Pine Tree sophomore Dealyn Evans is known across the country for his Power Five football offers, but other sports success has led him to his first University Interscholastic League state track meet this weekend.
Evans started making some noise outside football when he received the District 15-5A Newcomer of the Year crown after the 2020-2021 boys basketball season, and continued that trend when he earned a first-team all-district spot after the 2021-2022 campaign. Then, he added five shot put wins during the 2022 track season to qualify for the end-of-year meet.
That’s why all the eyes of Texas will be focused on his 10:30 a.m. Boys Shot Put state meet competition at The University of Texas at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday.
“Dealyn’s a great young man,” said Pine Tree head track coach Kyle Burns. “I’m excited for him because he’s just a sophomore.”
Evans put a lot of emphasis on discus as his high school track career and freshman campaign began last year. He still chased an advancement to state in that event as his sophomore season began, but also began to pursue another path.
That ended up being shot put. He dedicated more time and work to it this spring, and all his season-long training paid off in the form of a state qualification.
“I feel like I started working harder, and my attitude got way better,” he said of the biggest change from year one to two. “I had a fire in my eyes [this season].”
Another factor also raised Evans’ success to a new level this season.
“When Dealyn focuses, he can do a lot of things,” said Burns. “He’s special when he focuses on what he wants to do.”
That came into play a few weeks back. After a strong regular season that included three shot put first-place finishes, and an event win at the District 15-5A meet, he fell short of the area meet title. He refocused before the Class 5A Region II meet, and won another event to advance to state.
“He had a good week of practice going into regionals, and he threw the best he’s thrown,” said Burns.
After a performance like that, Evans definitely remembered to pack his confidence into the suitcase that he’s bringing to Austin. He knows how useful it will be during his business trip.
“The goal is always to win it, but place if I don’t,” Evans said of the expectation of his first trip to state. “[I want to] have fun, go out there, and compete with the best of the best. If I get my form right, I should do pretty well.”