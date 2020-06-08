Another positive step towards normalcy was taken Monday morning as young athletes gathered outside the Pine Tree field house to take part in summer workouts.
The University Interscholastic League recently released a set of guidelines to allow for summer training and Monday was the first day workouts could be held.
It marked the first time in over three months coaches and players had the chance to see each other face to face since the COVID-19 interruption in mid-March.
"I know I've never been this long without being around my kids and no other coach has either. It's great to see them. We've seen them on video, but seeing them in person is great," said Pine Tree football coach Kerry Lane. "It's kind of cool watching all the coaches having to pull back on giving high fives and hugs because we're not supposed to be doing that. But that just shows how much our coaches care about the kids."
The primary objective these first two weeks of summer training focuses on conditioning of the athletes, according to Lane. All drills will be held outdoors on the two grass practice fields adjacent to the field house.
Plans to go into the weight room for additional training are still a few weeks down the road.
"Right now we just want to get them back in shape ... get them back in a routine of being here," said Lane. "These kids have been out of a routine for so long, the coaches too, we're not gonna try to make it up in a few days. We're gonna take our time."
The workouts were split into two sessions with girls going from 8 a.m, to 10 a.m., followed by the boys training from 10 a.m. to noon, The Lady Pirates had 73 young ladies register, while the Pirates had 137 young men sign up.
"This is a big step for us and it's important that we don't mess things up. We're being trusted with the most important thing in people's lives and that's their kids," said Lane. "So we have a huge responsibility as coaches to do it the right way -- make sure we're keeping kids and coaches safe. I think most coaches in the state of Texas are going do a great job and you're not going see a huge numbers spike."
Summer drills are scheduled to run the next eight weeks Monday through Friday up until the start of football and volleyball practice on Aug. 3.