P. TREE 3, E. FIELDS 0: At Pine Tree's Pirate Center, Pine Tree got 22 assists, nine digs and two aces from Allison Bean and nine kills apiece from Alaina Boyd and Laney Schroeder on the way to a sweep of Elysian Fields.
Schroeder also had six aces, eight digs and two blocks for Pine Tree. Boyd added two aces, Chloe Steber two kills, Alaysha Horton five kills, Lauren Vasquez 13 digs and Charlie Wedding three aces and 16 digs.
LONGVIEW SWEEPS: The Longview Lady Lobos defeated Kilgore (25-13, 25-15) and Troup (25-20, 25-17) in a tri-match at Lobo Coliseum on Tuesday.
Triniti Jackson had six kills, three aces, six digs and five assists against Kilgore and five kills, five digs and four assists against Troup. Briana Converse recorded five kills and three digs against Kilgore and eight kills and five digs against Troup. DaNaucia Johnson had three kills against Kilgore, Lailah Horton three kills, three blocks and two assists against Kilgore, Fatima Traore 11 digs and three aces against Kilgore and 12 digs against Troup, Aubrey Orban two aces and four digs against Kilgore and five digs against Troup, Jaharia Hunter three blocks and two kills against Kilgore and three kills against Troup and Kennedy Jefferey four assists against Kilgore and five assists and three aces against Troup.
HALLSVILLE 3, LINDALE 0: LINDALE - Teagan Hill hammered home 15 kills, Lauren Pyle dished out 30 assists and the Hallsville Ladycats notched a 25-15, 25-23, 26-24 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles.
Hill also had four blocks and two digs, and Pyle recorded six kills and 10 digs. Macie Nelson chipped in with four assists and 13 digs, Leah Conley four kills, Presley Johnson five kills, Andi Davis three digs, Miller Goswick six kills and three digs, Savanah Sutton 15 digs and Kaycin Farrell four kills and two digs.
CARTHAGE 3, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL - The Carthage Lady Bulldogs swept to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 win over Marshall on Tuesday.
Makayla Jones had four kills, Claire Abney 12 assists and Danika Cantu eight digs in the loss for Marshall.
W. OAK 3, BULLARD 1: BULLARD - Alli Sims dished out 42 assists, Calee Carter knocked down 18 kills and the White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-20, 27-25, 17-25, 25-16 win over Bullard on Tuesday.
Sims also had three digs, four kills and two service points, and Carter recorded nine points, two aces, 11 receptions and 14 digs. Karsyn Edwards turned in 18 digs, 18 receptions and three assists, Addison McClanahan four points and 12 kills, Addision Clinkscales 18 points, two aces, 12 kills, eight digs and 10 receptions and Ludovica Polizzi 10 kills.
GILMER 3, SABINE 1: LIBERTY CITY - The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes overcame a first-set loss to earn an 18-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals on Tuesday.
Cale Brown finished with 15 kills, three digs and two aces in the loss for Sabine. Addy Carney had one dig, Sarah Roberts two kills, 11 assists and six digs, Carah Strait one kill, Caitlyn Stewart 10 digs, Ella Roberts eight kills and three digs, Camryn Tatum one dig, Keeley McCann 17 assists, five digs and four aces, Carol Anguiano one kill, Gracie Parrot four digs and Emily McBride four kills and four digs.
HARMONY 3, ARP 0: HARMONY - Rendi Seahorn ripped 16 kills, Gabby Hector handed out 22 assists and the Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Arp, 25-12, 25-17, 25-10.
Seahorn added four blocks and five digs, and Hector came up with six digs for Harmony. Tristi Tittle finished with five kills and two digs, Maecy Toland four kills, Isabel Morris two kills, Mally Davidson and Lexi Aslin three digs apiece, Addie Young two digs and Lakyn Trimble four digs.
BECKVILLE 3, GARY 1: GARY - Hannah Hester handed out 25 assists, Carli Tuttle assisted on 20 winners and the Beckville Ladycats notched a 25-17, 19-25, 25-13, 25-12 win over the Gary Lady Bobcats.
Hester also had eight kills, and Tuttle fired off four aces for Beckville. Lexi Barr finished with four digs, Kellen Weaver six kills and four blocks, Maddie McAfee 15 kills, Ava Henigan two kills and three digs, Karsyn Coleman nine kills, Ayanna Burroughs two kills and six blocks and Adyson Davis seven kills and two blocks.
OVERTON 3, HEAT 1: OVERTON - The Overton Lady Mustangs got 17 kills from Ja'Miya O'Neal and 15 hammer shots apiece from Kayla Nobles and Catherine Dennis on the way to a 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20 win over Tyler HEAT on Tuesday.
Nobles added three blocks, 22 digs and three assists, O'Neal 12 digs and Dennis 44 digs, two assists and three blocks. Kaylee Stevens chipped in with 16 digs and 38 assists, and Halle Mayfield had four kills, 11 digs and five aces.
NACOGDOCHES 3, B. SANDY 2: BIG SANDY - Class 5A Nacogdoches held on for a 25-18, 16-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-12 win over Class 2A Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Ryleigh Allen finished with four aces and three kills for Big Sandy. Madi Hill had 12 dis, Shemaiah Johnson four kills and 10 digs, Kenzie McCartney five aces, two kills, nine assists and two digs, Journie Plunkett three aces, seven kills, three blocks and two digs, Maddie Freeman two kills, Abi Whitfield three blocks and four digs and Daphnie Blavier two aces, three kills, 10 assists and three digs.
McCartney (15/15) and Plunkett (14/14) were perfect from the service stripe.
CHCS 3, TST 0: Christian Heritage Classical School earned a 25-8, 25-7, 25-16 sweep over Trinity School of Texas on Tuesday.
Maggie Downing finished with three points and a kill in the loss for Trinity School. Ellie Cochran had two points, one block and one kill, and Gracie Rivers chipped in with a point and a kill.
B. HILL 3, WESTWOOD 0: BULLARD - Julianna Mize and Gracie Dawson combined for 31 digs, and Brook Hill earned a 25-12, 25-16, 25-18 sweep over Palestine Westwood.
Dawson had 13 digs and 20 kills, and Mize recorded 18 digs, nine kills and six aces. Cassidy Clark handed out 35 assists to go along with two digs. Carly Ogletree finished with six digs, and Mia Vrbova added three aces, three kills and five digs.