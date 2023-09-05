C. HEIGHTS 3, LONGVIEW 2: NACOGDOCHES — Central Heights held on for a five-set win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Tuesday.
Triniti Jackson had 20 kills, 12 digs, 23 assists and two aces in the loss for Longview. Lailah Horton and Brianna Converse recorded 11 kills apiece, with Horton adding four blocks and two aces and Converse coming up with eight digs. Kennedy Jeffery dished out 23 assists to go along with six digs and two aces. DaNaucia Johnson had five kills and two blocks, Fatima Traore 19 digs, Jaharia Hunter four kills and three blocks and Aubrey Orban eight digs.
HALLSVILLE 3, W. OAK 0: HALLSVILLE — The No. 11 ranked Hallsville Ladycats(4A) swept to a 25-10, 25-23, 25-19 win over Class 3A White Oak on Tuesday.
Macie Nelson came up with 17 digs for Hallsville. Lauren Pyle handed out 34 assists to go along with six digs and three kills. Teagan Hill finished with 17 kills, two blocks and five digs, Leah Conley six kills and three digs, Savanah Sutton four aces and five digs, Kaycin Farrell 10 kills and three blocks, Presley Johnson two aces, six kills and five digs and Miller Goswick two kills.
Addy Young handed out 19 assists and served up five points in the loss for White Oak. Addison Clinkscales had seven points, 10 kills, six digs and three receptions, Calee Carter two points, nine kills, 16 receptions, two blocks and eight digs, Addision McClanahan six kills and Karsyn Edwards four points, 18 digs and 17 receptions.
VAN 3, KILGORE 0: KILGORE — The Van Lady Vandals earned a 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 sweep over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Aderria Williams finished with 18 assists, two aces and seven digs in the loss for Kilgore. Maleah Thurmond had nine kills, Bryonne Brooks four kills, Brooke Couch six kills and five digs, Maurine Witt two aces and Elie Litchenburg four assists.
HENDERSON 3, GARY 0: HENDERSON — Kate Charlo hammered home 21 kills to go along with three digs, six assists and two aces, and the Henderson Lady Lions notched a 25-13, 25-18, 25-10 win over Gary.
Libby Rockey had three assists and 13 digs for Henderson. Preslie Costlow added two kills and three blocks, Mary Ella Hampton 29 assists and five digs, Ashlee Rodriguez three blocks, Lilliane Pollock five kills, Brinklee Bowman eight kills, Jayda Brown two assists and Nolyn Norris four aces, four kills and 11 digs.
GILMER 3, QUITMAN 0: GILMER — Alex Werbeck served up her 1,000th career assist, finishing with 21 dishes on the night, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes swept past Quitman 25-16, 25-15, 25-16.
Werbeck also had nine digs and two aces for Gilmer. Lacey Wilson added 13 kills and 15 digs, Mallory Tate six kills, Brinly Jones 10 digs, Alexis Monts nine digs and Livi Brown five aces.
RAINS 3, SABINE 2: LIBERTY CITY — The Rains Lady Wildcats held on for a 25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 15-25, 15-6 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals on Tuesday.
Addy Carney finished with two digs for Sabine in the loss. Sarah Roberts chipped in with two kills, two assists and four digs, Cale Brown 22 kills and five digs, Caitlyn Stewart three aces and five digs, Ella Roberts five aces, seven kills and 11 digs, Keeley McCann three aces, 34 assists and 10 digs, Carol Anguiano four kills and four digs and Emily McBride four kills and two digs.
Jasey Campbell had 13 kills, 14 assists and 10 digs for Rains. Emma Petterson added 12 kills, Cambree Oakes nine kills, Kennedy Potts 13 assists and Courtney Ferrell 14 digs.
N. DIANA 3, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — Chloe Green finished with 19 kills, Taryn Reece handed out 25 assists and the New Diana Lady Eagles earned a 25-14, 25-15, 25-8 sweep over Waskom.
Green also recorded six aces and five digs, and Reece added two kills, two digs and three aces. Gaby Martinez chipped in with two kills and three digs, Peyton Abernathy five kills and three blocks, Kiley Stanley one ace, Jolie Ballard two aces and six digs, Avery Howard two kills and five aces, Bella Autrey three digs and Starrmia Dixon five kills.
TATUM 3, HARMONY 0: HARMONY — The No. 11 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles swept past Harmony on the road Tuesday, earning a 25-3, 25-18, 25-20 win.
Aundrea Bradley recorded five kills for Tatum. Karly Stroud finished with 11 digs and four assists, Jayda Jones three kills, Camryn Milam four digs, two aces and 15 assists, Kaysen Foster 10 kills and five digs, Taydem Barker two digs and 13 assists, Kamdyn Scott 12 kills and eight digs, Katelyn Jacobs two kills and three blocks and Alexandria Brown three digs.
Rendi Seahorn finished with 13 kills and four digs in the loss for Harmony. Gabby Hector added 15 assists, Mally Davidson 11 digs, Addie Young three digs, Trista Tittle two kills and four digs and Lakyn Trimble two kills.
TROUP 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Troup Lady Tigers earned a 25-3, 25-18, 25-15 sweep over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Myah Silliman and Madison Owens finished with four kills apiece in the loss for Elysian Fields. Owens added four aces, Allison O’Brien six assists, Silliman and Miley Holland four digs apiece and O’Brien three digs.
OVERTON 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: SHELBYVILLE — The No. 12 ranked Overton Lady Mustangs improved to 20-5 on the year with a 25-11, 25-18, 29-27 win over Shelbyville.
Catherine Dennis finished with 15 kills, three blocks, 25 digs, two aces and two assists for Overton. Kayla Nobles added seven kills, two blocks and 20 digs, Kaylee Stevens two kills, five digs, 19 assists and four aces and Avery Smith 27 digs.
BECKVILLE 3, GARRISON 1: BECKVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats overcame a first-set loss to earn a 22-25, 25-10, 25-14, 25-23 win over Garrison.
Kellen Weaver had a career-high 18 kills to go along with two blocks and four aces for Beckville. Lexi Barr chipped in with 16 digs, two aces and two assists, Carli Tuttle 18 assists and three digs, Maddie McAfee 13 kills and four digs, Hannah Hester 21 assists, seven digs and three kills, Karsyn Coleman four kills, Ayanna Burroughs three kills and two blocks, Adyson Davis a career-high 12 kills, Kaitlyn Maruitzen five digs and Ava Henigan six digs.
W. POINT 3, TERRELL 0: WILLS POINT — Jyllian Phillips paced Wills Point with 11 points, five kills, nine digs and four aces as the Lady Tigers earned a 25-9, 25-14, 25-12 sweep over Terrell.
Mavery Salisbury finished with 14 points, six kills, 16 assists, two blocks and three aces for Wills Point. Addision Douglas had five points, two kills and two aces, Sadie Bannister four points and seven kills, Bailee Parmer 14 points, 10 assists and five aces, Kensli Lancaster 19 points and Hunter Stokes four kills and three blocks.
EDGEWOOD 3, BULLARD 1: EDGEWOOD — Gracie Cates filled the state sheet with 16 kills, six aces, five blocks and 17 digs to lead Edgewood past Bullard, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14.
Kassidy Paul had 19 kills and five blocks for the Lady Bulldogs. Kennedy Kovar finished with 12 kills and seven blocks, Avery Simmons six kills and two blocks, Trinity Hale 32 digs and two aces and Khrissalyn Prince 43 assists.