By now, lineups are streamlined and only the best of the best are left, while at the same time, the NFL will have some of the biggest games of the season that will decide playoff seedings.
Here are some of the biggest fantasy takeaways from those games.
■ Green Bay at Minnesota: Though Mike Zimmer said this week that Dalvin Cook’s shoulder feels good, Cook looked to be in serious pain when he reinjured his shoulder last week against the Chargers. If Cook is in, he will not have the best game due to to the injury. If he is not in, it will be easier for Aaron Rodgers to control the ball longer, though he is still a risky start. Also consider that anyone that starts in Cook’s place will be getting RB1 touches.
■ Buffalo at New England: For once in what feels like years, the Patriots actually have competition for the top spot in the AFC East. This game will come down to who plays the best defense. Both teams are coming into the game with top five defenses and are the main reason that these teams have winning records. If Josh Allen can make plays with his arm and his feet, then that will open up opportunities for the Bills. For now, keep John Brown and Cole Beasley firmly on your bench. The Patriots secondary is the best in the league for a reason.
■ Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco: The Rams chances of making the playoffs is slimmer than finding a grain of rice in the ocean, but this will still be a test for the 49ers. Look to the 49ers to run early and often, the same way that the Cowboys did last week. Also, this will be a terrible matchup for Goff who has been struggling all season long.
TO START
■ DeVante Parker, Dolphins: Though I have made my jokes about the Dolphins this season, Parker has been a star and the premiere target for everyone’s favorite journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Have one more fun week with him before the dolphins get suffocated by New England in week 17.
■ Raheem Mostert, 49ers: Mostert over the last few weeks has been the most consistent back on a team that has been run more running plays than they have passing plays this year. Also note that Matt Brieda fumbled twice last week and Tevin Coleman only got four touches. Jeff Wilson has been non-existent and Kyle Juszczyk is more of a distraction which leaves a clear favorite in the mind of Kyle Shanahan
■ Deandre Hopkins, Texans: The Pro Bowl receiver has already had an amazing season, but look to him to make a statement and really tear into Tampa Bay as Houston looks to clinch a playoff spot. You can also CC Deshaun Watson onto this list as easy starts against a weak Buccaneers’ Defense.
TO BENCH
■ Cooper Kupp, Rams: I hate to put Kupp here, but the 49ers will more likely than not be putting Richard Sherman on him and Goff is not up to the task of getting the ball to Kupp against that kind of great coverage.
■ Leonard Fournette, Jaguars: The Falcons have allowed just 2 100-yard rushers this season while the front seven has been surprisingly stout. That, coupled with the fact that the Jaguars’ passing game has been somewhat dysfunctional without DJ Chark leads me to believe that there are better starters than Fournette.
■ Derek Carr, Raiders: The Los Angeles Chargers have been a thorn in the side of all quarterbacks not named Deshaun Watson this season. The Raiders have been on the decline this year and though Darren Waller has been a bright spot, the rest of the Raiders receivers have been letting us down.