SPRING HILL: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers advanced to the title match of the Whitehouse Tournament before falling to the host team on Saturday.
Spring Hill defeated Texas High (22-25, 25-22, 25-20) and North Lamar (18-25, 25-8, 25-17) before dropping a 25-17, 25-20 decision to Whitehouse.
Carli Manasse finished the day with 24 kills, four blocks, 23 digs and two aces, and Tyhia Mack had 74 assists, 25 digs, seven kills, two blocks and three aces for Spring Hill. Both were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Jovi Spurlock added 28 digs for the Lady Panthers. Caylee Lewis had 13 kills, five blocks and two digs, Alexa Johnson one kill and one dig, Lesley Sanchez 28 kills, four blocks and 15 digs, Abby Fisher six assists, 25 digs and three aces, Kyndall Witt two digs, Savannah Irwin 20 digs and 11 kills and Elizabeth Corbitt 16 kills, two blocks and nine digs.
The Lady Panthers (23-4) will host Pine Tree in a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday.
SABINE: At the Whitehouse Tournament on Friday, the Lady Cardinals fell to Lindale, Texas High and Troup.
Addy Carney had two digs for Sabine. Sarah Roberts finished with two aces and nine digs, Cale Brown two aces, 19 kills and 13 digs, Carah Strait one assist, Caitlyn Stewart 21 digs, Ella Roberts 12 kills and 12 digs, Camryn Tatum one dig, Keeley McCann 38 assists and 12 digs, Carol Anguiano five kills and nine digs, Gracie Parrot a dig and an ace and Emily McBride two digs.
TRINITY SCHOOL: The Trinity School of Texas Lady Titans dropped a 25-13, 25-13, 26-24 decision to Waskom on Friday.
Jaynai Miles had two aces, four digs and seven kills in the loss for TST. Taniya Hamilton finished with five aces, two digs and five kills, Anna Grace two digs and 10 assists, Payton Myers three aces, six kills and eight assists, Kyleigh Miner two aces and two kills, Jada Spencer five aces and seven digs and Vianney Abjea three aces.
ET HOMESCHOOL: The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers notched a 25-21, 25-13, 24-26, 25-14 win over Gary on Friday.
Graceyn Pace had three aces, nine digs and 23 assists for ETHS. Jourdan Sikorski came up with 19 digs and added two kills and two aces. Jordis Stark finished with seven kills, Zoe Rettig seven aces, 12 digs and nine kills, Rebekah Dragoo 12 kills and 10 digs and Molly Beth Neal 10 kills, four digs and two blocks.
BROOK HILL: Brook Hill rallied for a 24-26, 25-12, 26-24, 25-15 win over Frankston on Saturday.
Gracie Dawson recorded 12 digs and 26 kills for Brook Hill. Julianna Mize added 23 digs and 23 kills, Cassidy Clark eight digs, two kills and 48 assists and Blair Brister two blocks, 15 digs, three kills and two aces.