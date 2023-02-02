It’s been an eventful week of signing day ceremonies across East Texas, and Pine Tree’s Dealyn Evans was one of the many recruits who got a glimpse of what’s headed their way in the next couple of years.
Evans is a well-known Texas high school football recruit in the Class of 2024, but he still attended an event for two of his teammates on Wednesday afternoon. The current Texas A&M commit headed to the Pine Tree High School library to support the next chapter of 2023 recruits Jonathon Fuller and Amare Gary’s football careers at Missouri Southern State University, and will eventually be in the spotlight at his own celebration between this December and next February.
The Pine Tree defensive lineman and tight end has succeeded on both sides of the ball during his high school football career, and has also excelled in other sports like basketball and track.
Evans produced 58 tackles, 16 quarterback pressures, four sacks, two pass break-ups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown during his junior season in 2022, and said he expects to continue to play in the defensive trenches once his collegiate career begins. While he’ll likely become a one-way player after he graduates high school, he still plans on using his versatile skillset to contribute to his future team any way he can.
“I’ll probably just play D-Line in college,” said Evans. “I’m not huge and fat where I can’t move. I’m also not real skinny, so I can play on the edge the whole game [if I need to].”
Evans ultimately announced his commitment in late July, and has enjoyed being associated with Texas A&M so far.
“It feels good,” Evans said of his current position as an Aggie commit. “Every time I go down there, they treat me like family. They probably have one of the best staffs in the country, and I’m cool with all of them.”
Evans has definitely made the most of his seven trips to Aggieland since he announced his commitment last summer. That was clear when he watched the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies beat the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes 17-9 from the Kyle Field sidelines on September 17, 2022.
“I just love that place,” said Evans. “I would say the biggest highlight was the Miami game. “That was the first game I went to at A&M. Those 100 thousand people were jumping. It’s loud every play no matter the situation. I really liked it.”
Evans understands that he’s in a great spot on the recruiting trail because 23 schools are battling for his services. Along with his commitment to Texas A&M, he also has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, California, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, UCF, UTSA, and Washington.
Texas is one of the schools that is starting to put more effort in the sweepstakes because head coach Steve Sarkisian traveled in a helicopter to visit Evans during the school day on January 26.
“It was cool,” Evans said of his first meeting with Sark last week. “We were talking ball most of the time.
“I actually never talked to him before,” he added. “I talked to the other Texas coaches, but I never talked to him directly.”
Evans is still strong on his Texas A&M commitment, so it will probably take some clever persuading to flip him at this point.
“Right now, I’m heavy on A&M,” said Evans. “But, Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, TCU and Georgia Tech are pushing hard. I’m going to take all my OVs (official visits) because you only get that one time.”
TAYLOR TATUM
The uncommitted 2024 football and baseball recruit Taylor Tatum continues to experience things that any athlete would dream about. He attended Michigan’s Junior Day last weekend, and visited with head football coach Jim Harbaugh and head baseball coach Tracy Smith before he left. He also found his way to Duke University this week.
Tatum currently has offers from 35 schools, including Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boise State, California, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Sam Houston State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, UTSA, Washington, and Western Kentucky.
AERYN HAMPTON
One of the intriguing aspects of Daingerfield 2024 recruit Aeryn Hampton is his vast offensive, defensive and special teams production, and that’s a big reason why he picked up offers from Oklahoma and Louisville this week.
The all-around talent turned 55 receptions into 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns, slowed down season-long competition with 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles, and had 11 special team returns for 260 yards and a touchdown during his junior season in 2022.