (29-3). Morris also had seven digs and two blocks, Laney Jones three digs, Kinsley Rivers a team-leading 19 digs to go along with six kills and two aces, Maddie McAfee an ace and a kill, M.J. Liles three kills and two digs, Aubrey Klingler one dig, Karissa McDowell four digs and Amber Harris eight aces, seven kills, six digs and three assists.
SHELBYVILLE 3, L. CHAPEL 1: LEVERETT'S CHAPEL - Kate Lawson handed out 34 assists, Kiana Bennet knocked down 21 kills and the Shelbyville Lady Dragons rallied for a 19-25, 25-8, 25-14, 25-16 win over Leverett's Chapel.
Bennet also had six digs nd three blocks, Lawson five digs and four aces, Neena Smith six kills and nine digs and Ma'Kayja Horton four kills, 11 digs and two aces.
COLLEGE
PANOLA 3, TVCC 0: CARTHAGE - The No. 18 ranked Panola College Fillies swept No. 16 Trinity Valley Community College in three straight sets (25-14, 26-24, 25-19) on Monday.
The Fillies hit .255 as a team, while tallying nine blocks on the match. The Fillies served up eight aces, with six of those coming from outside hitter Tamara Chavez.
Chavez paced the Fillies with 13 kills on a .267 hitting clip and chipped in five digs and one block. Izabely Benjamin followed with seven kills and two blocks. Cassidy Cole and Andressa Soares both collected six kills on the night with Cole hitting a .500 and Soares hitting a .235. Cole added two blocks on her night while Soares chipped in 14 digs.
Erin Perez tallied 13 digs and five assists on the three-set match while Vitoria Mattos dished out 27 assists, four digs, and two kills.
Panola (15-1, 5-0) will host Victoria College at 6 p.m. on Thursday.