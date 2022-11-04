ETBU Athletic Communications
Heading into the final American Southwest Conference game of the year, East Texas Baptist University is looking to finish strong facing off against Sul Ross State University.
At 3-4 in the ASC, ETBU will be playing for fourth place vs. the Lobos who have a 3-3 conference record.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Ornelas Stadium on Saturday.
“It was a battle last year with them in Alpine and a tough fought game and I expect the same this year from them. Last week they came from behind to beat McMurry and they have an explosive offense. Their defense swarms to the ball and they hit you hard. It should be a great game on Saturday,” said head coach Brian Mayper.
The two teams have met 21 times as ETBU holds a 17-4 advantage. Last year in Alpine, the Tigers had to come back for the 31-28 win powered by three rushing touchdowns from Alek Child. ETBU has won the last four meetings but the margin of victory has slimmed down from a 60-14 win in 2018 to the three-point win last year. The last time SRSU defeated ETBU came in Marshall on Nov. 12, 2016, 47-18, in the final game of the year. Prior to that, SRSU won in 2012, 50-37. ETBU has won 12 out of the last 15 meetings.
Sul Ross St. brings the fourth best offense in the ASC to Ornelas Stadium averaging 28.5 points per game. They have scored 30 or more points in four games this season with a high of 55 points against Austin College. Four different quarterbacks have been under center for the Lobos and it was Korbin Corarrubiaz that started last week in the win over McMurry. He has 269 yards passing and three touchdowns in the start. They have thrown to 20 different players as Austin Ogunmaking has 652 yards and five touchdowns. Vicente Luevano leads the team with 10 receiving touchdowns. Ozias Wright has been leading the rushing attack with 257 yards and three touchdowns.
A gritty team, SRSU came from behind for the win over SRSU last Saturday, 33-27. Trailing by one headed into the fourth quarter, they scored with 28 seconds left in the game for the 33-27 win. Covarrubiaz found Ogunmakin from 10-yards out for the game winning touchdown.
Not to be out done, ETBU is right there with SRSU in close games. ETBU went back-and-fourth all game last Saturday with Texas Lutheran. Their win came down to the last drive when Cornelius Banks found Keithlen Griffin from 24-yards out for the game winning touchdown with 2:30 left to play, 38-35. The win kept ETBU’s chances alive for a .500 season moving to 3-5 on the year with two games left.
In the win over TLU, Banks threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 36 yards. Griffin was the top receiver with 85 yards. Tobias Jackson, Jr., also had 71 yards and one touchdown. Melek Hamilton finished with 52 yards rushing and one touchdown. Joey Verret, who posted 11 tackles, a sack, and forced fumble, was the leading tackler and ASC Defensive Player of the Week. Along those lines, Joshua Whitmore had three kickoffs for 151 yards as two of his returns set up ETBU scores. He was then named the ASC Special Teams Player of the Week.
“Seguin is a tough place to win at. Their guys came out and fought and it didn’t look good down 14-0 but then our guys matched them. Luckily, we had the ball last and scored for the win. It was a great team win for us,” said Mayper.
ETBU’s defense continues to be in the national limelight ranked second in the nation for team total tackles for loss at 9.2 per game and have 74 overall. They trail Coe College by 0.3 tackles per game to lead the nation. ETBU is then 10th in the nation for team sacks with 151 averaging 3.62 per game. KJ Kelley leads the team with 55 tackles while Verret has 54. Jahkamian Carr has posted five sacks and Christian Booker four while Trint Scott leads the team with four interceptions.