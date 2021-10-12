Fishing the river is a good idea any time, but fall is possibly the best.
Recent weather is typical for an East Texas fall and just being outdoors is pleasant. Add to this equation an afternoon catching multiple species of fish with friends or family. This scenario will be playing out for the next few weeks.
Below are a few ideas for hitting the river of your choice this fall.
Water level of the river in question will play a large part of the plan. For instance, the Sabine is super low currently and outboard boat traffic may or may not be possible, depending on the target area. This may actually be good news.
The water level being at its lowest point, annually, concentrates the fish to certain areas. Crappie, bass (largemouth and spotted) and essentially all other fish will be in the deeper pockets, holes, etc. Finding one of these spots on your river will almost guarantee catches. Once found, a spot like this will typically produce every time low water levels occur.
At one bend in the river an angler can catch dozens of fish in a short time. You can literally catch a crappie on one cast followed by a channel cat or two then another crappie. The fish are basically trapped in these holes and bait may be scarce.
This makes for some fast and furious action. I should mention how many of the fish in these areas are excellent table fare. Know the limits as multiple species is highly likely. A mixed bag fish fry of spotted bass and crappie with a few big bream or catfish has never failed.
Be prepared for a fight.
Regardless of the species, river fish seem to fight harder than their reservoir cousins. This is mostly due to the fish using the current of the moving water to add to the resistance. Medium light spinning gear loaded with light braid in the 15- to 20-pound range is perfect for the river. An 1/8 ounce or 1/16 ounce crappie jig is a great bait to start with. Small crank baits, beetle spins and roadrunners are river fishing standards.
If traveling in a boat is too problematic, get out and walk along the edge of the river. As low as the water is on the Sabine crossing should not be a problem. Keep an eye out for snakes and old trotlines while walking.
Get out and spend a nice fall afternoon this weekend with the family or friends.