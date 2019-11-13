I didn’t think I was going to win this week, but I didn’t think it would be this bad.
I was coming into a matchup against one of the best teams in a league I am in whose starting lineup included Tyreek Hill, Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffery and Derrick Henry. Those players combined for a total of 123.5 points (PPR) while my best 3 players, Cooper Kupp, Saquon Barkley and Tyler Lockett combined for 14 points (PPR.) It was one of the worst weeks I’ve had in fantasy in a long time and it left me asking myself just how good my team was.
So, for those of you who are looking to gear up for potential playoff runs, here is some advice:
Don’t let one bad week make you think about permanently benching a star:
Though these three players were duds this week, Im choosing to look at the bright side of things and be happy that they all had bad weeks in matchup I almost knew I was going to lose. Look at each players matchup going forward and see where you would want to play them and see if you would have any holes on your team and how you could fill them.
Scan the waiver wire like its life or death:
Someone might slip up and drop a good player for a week and sometimes you might be able to catch it. Also with this, be monitoring which players are injured. I hope players don’t get injured because that sucks, but sometimes backups can do a really good job at taking on the production of a starter.
Also, don’t just go pick up a player because he has a big game one week because typically, only elite players have amazing weeks almost every week.
Remember, it’s just a game:
At the end of the day, I love playing fantasy football, but don’t forget to do other things like taking care of yourself, or spending some time with friends and family. Don’t beat yourself up so hard if you lose. Believe me, there are more important things in life than this.
TO START
■ Pittsburgh, defense/special teams: Minkah Fitzpatrick is the best trade that the Steelers have made in the last 10 years. He has been playing aggressive and helping this defense force turnovers like nobody’s business. This week, they are playing a struggling Browns team that got stuffed at the goal line several times by the Bills. Baker Mayfield will have nightmares after this week.
■ Randall Cobb, Cowboys: Cobb looked like he was still playing in Green Bay with a huge game against a good Vikings defense. This week, he has a wonderful matchup against a Lions team that traded away their best corner.
■ Jared Cook, Saints: Cook has been on fire the last couple weeks and will be playing a bucs team that has hemorrhaged yards to every team they have faced. I mean, try as he may.
TO BENCH
■ Jared Goff, Rams: Last week’s game against Pittsburgh was, in a word, weird. Goff did not complete a single pass to Cooper Kupp, barely completed 50% of his passes and became Minkah Fitzpatrick’s punching bag. Goff should do better at home against the bears. The only thing consistent about Goff should be his spot on your bench.
■ Ravens, defense/special teams: The Ravens will not have another easy matchup this week against the Texans. DeShaun Watson doesn’t force many mistakes and it will be tough to justify play this defense.
■ Carson Wentz, Eagles: Wentz’s play has been good, but the production is not there to justify him as a QB1. It also hurts him when Desean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are not fully healthy.