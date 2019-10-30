This has been just another trade deadline week in the NFL, and with all the news to come out of this week, I wanted to quickly address a lot of different subjects.
Will Kenyan Drake be productive in the Cardinal’s offense?
The short answer is probably not to the level you want him to be. Drake has been average at best in Miami and is only on the Cardinals to play for an injured David Johnson and Chase Edmonds.
The second one of those two is healthy,
Drake will more likely than not see his production cut in half. Not to mention that he will also be coming into a game against a stout San Francisco defense on a short week in an offense that is brand new to him.
Still, he could be a potential gem to keep on your bench for a week or two.
I had Will Dissly on my team, are there any tight ends I can rely on going forward?
With Delanie walker injured and Ryan Tannehill making the passing game a little more legit, Jonuu Smith finally had a breakout week last week.
If Tannehill can keep the offense moving efficiently, Smith should be a big part of it and should pay dividends for your team.
Can we trust Derrick Henry?
Henry started out the year on a tear, but has since died down as the offense has struggled Henry has not been as productive. Also, as Ryan Tannehill has balanced out the passing attack, Henry has not been included, making him seem more and more like a flex pick in a good matchup and not an every-week superstar.
Who are some legit underrated threats?
Though I make jokes all the time about how teams like the Longview Lobos could probably beat Miami, there is one somewhat bright spot about their team. Devante Parker has been a consistent part of the Dolphins offense, earning more than 50 yards in 5 of 8 games this season even without a consistent quarterback.
TO START
■ Tyler Lockett, Seahawks: Lockett is in a really good place as a key piece in Seattle’s offense and TB has bled yards and scores to receivers this year.
■ Josh Allen, Bills: Though Buffalo struggled against the Eagles defense last week, they will have an easier matchup against the Redskins this week. Allen has slowly turned himself into a solid QB1 moving forward due to his ability to both run the ball himself and limit turnovers.
■ Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers: Sanders was traded to the 49ers because they were in desperate need of a WR1 to help out George Kittle and in the small sample size we’ve seen so far, Sanders can be that guy. Sanders will have an easy night against a Cardinals defense that has not been good at locking up top wideouts.
TO BENCH
■ Chris Carson, Seahawks: Most of his points have come from his role in the running game, not the passing game. While Tampa Bay has one of the worst passing defenses, they have the distinction of being the best rushing defense in the league. Unless Carson can make friends with Russel Wilson’s throwing arm, he seems a solid bench for this week.
■ Mark Ingram, Ravens: He had an awful week against Seattle and is in desperate need of a rebound week, but he will be playing against a Patriots defense that has been good at bottling up opposing players. Plus, Lamar Jackson has been eating into Ingram’s rushing yards.
■ Tennessee, defense/special teams: One of the biggest surprises this year has been how good the Titans’ defense has been playing. They have been holding opponents to just 17 points per game. But, they travel to Carolina to play a Panthers team that is angry after they got tossed around by the 49ers last week. Not to mention, they will have to contend with an MVP candidate in Christian McCaffrey.