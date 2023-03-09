TYLER — Michael Miller was in the right place at the right time, and the Kilgore College Rangers are right back in the running for another regional championship.
Miller rebounded a rare DaVeon Thomas miss and put it back with .5 seconds showing on the clock, and the Rangers held on for a 64-62 win over the Blinn Buccaneers in a quarterfinal game at the Region XIV Conference Tournament at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The win moves Kilgore to 21-10 on the season, and the Rangers will take on Panola College at 8 p.m. on Friday with a trip to Saturday’s tournament championship game on the line.
The win is the fourth in a row for Kilgore, which opened the tournament on Tuesday with a 54-49 win over Lamar State-Port Arthur.
Blinn, which defeated the Rangers 90-73 in Brenham in a regular season game, had its nine-game winning streak stopped and ends the year at 23-8.
After Blinn tied things at 48-48 with 6:32, KC went on a modest 6-1 run to build a 54-49 lead. Blinn stormed back to go in front by 1 on an offensive rebound and hoop by Masiah Gilyard, but the lead changed hands six times in the final 2:32.
Blinn went in front 60-59 on a free throw from Elijah Elliott with 59 seconds left, but Thomas buried a short jumper eight seconds later and split two free throw attempts with 23 seconds remaining to put the Rangers in front 62-60.
Blinn’s Bakari Lastrap drove in for a layup with 17 seconds left to knot things at 62 apiece and set up the fantastic finish.
Thomas, who scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, put up a shot from about 16 feet out and missed, but Miller was there for the rebound and putback.
Blinn’s inbounds pass with .5 seconds left was swatted away by KC, and the Rangers moved on to the next round.
Thomas scored nine points in the first four minutes of the second half to help KC erase a 30-23 halftime deficit after Blinn outscored the Rangers 14-4 before the break
The outburst by Thomas sent Kilgore on a 15-2 run coming out of the half, and the Rangers led 38-32 with 14:46 left.
Blinn chipped away and kept it close, taking a couple of brief leads late before Miller’s big finish.
Thomas added nine rebounds, four assists and three steals to his big night. Joe Manning added eight points, Miller seven, Dorian Benford six, Julian Kiett five and Tyree Davis, Terrance Dixon and Kingsley Ijeoma four apiece. Manning added seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks, and Davis handed out four assists to go along with a couple of blocks.
Elliott had 13 points, Marco Foster 12 and Gilyard seven points and 10 rebounds for Blinn.
PANOLA ADVANCESTYLER — The Panola Ponies built a 42-24 halftime lead on the way to a 78-64 win over Bossier Parish in quarterfinal action at the Region XIV Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Vianney Salatchoum led the way for Panola with 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Yaphet Moundi added 11 points, Kyndall Davis 10, Chrishawn Christmas and Christian Henry eight apiece, D.J. Rockwell and Marcus Greene seven apiece, Hugo Mattioi five, Cory Curtis three and Kyron Reed two.
Christmas led with eight rebounds. John Wilson handed out five assists, and Greene came away with three steals.
Kendrick Delahoussaye had 17 points and Eric McKnight 16 in the loss for Bossier Parish.
The Ponies improved to 27-4 on the season and advanced to the tournament semifinals to face Kilgore at 8 p.m. on Friday.
WOMEN
The KC Lady Rangers opened the tournament with an 83-70 win over Tyler and will battle Trinity Valley in a 3 p.m. semifinal contest on Friday.
Blinn will take on Panola at 1 p.m. on Friday in the other semifinal, with the two winners meeting at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game with a spot in the national tournament up for grabs.