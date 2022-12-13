Pine Tree's Dealyn Evans and Overton's Kayla Nobles have been selected as Longview News-Journal Basketball Players of the Week for games played Dec. 5-10.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Evans had just once chance to show his game, but came up with a monster 29-point, 9-rebound outing in a win over Sabine.
Nobles and the Lady Mustangs got four games in the books, and Nobles averaged 11.5 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and 2.2 blocked shots, earning Most Valuable Player honors in the finals at the Union Hill Tournament.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
BOYS
Hallsville's Luke Cheatham averaged 16.6 points, 2.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.3 rebounds as Hallsville went 3-1 at the Decatur Tournament.
Mineola's Dawson Pendergrass averaged 17 points, five rebounds and three steals, and teammate Braydon Alley averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds.
GIRLS
Palestine's Ay'Lasia Fantroy averaged 17 points per game in five outings, and had a total of 32 steals, 44 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks.
TABC POLLS
BOYS
Ranked East Texas teams by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches this week are Lufkin (9) and Mount Pleasant (18) in 5A, Sulphur Springs (8(, Jacksonville (15, Bullard (22) and Center (25) in 4A, Diboll (8), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (12), Central Heights (19), Atlanta (21) and Jefferson (22) in 3A and Timpson (6), Big Sandy (8), Martin's Mill (9), Douglass (10), Beckville (15) and Frankston (20) in 2A.
Top-ranked teams this week are Lake Highlands in 6A, Dallas Kimball in 5A, Dallas Carter in 4A, Dallas Madison in 3A, Lipan in 2A and Graford in Class A.
Longview's Trinity School of Texas is ranked No. 7 among Class 2A private schools.
GIRLS
Ranked East Texas teams this week are Mount Pleasant (19) in 5A, North Lamar (11) in 4A, Winnsboro (3), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (11), Central Heights (13) and Mount Vernon (18) in 3A and Martin's Mill (4), Chireno (9), Tenaha (10) and Woden (24) in 2A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Pearland in 6A, Lubbock Monterey in 5A, Glen Rose in 4A, Fairfield in 3A, New Home in 2A and Huckaby in Class A.