After two years of virtual ceremonies, the eighth annual ETVarsity Best Preps Awards returns Thursday as an in-person, live event.
The Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat ETVarsity Best Preps celebration is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Summit Club in Longview. The event may also be viewed on etvarsitybestpreps.com, and a special printed section of the Longview News-Journal will feature a list of all nominees and photos of all award winners.
Coaches from participating schools were asked to submit nominations based on the student-athlete’s contributions athletically, in the classroom and in the community.
Nominees were required to be varsity athletes, have a GPA of 3.0 or better and to have verifiable community service or volunteer credentials of 10 or more hours in the current year.
The winners from each sport – football, volleyball, baseball, softball, golf, basketball, cross country, swimming, powerlifting, soccer, tennis, track and cheerleading – along with 10 specialty awards, were selected from those nominations.
Specialty awards this year included the Lynzee Ford Award for Heart & Desire, Extra Mile Award, Sportsmanship Award, Outstanding Achievement in Academics, Community Excellence Award, Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, Inspiration Award, Athletic Director of the Year and Coach of the Year.
The guest speaker for the year’s event is former Pine Tree High School baseball standout Alan Moye, who is currently the principal at Woodcreek Middle School in Humble.
Moye gave a verbal pledge to play baseball at Baylor University prior to his senior season at Pine Tree, but was drafted in the third round of the 2011 Major League Baseball amateur draft and signed with the Cincinnati Reds.
Moye spent five seasons playing Minor League Baseball in the Cincinnati and Kansas City organizations but returned to school in the spring of 2006.
After a year away from baseball, he signed to play with the Independent League Fort Worth Cats while attending classes at Baylor University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 2009, and a year later had his masters in sports management.
Moye coached for two seasons at North Shore High School in Houston, and later became assistant principal there.
In November of 2020, he became Dr. Alan Moye after graduating from the Sam Houston State University Educational Leadership Ed. D. Program.
View all of the ETvarsity Best Preps 2022 nominees at etvarsitybestpreps.com .