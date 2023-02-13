The East Texas Coaches Association (ETCA) will honor six individuals and one team at its annual Hall of Honor Banquet, set for April in Longview.
Coaches Mike Vallery of Kilgore, Dennis Parker of Marshall and Clarence McMichael of Nacogdoches, along with player Matt Flynn (Tyler Lee), longtime sports writer Phil Hicks of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and football official Bobby Bain (Tyler Chapter) will be inducted into the association's Hall of Honor.
The 2022 state champion Carthage Bulldogs will also be recognized at the event.
The banquet is set for 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at the Holiday Inn North - Infinity Event Center in Longview.
Vallery compiled a 133-47-1 record in 15 seasons at Kilgore High School, winning a state title with a perfect 16-0 record in 2004. His Bulldog teams had double digit wins three times and won at least nine games nine times during his 15 seasons on the sidelines.
Parker coached for seven seasons at Marshall, winning a state title in 1990. He later coached high schools in Cleburne, Mesa, Arizona and Idabel, Oklahoma and had two stints as a college head coach at North Texas and Texas Lutheran.
McMichael will receive the Kyle Preston Assistant Coach Award, and Flynn will be honored for his career at Tyler Lee, LSU and an eight-year NFL career.
Hicks, who has covered sports at the Tyler Morning Telegraph for 39 years, will receive the organization's Distinguished Service Award.
The ETCA supports coaches, parents and student athletes through the promotion of football in East Texas, professional development for coaches, provision of scholarships and financial aid to coaches in times of personal tragedy.